Curb Your Enthusiasm showrunner says they shot a Larry death scene in case season 11 was show's last

Read on ew.com
Related
Chris Rock Has A Two-Word Response After Joining Everybody Still Hates Chris Comeback Series
After joining the Everybody Still Hates Chris comeback series, Chris Rock had a two-word response.
'The Old Man' Season 2: Has the FX Series Been Renewed or Canceled?
The drama stars Jeff Bridges as a former CIA agent who is forced out of hiding when an assassin comes to kill him.
Ahead Of Reprising Breaking Bad's Jesse, Aaron Paul Just Landed Another Truly Disturbing TV Show
With Better Call Saul now in its final stretch, with several big deaths and twists having already heightened the stakes in its sixth season, fans are extremely eager to see how Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul will finally appear anew as Walter White and Jesse Pinkman, respectively. But before we can witness what will presumably be another depressing peek into Jesse’s tumultuous life, Paul has landed a new role on another series that has long been known for disturbing the shit out of its viewers: Black Mirror.
tvinsider.com
‘A Man in Full’: Diane Lane to Star Opposite Jeff Daniels in Netflix Limited Series
Diane Lane is stepping out from Jeff Daniels’ shadow in David E. Kelley and Regina King’s upcoming Netflix series. Lane has joined A Man in Full, based on Tom Wolfe’s 1998 novel of the same name, according to Deadline. The six-episode limited series follows an Atlanta real estate mogul, Charlie Croker (Daniels), who faces sudden bankruptcy. Political and business interests collide as he must defend his empire from those who wish to benefit from his downfall.
RELATED PEOPLE
Tom Hanks & ‘Happy Days’ Star Henry Winkler Have an Ongoing 30-Year Feud: Here’s Why
In 1989, Tom Hanks and Henry Winkler of Happy Days fame were working on a funny movie titled Turner & Hooch. It is pretty light-hearted in its fare. But the interactions between actor Hanks and director Winkler were not. This is quite interesting since both worked together on Winkler’s show.
‘Three’s Company’ Writers Allegedly Used Secret Code to Warn Cast About Suzanne Somers
It’s no secret that the classic TV sitcom series Threes Company experienced quite a bit of drama during its time on TV between 1977 and 1984. A few seasons into the popular show’s run, one of the stars, Suzanne Somers began to face some very public drama related to the series.
TMZ.com
Anne Heche Video Shows Speeding on Another Street, Podcast Suggests Drinking
4:17 PM PT -- Anne's rep tells us the podcast episode in question was actually recorded on Monday and published Thursday, not Friday. It has since been deleted. 11:14 AM PT -- Another piece of the puzzle seems to be placing itself in this awful story -- the same day Anne crashed in Los Angeles ... an episode of her podcast, "Better Together," aired and it suggests she might've possibly been boozing heavily that very same day.
‘Coyote Ugly’ Cast: Where Are They Now?
Can't fight the moonlight! Coyote Ugly was released in theaters on August 4, 2000, and bar life was never the same. The film followed small-town singer Violet Sanford (Piper Perabo) who leaves her dad (John Goodman) and best friend (Melanie Lynskey) in New Jersey to try to hit the big time as a songwriter in […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘NCIS’: Ducky Mallard Actor David McCallum Once Did Guest Spot on Legendary Series
David McCallum, aka Dr. Ducky Mallard, the former medical examiner turned NCIS historian, once did an episode of a bawdy comedy that certainly went against type. Let’s spin the way back to 1999. Bill Clinton was in his final year as president, MSN Messenger was all the rage and Star Wars made the term prequel a thing. And more specifically, 1999 also happened to feature season two of a ground-breaking comedy about four single women in NYC. We’re talking Sex and the City.
People
Sydney Sweeney Says She 'Wasn't Expecting This' as She Earns 2 First-Time Emmy Noms: 'I'm Excited'
Sydney Sweeney is feeling overjoyed... for two reasons!. On Tuesday, the actress earned two first-time Emmy Awards nominations: one in the outstanding supporting actress in a drama series category for her performance as Cassie Howard in the hit HBO series Euphoria, and one for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie for her role as Olivia Mossbacher in HBO's comedy drama series The White Lotus.
‘NCIS’ Star Gary Cole Will Appear in at Least One Steamy Scene on ‘The Good Fight’
Gary Cole earned a spot in the NCIS cast this time a year ago. But the guy who plays Alden Parker didn’t dump all his roles on other shows. So yes, that means that Cole will be back for at least one episode in the final season of The Good Fight. He started playing Kurt McVeigh, the charming ballistics expert with a penchant for conservative politics, back on The Good Wife in 2010. Then when CBS created The Good Fight as a spinoff, Cole reprised his role. He’s appeared in a combined 34 episodes. And on both shows, he and Christine Baranski’s Diane Lockhart showed that opposites do fall in love with each other. So for this non-classic TV love story, you have a liberal, Hillary Clinton-supporting lawyer marrying an NRA advocate who worked for the Donald Trump administration.
Friends star Lisa Kudrow annoyed by son’s reaction to hit 90’s sitcom
Friends star Lisa Kudrow has joked that she was annoyed by her son’s reaction to the hit sitcom. During Late Night With Seth Meyers, the actress revealed that her son Julian Murray Stern watched the show while sick with Covid, and teased that his love for the male characters was annoying.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The 23 best Netflix action movies to watch right now
Our picks of the best Netflix action movies to stream right now
Everything Coming to Netflix in August 2022
Click here to read the full article. This month, Netflix’s “The Sandman” is coming for your dreams. The new series, an adaptation of the renowned Neil Gaiman comics, stars Tom Sturridge in the role of the Sandman (who more commonly goes by Dream). In this fantastical adventure, Dream has to face walking nightmares while sorting through the chaos brought on by the Corinthian (Boyd Holbrook) and Lucifer (Gewndoline Christie). The 10 episode series coming on Aug. 5 is one of many Netflix originals coming this month. Netflix’s big TV offerings for August include Season 2 of “Indian Matchmaking,” the popular reality series...
‘NCIS’ Star Sean Murray Once Recalled His First Impression of Mark Harmon
Sean Murray and Mark Harmon starred together on NCIS as agents Timothy McGee and Leroy Jethro Gibbs for an impressive 19 seasons. However, the pair of actors actually first met on a 1990s short-lived series called Harts of the West. After meeting Harmon on the earlier series, Murray shared his first impression of his costar, even calling him a “mentor.”
Costars Reunited Through the Years
Nothing like a little reunion! Stars from both TV and film are constantly reuniting in Hollywood, whether it be on a red carpet or for a new project. Check out stars -- from shows and movies like That '70s Show, Saved by the Bell and Full House -- that have come together years after they took their last bows together
‘The Talk’ Host Natalie Morales Lands ‘Young and the Restless’ Recurring Role (Video)
Journalist and TV talk show host Natalie Morales has landed a recurring role on the CBS daytime drama “The Young and the Restless.”. “The Talk” co-host is headed to the soap to play an investigative reporter. “I have some exciting news to share! Starting next month I have...
‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6: Bill Oakley’s Mention Sparks Wild Fan Theory
A fan theory about Bill Oakley is circulating following 'Better Call Saul' Season 6 Episode 11.
Heather Gray, ‘The Talk’ Executive Producer, Dead at 50
Emmy Award-winning executive producer Heather Gray of The Talk has died of an unknown “unforgiving disease.” She was 50 years old. A representative with the series released a letter signed by President & CEO of CBS George Cheeks and the other network execs to the show’s crew today announcing the heartbreaking news. However, it did not reveal the cause of death.
‘iCarly’ Star Jennette McCurdy Says Nickelodeon Offered $300,000 to Keep Quiet About Alleged Abuse
Jennette McCurdy, who starred in “iCarly” alongside Miranda Cosgrove and Nathan Kress, revealed in her new memoir “I’m Glad My Mom Died” that Nickelodeon offered her $300,000 to stay quiet about alleged abuse she faced at the hands of who she calls “The Creator.”
Comments / 0