'There are a ton of resources available': Minority Business Expo back in-person at Central Bank Center

Read on www.wuky.org
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTVQ
“Rock Relief” fundraiser raises money, supplies for Eastern Kentucky flooding victims
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Kathy Hall didn’t hear from her family in Knott County for days after the flooding. In fact, she didn’t even know if they were still alive. “My uncle, he lost his home. Actually, his son, who lives in a different part of beaver, lost his home. I’ve had friends, neighbors, that’s lost everything they’ve had,” said Hall.
WTVQ
Backpack giveaway honors first Fayette County student who died from COVID-19
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Family, community, and back to school fun: that was the goal of a backpack giveaway Sunday at Whitney Young Park. The Summer Water Fun Day featuring CJ’s first backpack and supply giveaway was held in honor of CJ Gordon, who was the first Fayette County School student to die from Covid.
WKYT 27
88 year-old Somerset woman gets biggest dream granted
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Comfort Keepers works to ensure that seniors and disabled individuals can live independently by providing living assistance. Sunday, they helped one of their clients, 88 year-old Ruth Simpson, live out her dreams. “Kind of the whole mantra of this is for people to understand that just...
WTVQ
Lexington Mayor holds neighborhood summit
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The Fayette County community got the chance Saturday to get an update on what’s going on in city government through the mayor’s neighborhood summit at the Lexington Senior Center. The summit included three break out session topics: racial justice and equality, youth violence and intervention,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
indianapolismonthly.com
Lexington Is Really Growing Places
IT’S OFFICIAL. Houseplants are the new dogs. Philodendrons and monstera alike bring the satisfaction of a hobby and the companionship, as it were, of a pet. If you’re one of the many with a love of flora and gardens, head south. Lexington, Kentucky, has green spaces galore to explore.
WTVQ
Happening Now: Raffle for Stanton, KY woman paralyzed in diving accident
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A charity raffle is being held Saturday by Diamond Pressure Washing Services in Lexington for a Stanton Kentucky woman who was paralyzed during a swimming accident on Memorial Day weekend. 21-year-old Kayla Lacy has been in recovery from her diving accident since May. To help...
lanereport.com
Executive Profile: Megan R. Holt
Megan R. Holt joined Hargrove Firm as a partner in April 2022 and became the leader of its Trust and Estate Litigation Group. Prior to joining Hargrove Firm, she handled contentious estate, trust, guardianship and civil litigation matters with the Lexington-based firm of Rose Grasch Camenisch Mains PLLC. Prior to her tenure with RGCM, Holt gained significant civil litigation experience at a Lexington-based insurance defense firm.
foxlexington.com
Crime Stoppers tip leads to arrest of woman who escaped in transit to Lexington jail
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Crime Stoppers tip has led to the arrest of a Nicholas County woman who escaped during her transport from a court hearing. According to Crime Stoppers, a tip to the Crime Stoppers tip line said Jennifer Tolson, 35, was at Thornton’s on Georgetown Road Sunday. Tolson was wanted by the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department after deputies said she escaped while being transported to the Fayette County Detention Center after a hearing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Multistate manhunt for person of interest sought after four people fatally shot in Ohio
BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — (BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio) -- The FBI is involved in a multistate manhunt for a person of interest sought in the fatal shooting of four people in Ohio. The person of interest, identified by police as 39-year-old Stephen Marlow, should be considered "armed and dangerous," FBI Cincinnati said on Twitter. He has ties to Indianapolis, Chicago and Lexington, Kentucky, and "could be in one of these cities," FBI Cincinnati said.
wdrb.com
Judge threatens to hold Kentucky Psychiatric Center in contempt for failure to evaluate defendants awaiting trial
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville judge may hold Kentucky's state-run psychiatric center in contempt of court for repeatedly failing to follow orders to evaluate defendants on their competence to stand trial. The inaction by the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center in La Grange, or KCPC, has left hundreds of criminal...
Numerous vehicles involved in wreck on I-75
Numerous vehicles involved in wreck reported on I-75 Southbound near the 103 mile marker. Crews are working to clear the road.
smileypete.com
Drink of the Month: The Kentucky Special
Located on the eighth floor of the downtown Marriott City Center hotel, Infinity Rooftop Restaurant & Bar serves up handcrafted cocktails, American cuisine and unmatched downtown Lexington views, in a setting replete with window walls that slide open on temperate evenings for an open-air rooftop vibe, plenty of cozy seating nooks and an abundance of plants and natural light.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WKYT 27
Police looking for suspect after brazen robbery with officers nearby
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Richmond police are looking for a man who they say stole a donation jar from a pizza shop. Officials say Apollo Pizza’s booth at the Hops and Vine Festival was robbed in a brazen, broad daylight theft when officers were close by. Police are now...
WTVQ
UPDATE: Man arrested in connection to early morning shooting in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting on Augusta Drive early Friday morning. Sean Smith, 53, has been charged with Murder and 1st degree Wanton Endangerment. According to Lexington Police, calls for a person down came in at 1:53 A.M. Friday morning...
wnky.com
Batman visits Eastern Kentucky
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Eastern Kentucky had a surprise visit from a superhero while they’re recovering from deadly flooding. Batman showed up in the area this week, arriving in his Batmobile, stuffed with gifts for flood victims. He met with families who lost everything and tried to put a smile on...
Democrat Matt Lehman, Republican Thomas Massie differ on vote on abortion constitutional amendment
SHELBYVILLE – Democrat Matt Lehman, who is trying to unseat Republican incumbent Thomas Massie, in this fall’s campaign for Kentucky’s 4th Congressional District, said Thursday he will vote against a change in Kentucky’s Constitution amendment to state there is no constitutional right to abortion in Kentucky.
foxlexington.com
Nicholasville man handed 93-month sentence for drug distribution, money laundering
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Nicholasville man was sentenced to 93 months in federal prison on Monday. Demetrius Burt Catching, 32, pleaded guilty to the distribution of marijuana and money laundering in March 2021. According to the Department of Justice, Catching admitted to distributing marijuana in the Lexington...
WKYT 27
Coroner confirms body found of Shelby County 4-year-old as Serenity McKinney
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The body of a 4-year-old found back in February was confirmed as missing Shelby County girl Serenity McKinney. Bullitt County Coroner Dave Billings said DNA results from the Kentucky State Police crime lab confirmed the body found near the Jefferson-Bullitt County line six months ago as Serenity McKinney.
WTVQ
One person arrested after accident with Lexington Police cruiser
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – One person has been arrested after getting into an accident with a Lexington Police cruiser overnight. Lexington Police say it happened around 1:30 Thursday morning. A car struck an on-duty police cruiser at the intersection of South Broadway and West Vine downtown. According to investigators,...
WKYT 27
Suspect arrested in deadly Lexington shooting, victim identified
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An arrest has been made in connection with a deadly overnight shooting in Lexington. Police say 53-year-old Sean Smith has been charged with murder and wanton endangerment. The victim, 44-year-old James Allen Palmatier, was found early Friday morning in the 1800 block of Augusta Drive around...
Comments / 1