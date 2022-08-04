Sammy Hagar concert at Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino postponed

Read on www.wgrz.com
Ultimate Concert Guide: Shows Happening In Buffalo For August 2022
August is here and there are tons of concerts happening in and close to Buffalo this summer. Whether you love rap or rock, country or jazz, or anything in between, there is likely a show for you. We will definitely keep you posted on all the concert info and announcements. Here are all the major shows taking place in August 2022 in Western New York.
Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach Bar
A shot of the entrance to Papi Grande's Beach Bar in downtown Buffalo, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. In the dog days of summer there is nothing more satisfying than a day at the beach. Papi Grande’s beach bar right in the heart of Riverworks in downtown Buffalo, New York may be the next best thing in Western New York.
Buffalo Lighthouse offering self-guided tours
BUFFALO, N.Y. — This weekend the Buffalo Lighthouse will be offering tours in honor of National Lighthouse Day. The lighthouse offered self-guided tours from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and will again from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday for $4.The lighthouse will also offer residents the chance to climb the tower for $3 from 1 to 3 p.m.
Italian Center cuts ribbon on courtyard Saturday
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo’s Italian Cultural Center cut the ribbon today on a brand new courtyard. It’s called the Russel J. Salvatore courtyard. The restauranteur helped fund the project. It’s located at the corner of Delaware Avenue and Hertel. The courtyard has new statues, lights, tables along with a bocce court and community garden. […]
The Eden Corn Festival Parade returns
Eden Corn Festival Parade returns after a two year hiatus. Families are happy to be back making memories again.
Author Lissa Marie Redmond holds book-signing at Dog Ears Bookstore
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Dog Ears Bookstore was busy Sunday hosting author Lissa Marie Redmond for a book-signing event. Redmond is a retired cold case homicide detective from Buffalo and was signing copies of her latest release "Catch Your Death." The book is an atmospheric mystery that sees cold case...
Larkin Square hosting Jamaican Market this weekend
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — This weekend, Larkin Square will be filled with Jamaican food and tradition as it holds the second annual Jamaican Market. Chef Darian Bryan joined News 4 Wake Up! on Friday morning to show off some classic Jamaican food ahead of the event.
Brand New Tiny Home Village Coming to Ellicottville, New York
Coming to Ellicottville will be a brand new 'tiny home village' right in the heart of ski country. The construction has already started and the project is expected to be completely done sometime in the Fall of 2022. The project belongs to a Buffalo lawyer, Robert Carbone, who saw a similar concept in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
History Museum holds antique car show
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Wheels were spinning at the Buffalo History Museum on Sunday for an antique car show. The event was promoting cars that were made right here in Buffalo. On display were Ford’s, Chevy’s, Buffalo-made firetrucks and even the historic Buffalo-based automobile company ‘Playboy’, which was a one-seated row convertible. “People don’t know […]
New barbershop opens on Bryant Street in Elmwood Village
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new barbershop opened in the Elmwood Village. Folks who stopped by ToneCutz716 on Bryant Street got some free food and entertainment, and they had a chance to get a complimentary haircut. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown helped cut the ribbon and got a fresh trim. The...
Lancaster Renaissance Street Faire showcases village development
LANCASTER, N.Y. — The Lancaster Renaissance Street Faire helped people celebrate National Mead Day on Saturday. The inaugural event included lots of food, including turkey legs, craft beer, and of course fresh mead. If you weren't throwing axes, you could listen to live performances. There was also a long list of vendors lining West Main Street in the village.
The Most Hidden Gem Restaurant In Blasdell
One of my favorite things to do is to discover new restaurants that I have never been to before. Here in Western New York, there are so many amazing local restaurants that it's sometimes hard to keep track. Seriously, you could visit a new place for months straight. I had...
TruBean Coffee Co. to open cafe in downtown Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — TruBean Coffee Co. is opening at 523 Main St. with fresh roasted coffee and grab-and-go specialty treats. The cafe, owned by Jason Dittly, moved to a spot in the middle of the building a few weeks ago, then moved again into space in the front of the building on Main Street previously occupied by Untied to Time, a clothing alterations business that relocated to Hertel Avenue.
Eden Corn Fest Mascot Suffers Colossal Fail
Meet Corny. He's the mascot for the Eden Corn Festival. Corny just wanted to tell Western New York about the Corn Fest. It didn't go well. If you've never been to the Eden Corn Fest, you might think that it's just a bunch of people sitting around and eating corn.
Big Ditch Brewing opens new production brewery in downtown Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Friday, Big Ditch Brewing celebrated the opening of a new production brewery in downtown Buffalo. The production-only facility has 40 barrels, which more than doubles the company's production capacity. The expanded capacity will allow for Big Ditch to expand distribution across the state. Increased production...
Electrify Buffalo to be held next month
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As part of National Drive Electric Week in September, Western New Yorkers will have a chance to learn about electric vehicles hands-on. On September 24, an event partly-sponsored by National Grid called Electrify Buffalo 2.0 will be held for residents to be able to demo electric vehicles, meet electric vehicle owners […]
spectrumlocalnews.com
4 days of fun get underway Friday at Eden Corn Festival
EDEN, N.Y. — A Western New York festival favorite is back this year with freshly picked ears of corn. Expect some fun on the cob this weekend in Erie County as they celebrate 58 years of the Eden Corn Festival. Organizers expect to go through around 60,000 ears of...
Delaware Avenue has stripes again
BUFFALO, N.Y. — After weeks of chaos on one of Buffalo's busiest thoroughfares, Delaware Avenue is finally striped. There's now one lane in each direction and a middle turn lane, along with new bike lanes and marked pedestrian crossings. Earlier this summer, crews completely repaved the stretch from North...
Father Baker's life and legacy celebrated all weekend at Our Lady of Victory
LACKAWANNA, N.Y. — Our Lady of Victory National Shrine & Basilica celebrated Father Baker's life and legacy this weekend. Sunday marked the annual Father Baker Pennies to Heaven event, plus another chance to "Paint the Basilica." Officials said they wanted to ensure a catalog of memories moving forward, so...
Yoga studio franchise YogaSix coming to Western New York
WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — A YogaSix franchise recently opened in the Buffalo area and more are on the way. Owner Jennifer Hatcher opened YogaSix Williamsville in May at 4311 Transit Road, Williamsville. She expects to open one more at Quaker Crossing in Orchard Park later this year and one most likely in the Northtowns next year.
