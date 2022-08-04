Read on www.centralillinoisproud.com
Jen
3d ago
Pritzker and his state attorneys have tied the hands of police with policy that protects the criminal, not law-abiding Illinois citizens, but that is always the case when a democrat is in power. It is especially worse now with this woke Marxist democrat mob we currently have running the show.
Ruvaine Peterson
2d ago
Well it seems to me some don't go to jail either...Thanks to Ms Foxx...Shelters them out and they commit more crimes...Ithink some prisoners don't even get. a. psychiatric evaluation and some commit suicide.
Sundown
3d ago
the sheriff couldn't get a restraining order to keep his cop, sexual predator brother out of prison
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
IL. Senator Michael Hastings Wants to Sue Frankfort Police For What They Wrote In Police Report –
From among the court records available, Illinois Senator Michael E. Hastings has filed a civil case, in his private capacity, for discovery or to depose in Will County naming the City of Frankfort, Will County, and Jane Does as Defendants. While Petitions are generally nothing to write about, this one...
Central Illinois Proud
Christopher Vaughn murder case: Attorney files lawsuit hoping for new trial
ILLINOIS (WMBD) — A Missouri couple is suing the State of Illinois, Will County, the County’s State’s Attorney and more. “We made a filing to seek to correct the public record, which is widely inaccurate, in terms of DNA testing that was done involving the Christopher Vaughn case,” said attorney Keith Altman.
muddyrivernews.com
Illinois Attorney General’s Office: “Adams County has acknowledged that its closed session discussions…were improper”
QUINCY — The Illinois Attorney General’s office has received the recordings of the closed sessions of the Adams County Board and Finance Committee meetings for May and acknowledged the board’s actions during those meetings were “improper”. In a statement e-mailed from the AG’s communications office...
walls102.com
Illinois Attorney General warns of new scam targeting banking consumers
CHICAGO – The Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has issued a warning regarding a new scam that looks to use fake bank websites to target consumers’ personal information. Scammers create the websites to make them look like a legitimate bank website to lure consumers into thinking they’re entering their personal information to create a bank account. Authorities have learned of at least two such fraudulent websites.
nprillinois.org
Illinois government hiring no longer needs federal supervision and more top stories |First Listen
State agencies in Illinois no longer subject to federal oversight. A study shows how farmers maintain high crop yields with less fertilizer. Lung cancer remains the top type of cancer in the U.S. Secretary of State Jesse White to Grand Marshall the State Fair Twilight Parade. Krista Lisser from the...
wmay.com
Federal report calls out Illinois for not reporting unemployment fraud
(The Center Square) – The federal government issued a scathing report on the Illinois Department of Employment Security’s failure to disclose misspending during the pandemic. A report from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of the Inspector General highlights Illinois for failing to submit required information on the...
Top 20 Cold Cases That Remain Unsolved in Illinois
No family member wants to get that call that a loved one has been taken from them. These families did receive that call and are still wondering what happened. There are several unsolved murder cases in Illinois dated back all the way to 1975, and many families still don't have any answers as to what has happened. As these are all ongoing cases any information related to these cases is wanted. We see all these shows on TV that make it look easy to solve murders in an hour. Families have been looking for answers for years in what happened to their loved ones.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 8 arrests over the weekend of August 5, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Trenton resident was arrested early Sunday in Grundy County on a Clinton County felony warrant. 43-year-old Gregory Baecht is accused of damage to private property. Baecht was being held at the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center. A St. Joseph resident was arrested late...
Bill Drafted to Create a Single Commission to Regulate Cannabis in Illinois
Some in Illinois are trying to establish a statewide cannabis commission in an effort to streamline the state's regulation of the legal cannabis sector while attempting to decrease litigation and the threat of politics.
Disgraced former governor prods embattled prosecutor
Nearly two dozen family members and friends of slain Chicagoans challenged the effectiveness of Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx, and they were joined by a former Illinois governor who is familiar with the criminal justice system.
Ending cash bail will make things more dangerous, suburban prosecutor warns: 'What you see in Chicago, we'll have here'
The top prosecutor in Will County is issuing a dire warning about what will happen when cash bail ends in Illinois at the beginning of 2023.
spotonillinois.com
A couple of COVID-19 updates
* Center Square... The Illinois Department of Human Services is restrained from relying on Gov. J.B. Pritzker's COVID-19 executive orders limiting transfers from county jails inmates deemed unfit for trial. When a court orders a criminal defendant unfit for trial, state law requires... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Tags:
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria teachers union prepare to rally ahead of federal mediation
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Federation of Teachers Local 780 met Sunday to prepare for an upcoming rally regarding teachers’ working conditions. This comes in the wake of the union and Peoria Public Schools preparing to head into federal mediation. On August 2, 2022, the Peoria Federation...
justia.com
Q: I have 2 DUIs in the Illinois. The last one occurred over 20 years ago. What steps do I need to get my license back?
A: The fact that is 20 years certainly does not hurt. The fact that you completed all your treatment may or may not be relevant, depending upon what your classification is and what you’re drinking and or drug use has been like since you’ve completed treatment. At a...
Federal report calls out Illinois Department of Employment Security for failing to disclose data on misspending
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The U.S. Department of Labor wants to know how much of your money was misspent by the State of Illinois, but the Illinois Department of Employment Security isn't sharing that information. Thus, IDES has again been called out by the federal government in a scathing report just released Wednesday afternoon. As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported, the report from the U.S. Department of Labor's Office of the Inspector General asking for immediate attention and action. It calls out Illinois and other states for failing to submit required information on the taxpayer dollars spent on federal...
Illinois Sheriff Issues Warning About A Cannibal Spaghetti Cook
In the craziness of today's world and the round-the-clock news cycle, it's really difficult sometimes to figure out if something we're being told is fact or fiction. I'm not necessarily referring to politics, either. There's a lot of BS floating around about all sorts of things, and sometimes people fall for it.
ourquadcities.com
Domestic battery suspect in QC fled, crashed, and was captured
On Friday, Aug. 5 at approximately 11:28 a.m., the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported Domestic Battery complaint in progress at the Rock River Town Homes complex in Carbon Cliff. The suspect was observed leaving the area in a vehicle and a deputy attempted to initiate...
Central Illinois Proud
Do you know this man? Thief wanted in Washington, IL
WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A man is wanted for theft of a lawn mower at a repair shop in Washington. Washington Police Department posted this photo on Facebook Sunday morning asking for the public’s help in identifying the man. “We’d sure like your help identifying this Wieland’s Lawn...
Central Illinois Proud
Keith McDaniel hired as Peoria police community engagement coordinator
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department announced Friday that they hired Keith McDaniel as the department’s community engagement coordinator. According to a press release, McDaniel will serve as a liaison between neighborhood groups and the Police Department. He will work with other City departments and organizations...
ourquadcities.com
Trooper: Suspect with gun, meth drove 95 mph, hit hydrant
A 34-year-old Davenport man faces multiple charges after a state trooper says he led a high-speed chase with drugs, alcohol and a gun in his car. Thomas Banks faces felony charges of controlled substance violation, eluding, used or expired drug tax stamp, operating while under the influence – third offense, and control of a firearm by a felon; an aggravated misdemeanor charge of driving while barred; and serious misdemeanor charges of driving while his license was denied or revoked and possession or carrying of dangerous weapons while under the influence, court records say,
