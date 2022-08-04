Show Your School Spirit At These Upcoming Abilene Homecoming Games

I don't know about you but in this area with all of the fire dangers, I sure am thankful for fire departments. Especially in the rural towns around Abilene. Volunteer fire departments are vital and they rely financially on the communities they serve. I personally know a few volunteer firefighters. I hear the stories. They are serious and passionate about what they do. The late nights, grueling heat fighting the fires in our towns. It's not just the fires. There are all kinds of emergency responses that the Rowena Volunteer Fire Department faces. That's why I support these men and women any chance I get.

ABILENE, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO