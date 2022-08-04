$25K reward offered for man wanted for shooting at FBI agent in Columbus

Read on www.cbs46.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
19-year-old shot dead in Columbus; homicides down compared to 2021
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A Saturday late night shooting in Columbus claimed the life of a 19-year-old man, exactly one month to the day from his 19th birthday. News 3 arrived to the scene when daylight broke on Sunday morning. Leftover crime scene tape could be seen tied up to a trash can labeled, “Columbus, […]
GBI investigating one dead on Brookdale Drive in Americus
AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is working on a homicide investigation in Americus, Americus Police confirmed to News 3. Police Chief Mike Scott tells News 3 there is one dead on Brookdale Drive. The deceased has not been identified. WRBL News 3 will continue to follow this developing story and provide […]
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Columbus
COLUMBUS,Ga. — It began with a traffic stop and ended with one person being arrested. Just before 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 1, a Columbus, Georgia officer, tried to make a traffic stop. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The driver, Malcolm Crouch, 28, refused to...
Woman recants claims about cop involvement in 1999 slayings
OZARK, Ala. – A woman who fueled a social media frenzy with claims about police being involved in the killings of two Alabama teens found dead in a car trunk in 1999 now says she was lying the whole time. WTYV-TV reports that 53-year-old Rena Crumb recanted her allegations on Thursday. Her testimony came during […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salem man arrested for drug trafficking
Officers with Limestone County Sheriff's Office arrested a man for drug trafficking on Monday, July 18.
wrbl.com
Saturday night shooting on Earline Ave. kills one, injures another
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— One late Saturday night shooting claimed the life of one 19-year-old and injured another. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, 19-year-old Jaheim Thomas was pronounced dead late last night, Aug. 6, in the emergency room after suffering multiple gunshot wounds. Thomas was shot and killed just one month after marking his 19th birthday on July 6.
WSFA
Columbus police seeking witnesses in 1960 murder of Opelika man
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating witnesses with information on a cold case that dates back to 1960. On Saturday, November 26, 1960, the body of Julian May was discovered in a wooded area off of Debby Street in Columbus. An autopsy confirmed that May had been murdered.
thecutoffnews.com
COURT DOCUMENTS: Murder victims beaten, suffocated and cut apart
One adult and one child under the age of 14 were found dismembered in a mobile home on County Road 34 Monday. Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, is facing three counts of capital murder, two counts of abuse of a corpse and first-degree kidnapping. Court records reveal details of the charges previously unreleased by law enforcement.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman dead, others injured in Hogansville shooting
UPDATE 8/6/2022 2:17 p.m. – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Hogansville Police Department in the investigation of a deadly shooting that happened in the early morning hours of Aug. 6, 2022. According to Hogansville PD, three individual were transported to area hospitals after being injured during the altercation. Police said a woman, […]
WTVM
Columbus man arrested in Bay County on drug, other charges
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man was arrested on multiple charges, including trafficking cocaine in Bay County, Florida. According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Richard Steven Kelley, Jr. attempted to escape a traffic stop by a patrol deputy on N. Lagoon Drive. During the chase, the...
thecutoffnews.com
UPDATE: Sheriff’s Department charges Reyes with capital murder
Authorities have officially charged a man with capital murder in the homicide case that is being investigated in a mobile home off County Road 34. The Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department was called to County Road 34 near Churchill Road Monday morning around 8:26 a.m. as a witness found a 12-year-old girl walking the road and it led authorities to a gruesome scene.
WTVM
One dead, one injured after shooting on Earline Ave. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One man is dead and another is injured after a shooting on Earline Avenue in Columbus. According to officials, on August 6 at approximately 10:39 p.m., officers responded to the 4300 block of Earline Avenue regarding a shooting. Officers arrived and discovered that two victims had been shot at this location.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Columbus Police investigating shooting on 10th Street
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a Thursday night shooting. According to police, the shooting happened on August 4, 2022, on 10th Street near Samson Avenue around 10:00 p.m. Officials tell WRBL that police began investigating the shooting after the victim, a male, arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle. […]
fox5atlanta.com
Sheriff: 3 inmates charged in meth smuggling investigation at Troup County Jail
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. - Three inmates have been charged as part of an investigation into alleged drug smuggling at the Troup County Jail. Tuesday, investigators arrested 23-year-old Deputy Steven Michael Crowder after what they say was a month-long investigation into allegations he was bringing narcotics into the jail and being paid by a third party.
Opelika-Auburn News
What you missed this week in notable Opelika crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Opelika-Auburn News. (2) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
WALB 10
Terrell Co. home destroyed in lightning fire
DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - A lightning strike caused a home built in the 1800s to burn to the ground in Terrell County, Tuesday night. Fortunately, no one was home, according to State Farm Insurance Agent Karen Cohilas. “The homeowner will be able to replace some things with his insurance coverage....
BACK TO SCHOOL: Updated Muscogee County bus passes available on Aug. 7
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Muscogee County School system will offer updated bus passes on Sunday, Aug. 7 at 12 p.m. To access these passes, log onto https://www.muscogee.k12.ga.us/, click “Families” and then the “bus stops” icon. On Aug. 7, the Transportation Office will be available from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at (706) 748-2876. The […]
WTVM
2 people without home following south Columbus house fire
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A house fire on Whippoorwill Lane in Columbus has forced two people out of their home. There is no word on what started the fire. However, Columbus Fire Marshal John Shull says there were no injuries. This is a developing story. Stay with News Leader 9...
Nearly 300 kids sent back to school with new kicks, one local church gives back
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – As students head back to school, one local church is making sure they’re able to walk through the doors with confidence. They’re giving families one less thing to worry about on their school shopping list. Heading into a new school year can be intimidating for students and costly for parents. The […]
More than 20 dogs need to be adopted from Columbus Animal Control to prevent euthanasia
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) —A man who preferred to be identified only as John has informed WRBL that more than 20 dogs are at risk of being euthanized today, Aug. 5, 2022, at Columbus Animal Control, located at 4910 Milgen Road. That many dog runs must be cleared to make space for new dogs, he said. “I just […]
Comments / 0