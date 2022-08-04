Show Your School Spirit At These Upcoming Abilene Homecoming Games

Read on lonestar1280.com
Hardin-Simmons University Announces 2022 Distinguished Alumni Award WinnerHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
HSU Announces Future Moody Dining Hall RenderingsHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Travis Seekins Promoted to Associate VP for Strategic OperationsHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowboys Ranked Sixth In D3football.com Preseason PollHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cameron Moore Promoted to Associate VP for Technology ServicesHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Wanna Gamble? These Are the 3 Casinos Closest to Abilene, Texas
About the only gambling legal in the State of Texas is the lottery and dog/horse racing, so if you're looking for games like Blackjack, Roulette, Hold'em, or even slot machines then you'll have to travel outside of the Lone Star State for that kind of fun. Gambling is a multi-billion...
San Angelo LIVE!
Cross Plains Senior Football Player Badly Injured in Crash
CROSS PLAINS, TX — Senior starter Ryan Hopkins on the Cross Plains Buffalo football team was badly injured in an early morning crash on Sunday. According to the Texas DPS, at around 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning, a teen driver of a 2001 Toyota Tacoma pickup was traveling southeast in US 84. At about 12 miles northeast of Coleman, tragedy struck.
Texas State Representative Stan Lambert Talks About Abilene High and AISD
While I attended and graduated from Abilene High School (AHS), I never realized back then, that I was surrounded by a lot of famous people. Actually, I was attending high school in a city (AISD) that had a lot of famous people graduate from Abilene, Cooper, and other area schools.
Shane Smith & the Saints are Coming to Abilene to Play Potosi Live
You might not know this, but seeing Shane Smith & the Saints in concert is just the concert you've always wanted to see in Abilene and they'll be playing Potosi Live on August 19th. Now that's a pretty bold statement there, Cotton. Why yes it is. Look, I've been to...
Do You Recognize Any of These 10 Famous Hardin-Simmons Alumni?
Abilene certainly is a place of higher education with solid universities and a great community college. It is no wonder these institutions attract many folks looking for that next level in their education. Some of the attendees have gone on to be pretty famous. It reminds me of my time...
Drive In Theatres Are Alive and Well – Check Out These 10 Close To Abilene
Drive-Ins. Talk about a flashback. They were a staple to many of us growing up. The main means of entertainment on a Saturday night. Load up the car and let's go. Some of my fondest childhood memories involve the $5.00 carload. Of course, I'm sure that amount has varied over the years.
Abilene’s First-Ever Pride Parade & Festival Set for September 24th
Abilene may still be in the dark ages in many areas, but we just may be crawling out from the dark in others as the first-ever Pride Parade and Festival has just been announced. According to the Abilene Pride Alliance, the parade will take place in Downtown Abilene at 2...
The Ben Richey Chili Super Bowl in Buffalo Gap Is Almost Here
This year's 40th Annual Chili Super Bowl and Brisket Cook Off is needing your help. All donations and volunteers are welcomed. My next-door neighbor, friend, and Chili Board member G.T. Ward just told me that "we are needing sponsors, auction items, cook bag swag, volunteers, and this year we need bottled water. If you can help, tell them to call me please."
Project to turn old Abilene Hotel into extended stay for veterans in jeopardy
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Progress is being stalled for one Abilene veteran’s project, and now there’s only a short time left to make the dream a reality. What’s considered an eye sore and a nuisance in the City of Abilene could be demolished unless a veterans non-profit organization can act in turning it around. During this week’s […]
Early morning crash hospitalizes two Cross Plains teens
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two Cross Plains teens were hospitalized following a crash on U.S. Highway 84 this morning just 12 miles northeast of Coleman. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the agency is investigating an early morning single-vehicle crash resulting in serious bodily injury to the driver and passenger. D.P.S. was notified […]
Abilene boy raises funds with lemonade stand for local non profit helping families who’ve lost children
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Big Country’s generosity is no secret, from both the younger and the older. For one Abilene boy, his passion for giving back began with a red tabletop lemonade stand. At six-and-a-half years old, an important distinction, Knox Dennis set up in front of his parents’ boutique, Magnolia and Oaks, off […]
The 11 Most Trusted Veterinarians in the Abilene Area
Pets are just the best, aren't they? They're a lifeline for many of us. Emotionally and otherwise. Cats, dogs, parakeets, it doesn't matter. For most of us, pets are considered family members. I know that was the case for my house growing up. I knew a family who had all of their pets cremated and their urns on the mantle. Pets are serious business.
Abilene’s Mack Eplen’s Best Kept Secret is Not a Secret Anymore
After dinner a few nights ago, I asked my wife if she ever craves a dessert after dinner, to which she answered "yes, I wished I could just go through the Mack Eplen's drivateria and order their Lemon Ice Box Pie." To which I answered, "I would love to have...
This Airbnb in Tuscola Is Perfect For Relaxation and Possible Wildlife Encounters
Like it or not the summer months are coming to an end. Now's the time to take a getaway before the hustle and bustle of back-to-school take over. There's a piece of Texas located on Red Oaks Ranch that I know of that looks perfect for such a retreat. It's just down the road from Abilene in Tuscola on the Red Oaks Ranch. This is a great spot to get away from the distractions of the city. But, be prepared. You could also have awesome encounters with the wildlife of Texas.
PLEASE HELP: Abilene police need to identify women connected to hit-and-run
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need help identifying two women connected to a hit-and-run. The hit-and-run happened at a location on the 900 block of N Willis Street July 13. Surveillance video shows the two women enter a store, and when they leave, they back into another vehicle in the parking lot then drive […]
National Check the Chip Day Is August 15TH Know Where to Go in Abilene
A pet microchip is a tiny device that is about the size of a couple of grains of rice. Whenever it's activated by a special computerized wand/device known in the veterinarian field as a microchip-reader. When the microchip is activated it then transmits a code number to the wand or...
How to register: All Kind Animal Initiative hosts its 4th free vaccine clinic for Abilene Pets
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The fourth free vaccination clinic for Abilene pets will be underway at the end of August, thanks to All Kind Animal Initiative and its partners. The free vaccines are made possible through Petco Love’s national vaccination initiative, which provides one million free pet vaccines to its partners. The vaccination clinic takes […]
The Abilene Police Department Needs Your Help Finding These Men
Do You recognize any of these men? If so you could make up to $1,000. The Abilene Crime Stoppers program has been stopping and arresting criminals since 1981. Crime Stoppers mission is to deter crime and solve those unsolved cases in and around Abilene and the Big Country. The way...
Texas Country Music Superstar Aaron Watson Is Coming to Potosi Live
While Aaron Watson may be known by his nickname The Honky Tonk Kid, it is unfair to call him that now because Aaron Watson has gone way beyond playing honky tonks where he earned the name early on in his career here in Texas. However, Aaron will not be playing...
Top 5 Waterparks Close To Abilene According to Trip Advisor
I'm sure I'm not the only one around these parts that haven't remembered a summer quite this hot in some time, if at all. No joke about it, the Abilene days are sweltering hot. Folks young and old alike are flocking for ways to keep cool. One of the most...
