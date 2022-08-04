Read on kicdam.com
Related
kicdam.com
Jeanne Olhausen, 92, of Hartley
A Memorial Service for 92-year-old Jeanne Olhausen of Hartley will be held Thursday, August 11th at 2 PM at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hartley. Visitation will be at the church, one hour prior to the service. Hartley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
kicdam.com
Linda Zech, 67, of Rock Rapids Formerly of Spencer
Graveside services for 67-year-old Linda Zech of Rock Rapids, formerly of Spencer, will be Wednesday, August 10th, at 10:30 a.m. at Riverside Cemetery in Spencer. Visitation will will be Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Warner Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of the arrangements.
kicdam.com
One Killed and Another Injured in Crash Near Primghar
Primghar, IA (KICD)– One person was killed and another injured in a weekend crash just outside of Primghar. The Iowa State Patrol and O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office were called to the intersection of Taft Avenue and 390th Street, about three miles east of town, just before two o’clock Saturday afternoon.
kicdam.com
J.D. Anderson of Johnston wins Northwest Am
Spencer, IA (KICD)–The winner of the 100th edition of the Northwest Amateur Golf Tournament has some local ties. J.D. Anderson of Johnston tell KICD News that he is a Pocahontas native and that the weather over the weekend made the course play a bit different. Anderson is a good...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kiwaradio.com
Storm Lake Man Dies In Saturday O’Brien County Crash
Primghar, Iowa — A 66-year-old Storm Lake man is dead as the result of a two-vehicle crash east of Primghar Saturday afternoon. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the mishap occurred shortly before 2:00 Saturday afternoon, when a 2000 Chevrolet pickup, driven by 56-year-old Laurie Ann Banks of Sutherland, was northbound on Taft Avenue and allegedly failed to stop for the stop sign at 390th Street. Banks’ vehicle struck the driver’s side of a westbound 2020 Ford Escape, driven by 66-year-old Mark Stanley Kirkholm of Storm Lake. Troopers say Kirkholm’s Ford entered the ditch, rolling at least once, partially ejecting him from the vehicle. Troopers report he was not wearing a seatbelt.
kicdam.com
Spencer Library Unveils New Mural To Wrap Up Summer Reading Program
Spencer, IA (KICD)– A new mural was unveiled at the Spencer Public Library on Saturday to help mark the end of the Summer Reading Program. The work by local favorite Chad Elliott entitled “Prairie Song” was made possible by a grant from the American Library Association and will be displayed above the library’s fireplace in the near future. Elliott tells KICD News the piece has been in the works for more than six months helps take him back to the early days of his career.
2 Hurt in Dallas County Crash
(Dallas County) Two people suffered injuries in a crash in Dallas County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 7:26 a.m. on Friday on eastbound Interstate 80 near the 109-mile marker. Authorities identified the injured occupants as 74-year-old Teddy Anderson of Webster City and 62-year-old Jeffrey Munch of Exira.
Man arrested for attempted murder at Storm Lake hotel
A Texas man was arrested and charged with attempted murder after police learned that he allegedly attacked someone in a hotel room on Friday
RELATED PEOPLE
stormlakeradio.com
DNR Fisheries Biologist Reveals Cause of Storm Lake Common Carp Kill
Common carp fish are dying by the thousands in Storm Lake. DNR fisheries biologist Ben Wallace says the carp that are dying are sub-adult, or smaller ones. Wallace says they've received confirmation that koi-herpes virus is killing the carp, which was suspected from the onset...(audio clip below :27 ) Wallace...
Herpes kills thousands of carp in Storm Lake
The koi herpes virus is killing a massive number of young carp in Storm Lake, where they are washing ashore and rotting by the thousands, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. It’s the first time the virus — officially known as cyprinid herpesvirus 3 — has been detected in Iowa. It is not […] The post Herpes kills thousands of carp in Storm Lake appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
1380kcim.com
Greene County Woman Claims $100,000 Lotto Prize
A Greene County woman has claimed a six-figure top prize in one of the Iowa lottery’s instant-win scratch games. Maria Morales Aguilar of Jefferson won the 12th top prize in the $20 “Super 20s” scratch game, which features 16 top prizes of $100,000, 16 prizes of $10,000, and overall odds of 1 in 2.40. Morales Aguilar purchased her ticket from the Casey’s store in Paulina and claimed her winnings Wednesday at the Iowa Lottery’s headquarters in Clive. For more information on Super 20s and other Iowa Lottery games, visit www.IAlottery.com.
Teen dies after northwest Iowa scooter crash
O’BRIEN COUNTY, Iowa — A 15-year-old died Wednesday after his scooter hit a car in northwest Iowa. It happened just north of Sheldon around 12:32 p.m., according to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol. The teen was operating a Honda NPS50 scooter when he drove it into the intersection of Highway 60 and […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCCI.com
Police arrest 3 Iowa teens connected to shooting that critically injured woman
FORT DODGE, Iowa — Fort Dodge police have arrested three juveniles they believe are connected to aJuly shooting that critically injured a woman. Police have arrested 17-year-old Jamarrion J. Davis, 17-year-old Patrick E. Walker and 16-year-old Javen C. Preston. Davis is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a...
Arrests made in Fort Dodge shooting that left one critically injured
FORT DODGE, Iowa — Three people have been arrested for the shooting incident that left one woman critically injured last week. The Fort Dodge Police Department arrested and charged Javen C. Preston, 16, Jamarrion J. Davis, 17, and Patrick E. Walker, 17, on Thursday in connection to the shooting that occurred on July 26. All […]
KWQC
Crews clean up hazardous material spill following fire in Carroll County
Police and fire responded early Friday. A Bettendorf dermatologist settled a fraud claim with the department of justice for $1.66 million. Dewitt police asking for help identifying person involved in car burglaries. Updated: Aug. 5, 2022 at 2:06 PM CDT. The DeWitt Police Department is asking for the public’s help...
KIMT
A cool cleanup on US Highway 20 in northern Iowa
WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa - During a the hot Midwest summer, many of us are looking for a cool treat to cool off with. Earlier this week, there was plenty to be had - on US Highway 20 in Webster County. Check out this post from the Iowa DOT on a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kjan.com
Fort Dodge Woman Charged with Insurance Fraud
Des Moines, Iowa – Officials with the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau report a Fort Dodge woman, 45-year-old Angelina Marie Majors, was charged with one count of Insurance Fraud – Presenting False Information (Class D Felony) following an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau.
Low flying helicopter to map Earth’s surface in Fort Dodge
FORT DODGE, Iowa — Residents around the Fort Dodge area will get to experience an odd helicopter show next week. A helicopter will be flying low to the ground, around 100 to 200 feet above the surface, with a hula-hoop like tube dangling under it. According to Webster County Emergency Management, the helicopter with be […]
Three Iowa nursing homes to close with owner owing taxpayers $2.1 million
The planned sale of an Iowa nursing home chain is in doubt again as the owner moves to close three of the 10 facilities and the federal government seeks payment of $2.1 million owed to taxpayers. The sale involves eight nursing homes and two assisted living facilities owned by QHC...
Comments / 0