q95fm.net
Governor Beshear Announces Kentuckians In Flood Impacted Counties May Apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance.
Gov. Beshear says those affected by severe storms and flooding in seven Eastern Kentucky counties may apply for disaster unemployment assistance. These counties are Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Letcher, Perry and Pike, and even more counties are expected to be added. Beshear’s office stated that staff is expected to be...
wkyufm.org
Fancy Farm 2022 shows Kentucky Democratic Party’s decline as GOP dominates proceedings
The barbecue and political jabs at the St. Jerome’s Parish picnic in Fancy Farm, Kentucky were plentiful, but the same can’t be said for the number of Democrats on the picnic’s signature political speaking roster. Three Democrats addressed the Fancy Farm crowd: U.S. 1st District House nominee...
wdrb.com
Beshear calls looters hitting flooded eastern Kentucky homes 'the worst of the worst'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Across eastern Kentucky, you'll find stories of survival and support. But as the flooded creeks and rivers continue to recede, a new problem is rising. "Looters and scammers that would prey on people that have lost everything are the worst of the worst," Gov. Andy Beshear...
hazard-herald.com
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Kentucky
Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Kentucky using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Gov. Beshear announces $75 million fund for Kentucky nonprofits
KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Governor Andy Beshear announced a $75 million fund to help Kentucky’s nonprofit organizations recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Gov. Beshear said, “During the pandemic, nonprofits faced a variety of challenges, and many continue to struggle. With this relief, we can help these crucial organizations continue to help the communities […]
WKYT 27
Kentucky Newsmakers 8/07: U.S. Senate Candidate Charles Booker
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Charles Booker. Booker, a former state representative from Louisville, is challenging Republican Senator Rand Paul in November. Inflation and the economy are top issues for voters right now. Plus,...
Abandoned mines and poor oversight worsened Kentucky flooding, attorneys say
As eastern Kentuckians continue to search for missing loved ones, muck out their homes and prepare for more rain, they are beginning to ask who could be at fault for this past week's deadly flooding and whether it was a natural disaster or one caused by the coal mines that have drastically reshaped and scarred the landscape.
kychamberbottomline.com
Disaster Unemployment now available in impacted Eastern Kentucky counties
Disaster Unemployment Assistance is now available to individuals in counties impacted by the historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky. Disaster Unemployment Assistance, or DUA, is a federal program that provides temporary unemployment benefits to individuals who have become unemployed as a direct result of a major disaster and who are not eligible for regular state unemployment benefits. Individuals in the following counties are eligible to apply: Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Letcher, Perry, and Pike. The Governor's Office has stated that more counties may be added.
wdrb.com
Judge threatens to hold Kentucky Psychiatric Center in contempt for failure to evaluate defendants awaiting trial
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville judge may hold Kentucky's state-run psychiatric center in contempt of court for repeatedly failing to follow orders to evaluate defendants on their competence to stand trial. The inaction by the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center in La Grange, or KCPC, has left hundreds of criminal...
WLKY.com
Fancy Farm: Kentucky's 142nd political picnic took place on Saturday
FANCY FARM, Ky. — For the 142nd year in a row, politicians made their pitches to crowds gathering in the western Kentucky town of Fancy Farm on Saturday. The annual picnic was originally an opportunity for politicians to deliver stump speeches. But now it's more zingers and put-down, only to be booed and heckled.
WLKY.com
Kentucky's secretary of state won't run for AG, seeking 2nd term instead
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky's Secretary of State has no plans to run for a different statewide office. Michael Adams, a Republican, hinted he was considering a run for attorney general since Daniel Cameron is among among the Republicans running for governor. But in a statement Friday, Adams announced he...
whopam.com
Christian County now yellow on COVID community spread map
Christian County has joined Todd as yellow on the COVID community spread map, while Trigg remains red and though hospitalization numbers continue to rise statewide, there’s some hope the data will improve. Governor Andy Beshear says the rising hospitalization numbers are especially troubling if you are at high risk...
wymt.com
The helpers from the heavens: Kentucky guardsmen reflect on deadly flooding
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - When the floodwaters poured through Eastern Kentucky, it was not long before boots were on the ground to help the people of the region reclaim and rebuild the places they call home. But before the restorations came the rescues, during which some of the “boots on the ground” were actually hundreds of feet in the air.
kshb.com
'Horrifying': Video shows family vehicles swept away by Kentucky floodwaters
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. — Sunday marked Wanda Sue Miller's first day back at work since last month's flooding in Eastern Kentucky. "It was just a horrifying experience," Miller said. "I've never seen nothing like that in my life." Miller spoke via Zoom Sunday after she and her husband posted...
Search, rescue efforts end after eastern Kentucky flooding
The search and rescue effort to locate people stranded or injured by the devastating Eastern Kentucky flooding has concluded, Governor Beshear said Thursday.
Eastern Kentucky flood victims advised to get tetanus shots: Here’s why
Tetanus shots are now recommended to flood victims in eastern Kentucky, as they begin to the re-building phase.
lakercountry.com
Kentucky Farmers’ Markets Week underway
Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles is inviting Kentuckians to celebrate Kentucky Farmers’ Markets Week this week by supporting the Kentucky farm families who bring fresh farm products to the consumers. This year’s Farmers’ Markets Week salutes the 170 farmers’ markets in 112 Kentucky counties. In those 170 markets,...
‘We’re tough people’: Kentucky flood victims share their experiences
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WJHL) – Even though it’s been a week since flooding devasted eastern Kentucky, the terror of the flood is a memory many will never forget. “My son hollered, ‘Mom get out, get out now,’ and by the time I walked out it was just going over the porch and everything it almost […]
PHOTOS: Here’s how eastern Kentucky looks after devastating floods
Homes are gone, and lives will never be the same. Ohio Valley Resource Data Reporter Justin Hicks has been cataloguing scenes from the cleanup.
wpsdlocal6.com
Beshear announces $100,000 relief payments for eligible KY nonprofits
FRANKFORT — Governor Beshear announced a $75 million fund— The Team Kentucky Nonprofit Assistance Fund— will be used to help KY nonprofit organizations recover from the effects of the covid pandemic. According to a release from the Kentucky Public Protection Cabinet, Covid had devastating effects on businesses...
