Kentucky State

State
Kentucky State
City
Clay, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
WEHT/WTVW

Gov. Beshear announces $75 million fund for Kentucky nonprofits

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Governor Andy Beshear announced a $75 million fund to help Kentucky’s nonprofit organizations recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Gov. Beshear said, “During the pandemic, nonprofits faced a variety of challenges, and many continue to struggle. With this relief, we can help these crucial organizations continue to help the communities […]
WKYT 27

Kentucky Newsmakers 8/07: U.S. Senate Candidate Charles Booker

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Charles Booker. Booker, a former state representative from Louisville, is challenging Republican Senator Rand Paul in November. Inflation and the economy are top issues for voters right now. Plus,...
kychamberbottomline.com

Disaster Unemployment now available in impacted Eastern Kentucky counties

Disaster Unemployment Assistance is now available to individuals in counties impacted by the historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky. Disaster Unemployment Assistance, or DUA, is a federal program that provides temporary unemployment benefits to individuals who have become unemployed as a direct result of a major disaster and who are not eligible for regular state unemployment benefits. Individuals in the following counties are eligible to apply: Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Letcher, Perry, and Pike. The Governor’s Office has stated that more counties may be added.
Person
Andy Beshear
WLKY.com

Fancy Farm: Kentucky's 142nd political picnic took place on Saturday

FANCY FARM, Ky. — For the 142nd year in a row, politicians made their pitches to crowds gathering in the western Kentucky town of Fancy Farm on Saturday. The annual picnic was originally an opportunity for politicians to deliver stump speeches. But now it's more zingers and put-down, only to be booed and heckled.
whopam.com

Christian County now yellow on COVID community spread map

Christian County has joined Todd as yellow on the COVID community spread map, while Trigg remains red and though hospitalization numbers continue to rise statewide, there’s some hope the data will improve. Governor Andy Beshear says the rising hospitalization numbers are especially troubling if you are at high risk...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
#Travel Trailers#Mobile#Kentucky State Police#Politics State#Politics Governor#Team Kentucky#Individual Assistance#Letcher Owsley
wymt.com

The helpers from the heavens: Kentucky guardsmen reflect on deadly flooding

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - When the floodwaters poured through Eastern Kentucky, it was not long before boots were on the ground to help the people of the region reclaim and rebuild the places they call home. But before the restorations came the rescues, during which some of the “boots on the ground” were actually hundreds of feet in the air.
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
lakercountry.com

Kentucky Farmers’ Markets Week underway

Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles is inviting Kentuckians to celebrate Kentucky Farmers’ Markets Week this week by supporting the Kentucky farm families who bring fresh farm products to the consumers. This year’s Farmers’ Markets Week salutes the 170 farmers’ markets in 112 Kentucky counties. In those 170 markets,...
wpsdlocal6.com

Beshear announces $100,000 relief payments for eligible KY nonprofits

FRANKFORT — Governor Beshear announced a $75 million fund— The Team Kentucky Nonprofit Assistance Fund— will be used to help KY nonprofit organizations recover from the effects of the covid pandemic. According to a release from the Kentucky Public Protection Cabinet, Covid had devastating effects on businesses...
