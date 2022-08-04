“We’re in the eye of the hurricane”: Sternlicht eyes growth in economic turmoil

Read on therealdeal.com
Millennials are the reason you’re paying sky-high prices for everything these days, investment strategist says
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Soaring inflation is hitting everyone’s wallets and making the dream of home ownership even more unattainable for younger generations—but according to one strategist, millennials could be to blame for escalating prices.
China is stockpiling cash instead of pumping it back into their economy - and that's pushing a decades-high dollar even further
Chinese investors are parking excess liquidity in safe areas of the financial system, Bloomberg reported. Instead of letting yuan flow to the real economy, the money is ending up in bank bonds and corporate debt. Chinese funds are also heading for the US dollar, helped by higher rates. Chinese investors...
Meet the ‘demon stock’: Chinese investors have coined their own name for stocks that defy logic
China's large pool of retail investors may be flocking to demon stocks now due to the sluggishness of China’s equity markets.
U.S. Treasury yields fall on hawkish comments from Fed leaders
U.S. government debt prices rose on Wednesday, as investors cheered new economic data that shrugged off recession fears and continue to monitor geopolitical tensions between the United States and China. At around 4:00 pm ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was 2.712% and the yield on the...
U.S. consumer spending beats expectations in June; inflation accelerates
WASHINGTON, July 29 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer spending increased more than expected in June as Americans paid more for goods and services, with monthly inflation surging by the most since 2005.
China is no longer the top holder of US debt after its total dips below $1 trillion for the first time in 12 years
In May, China held $980.8 billion in US debt, down $23 billion from the prior month and almost $100 billion from a year ago.
Will the Stock Market Rebound Continue? Goldman Says ...
The stock market has rebounded, with the S&P 500 jumping 13% since June 16. The stock market has been on a roll lately, with the S&P 500 soaring 13% since June 16 amid optimism that the Federal Reserve won’t raise interest rates much more. But now Fed officials are...
The 12 best cities to weather a housing-market downturn when a recession strikes
The economy is reeling amid fears of an upcoming recession. As mortgage rates rise and uncertainty spreads, home prices have declined across the country. Home value downturns will escalate in the trendiest hotspots, while other markets will show more resilience. Pandemic home buying hotspots like Sacramento and San Jose have...
US stocks rise and bond yields and oil prices fall as Senate passes Biden's climate and healthcare bill
Stocks opened higher Monday while oil prices slipped and bond yields fell. Senate Democrats passed legislation late Sunday that delivers on climate, healthcare and taxes. Wall Street is awaiting key inflation data due out on Wednesday. US stocks opened higher Monday as bond yields and oil prices fell, while Wall...
Stocks Higher, 'Inflation Reduction Act,' Softbank, CVS Health and Signal - Five Things To Know
Here are five things you must know for Monday, August 8:. 1. -- Stock Futures Higher as Wall Street Looks to Notch More Gains. U.S. stock-index futures were little changed on Friday ahead of a key economic report that investors hope will provide further clarity on the direction of the economy and whether the Federal Reserve’s inflation-fighting rate hikes are proving effective.
SoftBank posts a $21.6 billion quarterly loss on its Vision Fund, one of the highest in its history
SoftBank posted one of its biggest losses at its Vision Fund investment unit for its fiscal first quarter, as technology stocks continue to get hammered amid rising interest rates. The Japanese giant's Vision Fund posted a 2.93 trillion Japanese yen ($21.68 billion) loss for the June quarter. This is the...
China posts record $101 billion trade surplus but export boom could fade
China's export sector delivered robust growth in July, providing much-need support for the world's second largest economy that is almost certain to miss its GDP target this year.
A hot inflation report this week could upset the stock market's relief rally, even after a strong jobs reported quelled recession fears, Barclays says
The rally in US stocks could lose its footing if the July inflation report unexpectedly shows prices accelerating, Barclays said. The July jobs blowout delivered last week underlined persistent inflation pressures, suggesting the Fed will remain aggressive with rate hikes. The consumer price index report is due Wednesday, and Barclays...
Investors are pricing in an 80% chance of a mild U.S. recession and a 30% chance of something much worse as Wall Street sentiment hits a 5-year low, Bank of America says
Even with stocks rising 9% in July, investors continue to position their portfolios in a “bearish stance.”
Media Buying Briefing: M&A shows no signs of letting up despite economic headwinds
Here’s a question: With inflation running rampant, interest rates surging and an economic downturn lurking around every corner, what will happen to the once-red-hot mergers and acquisitions marketplace in agency land for the rest of this year and into 2023?. Those who expected a cooling-off in M&A as a...
How VC Firms Are Investing During the Economic Slowdown
Funding for startups has seen a significant dip in the past quarter, with investor sentiment falling 23% compared to the first. Cheddar News speaks with Brooke Kiley, co-founder of VMG Catalyst, about the current investment climate and what sectors are still thriving despite the economic downturn.
Bond markets complicate Fed decision after blowout jobs report
Bond yields ripped higher after new employment data showed the U.S. economy adding a breakneck 528,000 jobs in the month of July. Emily Roland, co-chief investment strategist at John Hancock Investment Management, told Yahoo Finance the strong July jobs report shows that the economy is “not there yet” when it comes to recession.
Wait and see: U.S. companies curb investment as they await Fed moves
Aug 8 (Reuters) - Business investment appears to be an early victim of red-hot U.S. inflation and rising interest rates. Nonresidential fixed investment, which is how the Commerce Department lumps together things like spending by businesses on new buildings and renovations of existing ones, slipped 0.1% on an annualized basis in the second quarter. This acted as a drag on gross domestic product, the broadest measure of U.S. economic output. It also ended a seven-quarter run of outsized additions to GDP that on average were more than double the category's historic contributions to growth.
Wall Street is making big bets that the Fed will cut interest rates next year and boost stocks — they could be in for a rude awakening
Wall Street and the Fed are at an impasse, and the solution will almost surely hurt investors. Stocks recently surged on hopes that the central bank will start cutting rates in 2023. But Fed officials have clarified that the hiking cycle is far from over. Wall Street and the Federal...
The July jobs report reset the recession clock but 2 warning signs show there are still near-term risks to the stock market
July data showing 528,000 new jobs in the US reset the countdown for a recession, DataTrek said. The rapid growth implies the Fed isn't done tightening policy yet, and has a way to go still. Despite recalibrating recession risk, there are two near-term warning signs flashing for the stock market.
