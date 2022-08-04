VIDEO: Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office deputy rescues fawn from hole

Read on www.cbs46.com
CBS 46
4-year-old found shot to death in car in DeKalb County, mother charged
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - The mother of a child who was found shot and killed in the backseat of a car on I-85 Sunday is now behind bars. According to a DeKalb Police Department spokesperson, officers responded to I-85 north at North Druid Hills Road at 7:38 p.m. That’s where they found 4-year-old Kendal Lewis dead in the backseat of a car from an apparent gunshot wound.
CBS 46
DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office hosted back-to-school jam Saturday
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - More than two dozen students who previously participated in a special DeKalb County program also joined in a back-to-school jam hosted by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday. The camp began at 9 a.m. at the Decatur headquarters, according to police officials. The event...
henrycountytimes.com
Henry County Sheriff’s Office to be featured on “60 Days In”
The following release was issued by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office:. “When the highly anticipated 7th Season of A&E’s “60 Days In” returns, The Henry County Sheriff’s Office will be the focus. In an effort to get a deeper look at what’s going on inside of the jail, Sheriff Reginald B. Scandrett allowed A&E to take their cameras inside to look at concerns he wants to be at a high level of integrity. Tune in to see how Sheriff Scandrett starts the journey of reversing what he inherited and applying change to a culture that’s been in place for hundreds of years.”
1 killed, 1 injured in Clayton County shooting
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A double shooting left one person dead in Clayton County, police said on Sunday. Officers said they arrived at a home along the 600 block of Oakville Trail in Hampton around 3:03 a.m. after getting a call that someone had been shot. They found one person alive with a gunshot wound and later learned of another victim who was taken to the hospital but later died.
4-year-old dies after shooting herself in mother’s car on I-85, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb police say a 4-year-old girl died after being shot on I-85 on Sunday evening and have charged the child’s mother, 26-year-old Kaelin Lewis in her death. Police say they were called to I-85 northbound at North Druid Hills Road just after 7:30 p.m....
Traffic Alert | Major Gwinnett road to close for accident investigation that killed Buford man
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett Police will shut down a busy road in the northern part of the county Monday to reconstruct an accident that happened last month that killed a Buford man. On July 31, police said Jeffrey Smith, 50, was killed in the crash on Braselton Highway...
Man flips car with 3 kids inside into woods near I-20 after chase, GSP says
ATLANTA — A chase with Georgia State Patrol on Sunday evening ended with a man flipping his car off of I-20 and into the woods, troopers say. Troopers say they tried stopping a Chevrolet Camaro that was speeding down Moreland Avenue just before 6:15 p.m. on Sunday. They say...
accesswdun.com
22-year-old man killed in crash near Clarkesville
A 22-year-old man was killed in head-on collision Saturday afternoon in Habersham County, the Georgia State Patrol reported. Christopher Coffman was a passenger in a 2006 Jeep Renegade driven by Alexis White, 24, of Gainesville northbound on Habersham Mills Road Connector near Clarkesville when she failed to yield at Ga. 17.
CBS 46
Passenger injured after being shot by driver, dragged out of car in Lithonia
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after police say an argument between a driver and passenger escalated into the passenger being shot in the leg and dragged out onto the street in Lithonia Saturday evening. Officers responded to the area of Panola Road and Snapfinger Woods Drive after...
Off-duty Rockdale Co. deputy arrested for DUI after being fired by DeKalb police for being under the influence on duty
CONYERS, Ga. — An off-duty Rockdale County Sheriff’s Deputy, Gregory Ducre, was arrested Wednesday, charged with DUI, nine months after Ducre was hired, and just over a year after he was fired by the DeKalb County Police Department for being under the influence of alcohol while on duty.
CBS 46
South Fulton police warn drivers to ‘slow down’ as speed cameras activated
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The message that school safety officials, South Fulton police officials and the Cobb County Sheriff’s Department have sent to desperate plea to all metro Atlanta drivers; slow down. Schools are back in session and that means school buses packed with children are back on the...
2 Persons Died In A Wrong-Way Crash In Sandy Springs (Sandy Springs, GA)
Roswell Police responded to a wrong-way crash along Georgia 400 in Sandy Springs that claimed two lives. The crash happened along the southbound lanes near Riverside Road and mile marker 14 before 6 a.m. The highway remained closed for [..]
Police: 6-year-old critical, man dead, 4 more hurt in shooting during baseball game at Atlanta park
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left 1 person dead and five others, including a child, wounded at a park in Atlanta. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. APD Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. says there was a baseball or softball game...
WXIA 11 Alive
Suspect in custody after person shot in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A suspect is in custody after allegedly shooting someone at a gas station in Gainesville on Saturday, police said. The Gainesville Police Department said that it happened around noon at the Marathon station on Thompson Bridge Road. They said a "male subject was shot in the...
CBS 46
Rally held for and against Clayton County Police Chief
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A rally was held to protest against and in support of the Clayton County Police Department amid frustration and anger in the controversial hire of a police officer. On Wednesday, Clayton County Police Chief Kevin Roberts removed Sgt. Kristopher Hudgens from his role in assisting with...
fox5atlanta.com
North Georgia man charged in shooting at Cartersville tire store
CARTERSVILLE, Ga. - Police in Cartersville arrested a man accused of an afternoon shooting at a local business. Police charged 57-year-old James Edward Hardin from White, Georgia, for the Aug. 2 shooting on N. Tennessee Street. He's charged with aggravated assault, reckless conduct, criminal damage to property and gun possession charges.
northgwinnettvoice.com
Gwinnett police to shut down roadway for accident reconstruction Monday morning
The Gwinnett County Police Department plans to shut down a section of Braselton Highway in Dacula on Monday morning, Aug. 8, to reconstruct a traffic accident in which a Buford man was killed. Jeffrey Smith, 50, died Sunday, July 31. No charges have been filed in the accident case, but...
CBS 46
Marietta fugitive wanted for murder in Cobb County captured in East Point
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting has been arrested, officials confirmed to CBS46 News. Officials say Donald Bannister was arrested after being wanted for murder, aggravated assault and violation of the Georgia Street Gang Act in Cobb County. Members of the South Metro...
1 person dead after being shot at Atlanta apartment building, police say
ATLANTA — One person is dead after a shooting on Sunday afternoon, police say. Officers were called to Parkside Apartments on Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy. near Pierce Ave. just before 2 p.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Investigators have confirmed that one person was...
CBS 46
Family, friends fear missing 24-year-old Atlanta woman ‘may have been abducted’
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide and Adult Missing Person Unit has requested the public’s help in locating a 24-year-old Atlanta woman whose family and friends fear she “may have been abducted.”. A vigil is scheduled for Allahnia Lenoir on Sunday morning at 10...
