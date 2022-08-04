VIDEO: Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office deputy rescues fawn from hole

The following release was issued by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office:. “When the highly anticipated 7th Season of A&E’s “60 Days In” returns, The Henry County Sheriff’s Office will be the focus. In an effort to get a deeper look at what’s going on inside of the jail, Sheriff Reginald B. Scandrett allowed A&E to take their cameras inside to look at concerns he wants to be at a high level of integrity. Tune in to see how Sheriff Scandrett starts the journey of reversing what he inherited and applying change to a culture that’s been in place for hundreds of years.”

HENRY COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO