Arkadelphia, AR

magnoliareporter.com

Mike McNeill’s Diary for Monday, August 8, 2022: Welcome, Columbia County Fair

Magnoliareporter.com welcomes back as a seasonal advertiser the 2022 Columbia County Fair and Livestock Show. The fair is Monday, September 19 through Saturday, September 24. You can go for the rides, shows and exhibits but for our part, it’s the fair food. People who click on the ad will be redirected to the fair’s 2022 catalogue. It will tell you everything that you need to know about the fair and how to enter its large number of contests and special events. We appreciate the opportunity to tell everyone about the plans for the fair, which is now only a month and a half away.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
arkadelphian.com

Unclaimed lottery ticket sold in Caddo Valley worth $75K

Austin man wins $25,000-a-year-for-life from lottery. Edrick Tan of Austin purchased a $2 Lucky for Life® lottery ticket on the Jackpocket app for the July 21 drawing and won $25,000-a-year-for-life. When he claimed his prize last week at the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Claim Center, he elected to take the cash option of $390,000.
CADDO VALLEY, AR
myarklamiss.com

Camden’s Great Outside Fun Day returns to the city on July 6

Ouachita County, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–The city of Camden celebrated a full day of outdoor events for the entire family on Saturday, July 6. The 6th Annual Big Bass Fishing Tournament, a two-person scramble golf tournament, disc golf and softball tournament all took place throughout the city. The event served as...
CAMDEN, AR
City
Arkadelphia, AR
City
Jordan, AR
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Lifestyle
State
Arkansas State
magnoliareporter.com

Ouachita County Fair will run for four days

The 2022 Ouachita County Fair will kick off four days of fun this year with earlier dates, August 10-13, at the Ouachita County Recreational Center, 2708 Mount Holly Road in Camden. Gate admission and parking are free. The fair supports youths involved in 4-H and FFA programs. It has what...
magnoliareporter.com

SAU students receive Arkansas Department of Agriculture scholarships

Two Southern Arkansas University students are among eight statewide who will share in $20,000 worth of scholarships. The Arkansas Department of Agriculture made the awards to students attending Arkansas universities with agricultural programs. The SAU recipients are:. Jonathan Horton, Russellville, agribusiness major. Mallory Landreth, Taylor, poultry science major. Funding for...
MAGNOLIA, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Columbia Christian student/parent orientation 5:30 p.m. Tuesday

Columbia Christian School students and parents will meet for orientation at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 9. The meeting will start in the arena, and then students and parents will head out to see teachers and classrooms. School supplies may be brought that evening as well. Students will be counted absent...
MAGNOLIA, AR
onespiritblog.com

Dr. Jason Pelton Recognized as Hot Springs Service Hero

Dr. Jason Pelton, a cardiologist in Hot Springs, was recognized as a Service Hero for displaying the value of EXCELLENCE. The nomination praised Dr. Pelton for the kindness, courage and helpfulness he showed after a recent tragedy in Hot Springs, writing “if it had not been for his actions, the outcome could have been drastically different.”
HOT SPRINGS, AR
arkadelphian.com

1 killed, 2 hurt in Arkadelphia rollover

A vehicle rollover Friday evening claimed the life of an Arkadelphia child and injured two others. According to an Arkansas State Police preliminary fatal crash summary, Khadija Campbell, 28, of Arkadelphia, was traveling north on 15th Street in a 2003 Chevrolet SUV when she entered a curve “with too much speed.”
ARKADELPHIA, AR
ktoy1047.com

Body found in Hope pond identified

The body was found Monday in a pond off of Highway 29 North in Hope. Police have identified the man as 55-year-old Christopher Chancellor. Chancellor was originally from Texarkana but had been living in the Hope area for several months at the time of his death.
HOPE, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Mildred Beene

Mildred Beene, 91, of Magnolia, formerly of Emerson, passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022 at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. Funeral arrangements will be announced by Henderson Funeral Service.
MAGNOLIA, AR
arkadelphian.com

Crews searching for possible drowning victim

CADDO VALLEY — The search was ongoing Sunday afternoon for a Nash man who went missing on the Caddo River on Saturday evening. According to Clark County Sheriff Jason Watson, the 19-year-old “went under water, came up and never was seen again” while visiting the popular waterway. A 911 call made at about 5:40 p.m. summoned law enforcement to the river, near the Highway 7 bridge.
CLARK COUNTY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Venoy “Colonel” Simpson

Venoy “Colonel” Simpson, 85, of Magnolia passed away Friday, August 5, 2022 at the Magnolia Regional Medical Center. Venoy was born on March 15, 1937 in Willisville to the late Pascal and Beulah (Hamilton) Simpson. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and was a Mason. He served in the United States Air Force from 1956 to 1960.
MAGNOLIA, AR

