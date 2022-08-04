ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Truss insists recession not inevitable as Sunak warns she will make things worse

By Sam Blewett
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m0fMx_0h5855jL00

Rishi Sunak warned that Liz Truss’s economic strategy will damage the nation, saying that pouring “fuel on the fire” will cause “misery for millions”, after she insisted her tax cuts could avert the recession forecast by the Bank of England.

Ms Truss, the Foreign Secretary, used a televised debate to warn of “very, very difficult times” without “bold” action rather than her Tory leadership rival’s caution.

But Mr Sunak, a former chancellor, struck back with fears her vision “will make the situation worse”, on the day the Bank warned inflation could peak at 13.3% in October.

Interest rates were raised to the highest level in nearly three decades, from 1.25% to 1.75%, worsening the pain for mortgage holders, before the Bank predicted the economy will plunge into the longest recession since the financial crisis in 2008.

Mr Sunak told the Sky News debate: “We in the Conservative Party need to get real and fast – because the lights on the economy are flashing red and the route cause is inflation.

“I’m worried that Liz Truss’s plans will make the situation worse.”

He stressed a need to get a grip on runaway inflation before cutting taxes, adding: “But it all starts with not making the situation worse.

“Because if we just put fuel on the fire of this inflation spiral, all of us, all of you, are just going to end up with higher mortgage rates, savings and pensions that are eaten away, and misery for millions.”

The financial focus of the battle to succeed Boris Johnson as prime minister only intensified with the Bank’s warnings, with the contenders differing strategies already prominent as they try to win the Tory members who will select the winner.

Ms Truss reiterated her pledge to immediately reverse the national insurance increase, introduced by Mr Sunak when he was in No 11, as well as cut other taxes to prevent the job losses of a recession.

“What the Bank of England have said today is of course extremely worrying, but it is not inevitable,” she said.

“We can change the outcome and we can make it more likely that the economy grows.

“Now is the time to be bold, because if we don’t act now, we are headed for very, very difficult times,” added Ms Truss, who kicked off the debate ahead of a grilling of Mr Sunak.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Nicola Sturgeon calls for urgent meeting with PM over cost-of-living crisis

Scotland’s First Minister has called for an urgent meeting between the heads of the devolved administrations to address the cost-of-living crisis.In a letter sent on Monday, Nicola Sturgeon urged the Prime Minister to move a proposed meeting between the heads of the UK’s Governments from September to this week.Last week, the Bank of England announced projections that could see inflation rise above 13% in October, while another projection found that the energy price cap could rise to £3,358 annually from October, and could hit £3,615 from January.Many of the “levers of government” required to tackle the issue remain reserved to...
U.K.
The Independent

Rishi Sunak campaign video criticised as ‘pointless posturing’ and mocked online

Rishi Sunak has been accused of “pointless posturing” in a campaign video focused on shredding EU regulations which has been likened to a parody.The Tory leadership candidate vowed to use his first 100 days if elected prime minister to “review or repeal post-Brexit EU laws”.Mr Sunak tweeted: “A new Brexit delivery unit. Reviewing every EU law on our statute book. Starting in my first 100 days. Let’s keep Brexit safe”.The video opens with a close-up of a folded piece of paper stuck to a door, which reads “Brexit Delivery Department”. A man enters, brining in a shredder and stacks and...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

Don’t Pay: Charity warning over energy bill campaign as 90,000 threaten to scrap direct debits

UK charities have warned people of the serious consequences of refusing bill payments, as a campaign to stop payments draws closer to 100,000 signatures. The Don’t Pay UK group, which is campaigning for a reduction of soaring energy bills, has gathered support from more than 91,000 people who plan to cancel their direct debit payments from 1 October. The protest is designed to coincide with regulator Ofgem’s energy price cap rise, hiking bills for households across the country. Analysts are forecasting that the typical customer is likely to pay £3,358 a year from October, up from £1,971 a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Ban water company bosses ‘outrageous’ bonuses until they fix leaks, MPs say amid worsening drought

The government should ban new bonuses for water company executives until more leaks are fixed, opposition MPs have said as the UK faces another heatwave and worsening drought conditions.Water company bosses, which preside over the firms largely responsible for deteriorating water quality in water courses and around coasts, awarded themselves almost £27m in bonuses over the past two years, despite failing to repair leaks allowing 2.4 billion litres of water to be wasted every day.The Liberal Democrats are now calling on the government to step in to stop water company bosses taking bonuses until more leaks are repaired.The party’s rural...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Voices: I rebelled against the poll tax – could we do the same with energy bills?

What would happen if nobody paid their inflated gas and electricity bills? That is, whether they could actually afford to, or not? The short answer is that it would help force the government to act. We know this because something similar happened some years ago. And, reader, I did my bit in that little battle for social justice by indulging in minor lawlessness.The nearest thing we ever came to the kind of “don’t pay” campaign currently getting underway was the mass non-payment of the poll tax in 1990. The community charge, as it was officially termed, or council tax...
ECONOMY
The Independent

The Independent

782K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy