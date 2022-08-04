ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bat infestation forces ‘indefinite’ closure of Nevada fire station for second time

By Graeme Massie
 3 days ago

A bat infestation has caused a Nevada fire station to close down for the second time in seven years.

Officials say that Fire Station 30, which is located 20 miles from Reno, will be shut for an  “undetermined amount of time”, according to the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District.

“Due to an infestation of bats , it has been determined that the station is a health and safety risk to fire crews,” they said in a statement.

“Bats have been flying in the living quarters and dead bats have been found in the apparatus bay.”

Firefighters from the station, which was built in the 1950s, have been relocated to a nearby facility while the situation is dealt with, according to CNN.

“The District will consult with experts to determine what preventative and remediation work is needed to eliminate the bat colonies and associated hazards,” the statement said.

“The Fire District attempted to remediate the problem in 2015, only to have the bats return.

“Staff will review possible options including contamination cleanup.”

Bats can transmit rabies and other viruses to humans and their feces can transmit viral, bacterial, fungal and parasitic infections, said Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District spokesperson Adam Mayberry.

