DeSantis suspends state attorney who objected to criminalising abortion

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Ron DeSantis has suspended an elected state prosecutor in Florida for pledging not to enforce the state's new 15-week abortion ban and for supporting gender transition treatments for minors.

The Florida governor announced that he was suspending Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren at a news conference on Thursday, 4 August.

When you flagrantly violate your oath of office, when you make yourself above the law, you have violated your duty, you have neglected your duty and you are displaying a lack of competence," Mr DeSantis said.

floridianpress.com

JUICE—Florida Politics' Juicy Read —8.8.2022 — 'Dark Money' Influences Florida Elections — Suspended State Attorney Fundraises off Firing— More...

Suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren is not trying to make the most out of a bad situation—he’s now raising cash from this suspension. The suspension Gov. Ron DeSantis levied on Warren must first go through the State Senate before it can be etched in stone, so, why not try to raise cash on it for a future run for office, if the firing gets overturned? READ MORE.
Miami New Times

Trans Rights Supporters Speak Out After Florida Decision on Gender-Affirming Care

On Friday, August 5, the Florida Board of Medicine conducted a public hearing in Dania Beach on the state's proposal to ban gender-affirming therapy for minors. After a morning of protests by transgender rights advocates and hours of heated public comment, the meeting ended with the governor-appointed board voting nearly unanimously in favor of moving forward to create statewide rules to regulate gender-affirming care.
floridapolitics.com

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 7.31.22

Marco Rubio had a good week, but Florida Power & Light did not. C.C. “Doc” Dockery was a successful businessman who wielded considerable political influence, particularly in the Republican Party. He was a staunch advocate for high-speed rail and co-founded the powerhouse Summit Consulting. He walked comfortably with...
Axios Tampa Bay

Florida officials speak out after state attorney Andrew Warren suspended

"Does my vote not count?" a sign read outside at a protest outside the Hillsborough County Courthouse Thursday evening. The question echoed throughout Tampa Bay, and Democrat politicians voiced their outrage. "​​What's next after this if we roll over?" Hillsborough County Commissioner Mariella Smith asked the crowd."This is our January 6 moment," Commissioner Pat Kemp added.State Rep. Fentrice Driskell told Axios she hopes the action mobilizes voters ahead of the Aug. 23 primary. Not just Democrats, but, "anyone who cares about government institutions and keeping people in power in check."Between the lines: After watching Warren's ousting, some were afraid to...
click orlando

Trying to decide what Florida candidate to vote for? These guides may help

ORLANDO – How much do you know about the candidates running for elected office this year?. In the August election, Floridians will decide on:. Democratic candidates for governor, attorney general and agricultural commissioner. Republican candidate for agricultural commissioner. Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate. U.S. House races for both parties.
cltampa.com

D.C. and 15 states sue to block Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill

Saying the law will “stigmatize and harm LGBTQ youth,” attorneys general from 15 states and the District of Columbia are seeking to aid challengers to a new Florida law that restricts instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation in Florida public schools. The states and the District of...
