DeSantis suspends state attorney who objected to criminalising abortion

Ron DeSantis has suspended an elected state prosecutor in Florida for pledging not to enforce the state's new 15-week abortion ban and for supporting gender transition treatments for minors.

The Florida governor announced that he was suspending Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren at a news conference on Thursday, 4 August.

When you flagrantly violate your oath of office, when you make yourself above the law, you have violated your duty, you have neglected your duty and you are displaying a lack of competence," Mr DeSantis said.

