Security checkpoints coming to downtown Orlando this weekend: What to expect

By Chantelle Navarro, WFTV.com
 3 days ago
Security checkpoints coming to downtown Orlando this weekend: What to expect

ORLANDO, Fla. — More details are being released about the new security checkpoints that will be in place in downtown Orlando starting Friday.

It’s all in response to last weekend’s shooting on South Orange Avenue that left seven people hurt.

The barricades, or “controlled access points,” will be set up on both sides of Central Boulevard, Washington Street and east, west and south Pine Street.

K-9 units will also be at seven different locations.

Police said they will eventually set up metal detectors. The city said it is having trouble finding a vendor available this weekend, so the process could take six to eight weeks unless they find someone else to get them sooner.

But under Florida law, the only people who will go through the metal detectors are those who volunteer.

Weapons can also be seized if police see them and you don’t have a permit, or with probable cause.

