New Bern man held on $1.5 Mil bond for drug charges

Read on wcti12.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wcti12.com
Man arrested, charged with trafficking meth, possession of heroin
HAVELOCK, Craven County — A man was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession of heroin in Havelock. Brian Onuffer-Fagan, 29, of Havelock was arrested after a search of his home. Onuffer-Fagan was jailed under a $55,000 bond. The investigation is ongoing.
wcti12.com
Reward offered for information about Duplin County murder
WARSAW, Duplin County — A $1,000 reward is being offered for information about a man connected to an early Saturday morning shooting in Warsaw. The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office said Raekwon Wilson, 23, was found shot to death at a home on Boy Scout Lane. Investigators are looking...
cbs17
Nash Co. man wanted for murder in California arrested after fleeing traffic stop: deputies
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies say they have arrested a Nash County man wanted for murder in California. The agency’s Narcotics Division arrested Jalon Dickens in Martin County on Friday, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office. The arrest comes after a week of...
wcti12.com
La Grange murder suspect arrested, charged with open count of murder
LA GRANGE, Lenoir County — Officials with the Lenoir County Sheriff's Office arrested a man in connection to a murder on the 400 block of South Wooten Street in La Grange. Police responded around 4:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 and found Rashed Rashon Outlaw, of La Grange, dead from a gunshot wound.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thewashingtondailynews.com
Crime Stoppers seeks suspect in boat launch theft
This week Beaufort County Crime Stoppers is asking for your help in catching a thief. On July 25th, a victim filed a report with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office stating their vehicle was broken into at Dinah’s Landing boat ramp and several items were taken, including their wallet. Later that same day, the victim’s debit card was used at the Gas House in Washington for fuel in the amount of $7.16. The suspect pictured here is described to be a white female, slender build with blonde hair, driving in a white in color Ford Escape. If you have any information on this crime, please call Crime Stoppers at 252-974-6400. Crime Stoppers will pay up to a $1,000.00 reward for information leading to an arrest. And as always, at Crime Stoppers we only want your information not your name. You can also like our Facebook page for additional details. For Beaufort County Crime Stoppers, I’m Lt. Kelly Cox.
wcti12.com
Kinston Police looking for woman in larceny case
The Kinston Police Department is looking for a woman they said was involved in a larceny. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.
neusenews.com
Lenoir County Sheriff's Office: Suspect arrested in La Grange murder
On August 5, at approximately 4:30 pm, Lenoir County Deputies responded to the 400 block of South Wooten Street in La Grange in reference to a shooting incident. Deputies arrived and found a male victim deceased from a gunshot wound. The victim was identified as Rashed Rashon Outlaw of La Grange.
WITN
Closure of Carteret County pharmacy inconveniences community
Deputy who died in Wayne County shooting honored with procession. Deputy who died in Wayne County shooting honored with procession. Parker Byrd has undergone numerous surgeries since the boating accident on Bath Creek on July 23. Man already jailed for making bomb threats now also charged with arson. Updated: 5...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Procession carrying killed Wayne County Sgt. Matthew Fishman ends in Dudley
A procession for fallen Wayne County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Matthew Fishman moved his body from Greenville to its final resting place in Dudley.
wcti12.com
Small sailboat found at Shackleford Banks, rangers trying to reunite vessel with owner
CAPE LOOKOUT NATIONAL SEASHORE — Has your small sailboat gone on an adventure of its own without you?. Cape Lookout National Seashore rangers said a small sailboat was found on the oceanside beach of Shackleford Banks on Thursday. They believe the sailboat may have drifted out of Beaufort inlet...
wcti12.com
Public pays last respects, honors slain Wayne County police officer Matthew Fishman
DUDLEY, Wayne County — The Wayne County deputy who died from injuries he sustained while being shot in the line of duty Monday has been welcomed home for the last time. Sergeant Matthew Fishman received full escorts today: patrol cars and other first responder vehicles leading the way home from ECU Health (Vidant) in Greenville to his final resting place at the Shumate-Faulk Funeral Home in Wayne County.
WRAL
Wayne Sheriff speaks about warrant, suspect, those involved
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Wayne Sheriff speaks about warrant, suspect, those involved. Wayne County Sheriff Larry M. Pierce answers questions about the events that led to the shooting of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WRAL
Processional carries Wayne Co. deputy from hospital to funeral home
Processional carries Wayne Co. deputy from hospital to funeral home. A procession carrying Wayne County Sgt. Matthew Fishman leaves ECU Medical in Greenville and goes to Shumate Faulk Funeral Home in Dudley. The route will be from U.S. Route 264 to U.S. Route 301 to Interstate 795 to U.S. Route 117 South to the funeral home located at 2873 U.S. 117.
Family, friends remember Sgt. Matthew Fishman in NC procession Friday
The procession started in Greenville and ended in Wayne County as hundreds of people parked their cars along the roadways to show their respect. Sgt. Fishman passed away Tuesday -- after being shot Monday morning -- trying to serve involuntary commitment paperwork to a home in Dudley.
WITN
Sergeant dies after Monday morning standoff; one deputy released from ECU Health
Man pleads guilty in 2017 shooting death of former ECU football player. Man pleads guilty in 2017 shooting death of former ECU football player. Onslow County road temporarily closed due to wash out. Updated: 2 hours ago. Onslow County road temporarily closed due to wash out. Sergeant dies after Monday...
Craven County deputies conducting death investigation
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after finding the body of a man on Monday. Deputies responded to the 4200 block of U.S. 70 Highway New Bern, N.C. in reference to a death investigation. They found Jake Matthews, 31, of South Carolina dead. Investigators have contacted Matthew’s next of […]
Father of killed Wayne County deputy calls last 24 hours 'the worse I have ever experienced'
Sgt. Matthew Fishman died at a Greenville hospital after being in critical condition Monday evening. Gov. Cooper announced his death on Tuesday morning.
cbs17
Footsteps heard for miles: Wayne County community runs for Fishman
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Wayne County community members ran a mile Wednesday night in honor of Sgt. Matthew Fishman who died in the line of duty after being shot on Monday. Community members ran four laps around the parking lot of Wayne Community College as part of a national movement called Running 4 Heroes. All three first responders who were shot Monday are alum of the college.
wcti12.com
Monday is National Night Out in Maysville
MAYSVILLE, Jones County — The Maysville Police Department is hosting its annual National Night Out on Monday. Town officials said there will be food, games, live music, and fireworks. The Maysville Fire Department will be there with trucks,. There will also be several food trucks at this event. It...
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - August 3, 4 & 5
Thomas May, 72, of Newport passed away Thursday, August 4, 2022, at home. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Phillip Fulcher, Atlantic. Phillip Raymond Fulcher, 59, of Atlantic, passed away...
Comments / 0