New Bern man held on $1.5 Mil bond for drug charges

This week Beaufort County Crime Stoppers is asking for your help in catching a thief. On July 25th, a victim filed a report with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office stating their vehicle was broken into at Dinah’s Landing boat ramp and several items were taken, including their wallet. Later that same day, the victim’s debit card was used at the Gas House in Washington for fuel in the amount of $7.16. The suspect pictured here is described to be a white female, slender build with blonde hair, driving in a white in color Ford Escape. If you have any information on this crime, please call Crime Stoppers at 252-974-6400. Crime Stoppers will pay up to a $1,000.00 reward for information leading to an arrest. And as always, at Crime Stoppers we only want your information not your name. You can also like our Facebook page for additional details. For Beaufort County Crime Stoppers, I’m Lt. Kelly Cox.

BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO