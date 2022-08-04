‘Archer’ Season 13 Trailer Seeks a Mature and Responsible Leader for The Agency

Read on collider.com
With "Metanoia," 'Westworld' Season 4 Undercuts Its Own Stakes
Editor's Note: The following contains Westworld Season 4, Episode 7 spoilers.As we continue to hurtle to the endgame of this season of Westworld after the penultimate episode “Metanoia,” everything that we had expected has been seemingly thrown out the window. The story had been building to a confrontation between Charlotte Hale (Tessa Thompson) and the last remaining humans who can consciously oppose her. It was the fight we all knew was coming as she had fundamentally reshaped the world to emerge as the most compelling villain the series has had in a long while. The story set itself on a collision course as the duo of Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) and Maeve (Thandiwe Newton) infiltrated the tower in an attempt to take her down in order to free the world from her grasp for good.
We're Already Mourning These 7 Cancelled TV Shows, From 'The Wilds' to 'Gentleman Jack'
Sometimes shows end without a proper conclusion, leaving fans in despair and wanting more and more. Sometimes those cancellations are out of the blue and make no sense, while others, the markings, are on the wall. But once in a while, a show gets cancelled, and fans rally together and find a way to save it. If there is one thing in common with all of these is that cancellation always leaves the fans in a period of mourning as they try to get their shows back.
'The L Word: Generation Q' Season 3 Adds Margaret Cho, Joey Lauren Adams and Joanna Cassidy
The infamous Chart continues its expanse in the upcoming third season of Showtime's The L Word: Generation Q. As is the show's MO, Showtime has revealed that Generation Q Season 3 will be featuring a handful of surprise guest stars, including Grammy and Emmy-nominated comedian and actress Margaret Cho, Joey Lauren Adams and Emmy nominee Joanna Cassidy. This news follows the exciting revelation that Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter Kehlani will also be making a guest appearance. Give it up for Generation Q for pulling a W for the lesbians!
'Mare of Easttown's James McArdle to Lead ‘Sexy Beast’ Prequel Series at Paramount+
Today, the cast has been announced for Paramount+’s prequel series for Sexy Beast. The prequel for the 2000 British black comedy crime film will star James McArdle and Emun Elliot, in roles originated by Ray Winstone and Ben Kingsley, respectively, as they enter the criminal underworld of 90s London.
Rosario Dawson Says 'The Punisher' is "Happening Again"
The MCU has had a lot of success with their various Disney+ series, but long before Moon Knight and Ms. Marvel were defending the small screen, street-level Marvel heroes’ home was on Netflix. One of the platform's most popular series was The Punisher. Now three years after that blood-soaked adaptation ended, former Marvel star Rosario Dawson has revealed that The Punisher is "happening again."
Character Actor Clu Gulager Dead at 93
Over the course of a 65-year career, character Clu Gulager became a recognizable face among film and TV lovers alike. Coming into prominence through his role as William H. Bonney, better known as Billy the Kid, in NBC's The Tall Man, Gulager became a regular fixture on screens big and small, working with the likes of Don Siegel, Peter Bogdanovich, John Sturges, Dan O'Bannon, John Landis, Sean Baker, and Quentin Tarantino, to name only a select few filmmakers, and establishing himself as a reliable and welcomed screen presence — especially in horror films. Now, after a long and well-accomplished career, it's been announced that Gulager has passed away of natural causes. He was 93.
John Cameron Mitchell Wants to Adapt ‘The Invisibles’ Comic Book Series
John Cameron Mitchell, who recently appeared in the critically acclaimed The Sandman adaptation on Netflix has his eye on another iconic comic series. The actor has revealed he would be interested in the live-action adaptation of Grant Morrison’s comic series, The Invisibles. In the first season of The Sandman,...
7 Best New Shows on Netflix in August 2022
August is another big month for Netflix TV shows. There are some marquee Netflix originals we will say hello to, one beloved show we will have to say goodbye to as well as new seasons from other networks finally available to stream. There are plenty of places to get lost whether it’s in a fantasy world, a So-Cal high school, or a tent in the middle of London, Netflix has a bunch of options to take your mind off the real world for a few hours. Here are 7 of your best options coming up in August.
‘Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm’ First Look Video Brings Back Your Favorite Fast-Food Superheroes
Today, Adult Swim has unveiled the first footage of Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm, an upcoming movie that’ll act as a revival of the beloved adult animated series Aqua Teen Hunger Force. The film will bring Frylock (voiced by Carey Means), Master Shake (voiced by Dana Snyder), and Meatwad (voiced by Dave Willis) back together as they need to fight against a powerful new threat. That is, if they actually get some superhero work done.
'I Am Groot': Cast, Release Date, Trailer, Timeline, and Everything You Need to Know
When Is I Am Groot’s Release Date (And What's the Runtime)?. When Does I Am Groot Take Place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe Timeline?. Ever since the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 in 2017 Marvel fans have been taken aback by the cuteness of Baby Groot. The tree of few words has been a lovable and hilarious addition to the guardians, whether he has been fully grown or still just a sapling. Given that we missed quite a bit of Groot growing up (and the fact that Marvel fans love him) Disney has decided to release a miniseries focused on some of his amusing adventures from seedling to Guardian. Here's everything you need to know about I Am Groot.
Madelaine Petsch and Chlöe Bailey Take Centre Stage in 'Jane' Trailer
Riverdale star Madelaine Petsch is heading to another teen mystery, moving from the small screen to the big screen with her new film Jane. The upcoming movie stars Petsch as an ambitious high school student whose grief becomes increasingly overwhelming. Ahead of the premiere later this month, Petsch and Creator+ have shared the official trailer for the movie.
Jason Blum "Understands" Why 'Batgirl' Was Cancelled
Warner Bros. Discovery’s latest decision to scrap the Batgirl movie has shaken the industry. The unprecedented decision has not only left the talent attached to the project shocked and saddened but in the last few days has compelled many people to respond in their own way to the news. Big names like Marvel Studio head Kevin Feige and director James Gunn among others have reached out to directing duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah to show support. It’s also reported that David Zaslav’s decision has nearly pushed DC Film president Walter Hamada to quit the studio. The latest studio executive to respond to the shocker is Blumhouse Productions’ Jason Blum.
'She-Hulk: Attorney At Law' Teaser Highlights Jennifer Walters' "Big Energy"
With only ten days to go until the premiere of She Hulk: Attorney at Law, Disney+ took to Twitter in order to tease Marvel fans as the series approaches. The show stars Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black) as Jennifer Walters, a cousin of Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) who inherits his irradiated superpowers after an accident. Besides being super-strong and resilient as the title character, Jennifer is also a formidable lawyer who’ll use her wits to defend superheroes' rights in the upcoming series.
The 10 Highest-Rated TV Episodes on IMDb
A good episode of television can be a way of telling stories as thrilling and absorbing as any other. Great episodes are usually grand events where the show's narrative reaches a pinnacle, making them memorable to fans of the show and creating a cultural legacy. FromBreaking BadtoAttack on Titan, only...
'The Sandman's Dream Vortex Explained: Who Is Rose Walker and What Are Her Powers?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Netflix's The Sandman. The second half of Netflix’s The Sandman adapts The Doll's House, the second volume of the comic book epic written by Neil Gaiman. In this story, Dream of the Endless (Tom Sturridge) must track down escaped Nightmares and Dreams while dealing with Rose Walker (Vanesu Samunyai), a dream vortex who threatens to wipe out the waking world.
Kevin Bacon Talks Making 'They/Them,' Working With John Logan, and Balancing Charm With Menace
[Editor’s note: The following contains some spoilers for They/Them.]. From writer/director John Logan (Penny Dreadful) and produced by Blumhouse, the slasher thriller They/Them is set at a conversion camp hosted by Owen Whistler (Kevin Bacon), a man who makes it clear to the latest group of LGBTQ+ campers that the aim is to psychologically break them down, in order to set them free. But with a mysterious killer on the loose, they must find their inner strength in a fight for survival.
Who Is Namor in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'?
After months of speculation since Marvel Studios first announced the much anticipated sequel to Ryan Coogler’s 2018 hit Black Panther, this past San Diego Comic-Con saw Kevin Feige present the first trailer for the sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Feige was joined onstage by Coogler and the cast of the film, including MCU newcomer Tenoch Huerta, who was revealed in the footage to be playing Namor, the presumed antagonist of Wakanda Forever. Namor has a long and complicated history in the Marvel mythology, and it’s nothing short of a triumph to see the Sub-Mariner himself on the silver screen at last. So lean back, kick off your ankle-wings, and let us explain why Namor is such a big deal.
The 10 Highest-Grossing Screenwriters at the Worldwide Box Office
It isn't uncommon to talk about the highest-grossing movies of all time or even the highest-grossing actors or directors, but the importance of screenwriters can often go overlooked. Their stories are a big part of what brings audiences to pay for movie theater tickets, and it deserves to be recognized as such.
'Highlander' Remake with Henry Cavill Is "Closer Than We've Ever Been," Says Chad Stahelski
A little over a year ago, news broke that The Witcher and Superman star Henry Cavill was in talks to potentially lead a new Highlander movie. The news made perfect sense, considering the British actor has all the hallmarks of an action star, with films like The Man from U.N.C.L.E. and Mission: Impossible - Fallout under his belt, paired with The Witcher, which brings that touch of epic fantasy that's inherently built into the Highlander lore. While everything Higlander-related is still very much in the early development zone, Collider's Steve Weintraub recently chatted with the one man who is confirmed to be attached to the project: Chad Stahelski. While discussing fellow stuntman J.J. Perry's directorial debut Day Shift, which Stahelski also produced, the John Wick director spoke a little about where they are in the pre-production process with the Highlander film.
10 Best Episodes of X-Men: The Animated Series
There are few cartoon shows as fondly remembered as the early 1990s’ X-Men: The Animated Series. Along with Batman: The Animated Series, X-Men: The Animated Series, based on Marvel's X-Men comic book, ushered in a new era of high-quality, small-screen fantasy offerings, including Gargoyles, The Tick, and Animaniacs. The series first went to air on the Fox Network in October 1992. Stretching for five seasons and 76 episodes, X-Men: The Animated Series consistently provided fans of all ages with outstanding entertainment.
