‘Archer’ Season 13 Trailer Seeks a Mature and Responsible Leader for The Agency

Editor's Note: The following contains Westworld Season 4, Episode 7 spoilers.As we continue to hurtle to the endgame of this season of Westworld after the penultimate episode “Metanoia,” everything that we had expected has been seemingly thrown out the window. The story had been building to a confrontation between Charlotte Hale (Tessa Thompson) and the last remaining humans who can consciously oppose her. It was the fight we all knew was coming as she had fundamentally reshaped the world to emerge as the most compelling villain the series has had in a long while. The story set itself on a collision course as the duo of Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) and Maeve (Thandiwe Newton) infiltrated the tower in an attempt to take her down in order to free the world from her grasp for good.

TV SERIES ・ 58 MINUTES AGO