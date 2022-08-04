Read on www.woodtv.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WOOD
Catherine’s Health Center opens Wyoming location
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Catherine’s Health Center is a community-based health center that believes healthcare is a human right. They have grown exponentially and now have 4 locations with 3 integrated services across the area: primary medical care, behavioral care and dental care. Their newest location just opened on August 1st in Wyoming! As a community health center, they exist solely to serve our community and help improve both access to and equity of healthcare in our area.
WOOD
Photos: 44th Annual Hispanic Festival in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- The 44th Annual Hispanic Festival returned to Calder Plaza in Grand Rapids from Friday, Aug. 5 to Sunday, Aug. 7. For three days, Michiganders celebrated Hispanic culture through authentic cuisine, live music, performances, activities and a soccer tournament. While there was no entry fee to...
WOOD
Starting Off The School Year On The Right Foot
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-It is always important that your child starts the school year off on the right foot. Thanks to In the Image, thousands of kids in Kent County will have a brand-new pair for free to start the school year. Today they kicked off the 1st day of giving away shoes and lots of parents came and lined up. In the Image celebrated its 26th year of giving away shoes, this time it was at their new location. Their focus is to give shoes to kids in need from Pre-K through 5th grade.
WOOD
Donate school supplies for a chance at Pitbull tickets at Van Andel Areana
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.- In an effort to ensure West Michigan kids are ready to head back to school this year, Van Andel Arena is hosting a school supply drive to benefit West Michigan schools. Donate new, unopened school supplies to enter to win tickets to see Pitbull’s “Can’t Stop Us Now Tour” at Van Andel Arena on August 30, 2022.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WOOD
LG Energy Solution Michigan celebrates community culture at Hispanic Festival
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – This weekend in downtown Grand Rapids representatives from LG Energy Solution Michigan will join organizations from across west Michigan for the 44th annual Hispanic Festival. The festival celebrates the entertainment, food and culture from all of the Latin American countries. The event will be...
WOOD
Win a $250 Back to School Shopping Spree to Meijer!
Grand Rapids, MI (ABC4) – Its’ time to think about heading back to school! To help your family get ready to ring in a new school year we have partnered with Meijer to give away two, $250 shopping sprees! Register to win the school supplies your kids need to make it a great year Where You Live!
WOOD
August events & programs at Hackley Public Library
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Hackley Public Library is in downtown Muskegon and offers free programs, services, and resources to the community. They have a great list of events coming up in August – Mallory joins us today to tell us what they have going on. Upcoming Events:
WOOD
Learn to Row for free this weekend with the Grand Rapids Rowing Club
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Have you ever wanted to try rowing? It’s a great workout for any age and the view from the water is pretty spectacular! Now you have the chance to learn to row with the Grand Rapids Rowing Club for free! You’ll start with a quick tour of the boathouse and review the safety rules. Then they’ll get you acquainted with the boats and put you on an indoor rower to show you proper technique. Then you get to head down to the Grand River and row with experienced rowers who will cheer you on and help guide you! There is no need to sign up, just head on down on Saturday (after reading and signing the waiver) and enjoy your 45-60 minute rowing experience!
IN THIS ARTICLE
WOOD
Today’s Top Pick: Chalk It Up at Holland Museum
If you are looking for something fun to do this evening head to the Holland Museum. They are doing an event called chalk it up. It’s totally free tonight from 4pm to 7pm. You can make beautiful chalk art, explore the awesome museum including the spark lab and such much more.
WOOD
‘We all won the gold’: GRPD detective returns from World Police & Fire Games
A detective with the Grand Rapids Police Department is back home after competing in the World Police and Fire Games in Rotterdam, and he didn’t return empty-handed. (Aug. 4, 2022)
WOOD
Harmful algae blooms found at Swan Lake in Allegan Co.
In the middle of a beautiful Michigan summer, there’s a health at Swan Lake in Allegan County. (Aug. 5, 2022)
WOOD
Body of swimmer found at Grand Haven State Park
The body of a missing swimmer found in Lake Michigan on Sunday, Grand Haven police say. (Aug. 7, 2022)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WOOD
CAA OKs ‘exciting next step’ for Grand Rapids amphitheater
Grand Action 2.0 and the Grand Rapids-Kent County Convention Arena Authority have reached an agreement about how they will work together to bring a riverfront amphitheater to Grand Rapids. (Aug. 5, 2022)
WOOD
Man sentenced to life in prison for GR 2021 murder
A man is facing life behind bars without the possibility of parole for the murder of a Grand Rapids woman in January of last year. (Aug. 5, 2022)
WOOD
Questions remain after South Haven plane crash, neighbor reacts
The investigation continues into a plane crash in South Haven that took the lives of two men. Many questions remain, including when and how the plane went down. (Aug. 6, 2022)
WOOD
Man found not guilty due to insanity for sword attack, robbery
A man who is accused of attacking an Ionia-area convenience store clerk with a sword in 2021 has been found not guilty. (Aug. 5, 2022)
Comments / 0