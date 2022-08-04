ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

WOOD

Catherine’s Health Center opens Wyoming location

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Catherine’s Health Center is a community-based health center that believes healthcare is a human right. They have grown exponentially and now have 4 locations with 3 integrated services across the area: primary medical care, behavioral care and dental care. Their newest location just opened on August 1st in Wyoming! As a community health center, they exist solely to serve our community and help improve both access to and equity of healthcare in our area.
WOOD

Photos: 44th Annual Hispanic Festival in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- The 44th Annual Hispanic Festival returned to Calder Plaza in Grand Rapids from Friday, Aug. 5 to Sunday, Aug. 7. For three days, Michiganders celebrated Hispanic culture through authentic cuisine, live music, performances, activities and a soccer tournament. While there was no entry fee to...
WOOD

Starting Off The School Year On The Right Foot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-It is always important that your child starts the school year off on the right foot. Thanks to In the Image, thousands of kids in Kent County will have a brand-new pair for free to start the school year. Today they kicked off the 1st day of giving away shoes and lots of parents came and lined up. In the Image celebrated its 26th year of giving away shoes, this time it was at their new location. Their focus is to give shoes to kids in need from Pre-K through 5th grade.
WOOD

Donate school supplies for a chance at Pitbull tickets at Van Andel Areana

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.- In an effort to ensure West Michigan kids are ready to head back to school this year, Van Andel Arena is hosting a school supply drive to benefit West Michigan schools. Donate new, unopened school supplies to enter to win tickets to see Pitbull’s “Can’t Stop Us Now Tour” at Van Andel Arena on August 30, 2022.
WOOD

Win a $250 Back to School Shopping Spree to Meijer!

Grand Rapids, MI (ABC4) – Its’ time to think about heading back to school! To help your family get ready to ring in a new school year we have partnered with Meijer to give away two, $250 shopping sprees! Register to win the school supplies your kids need to make it a great year Where You Live!
WOOD

August events & programs at Hackley Public Library

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Hackley Public Library is in downtown Muskegon and offers free programs, services, and resources to the community. They have a great list of events coming up in August – Mallory joins us today to tell us what they have going on. Upcoming Events:
WOOD

Learn to Row for free this weekend with the Grand Rapids Rowing Club

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Have you ever wanted to try rowing? It’s a great workout for any age and the view from the water is pretty spectacular! Now you have the chance to learn to row with the Grand Rapids Rowing Club for free! You’ll start with a quick tour of the boathouse and review the safety rules. Then they’ll get you acquainted with the boats and put you on an indoor rower to show you proper technique. Then you get to head down to the Grand River and row with experienced rowers who will cheer you on and help guide you! There is no need to sign up, just head on down on Saturday (after reading and signing the waiver) and enjoy your 45-60 minute rowing experience!
WOOD

Today’s Top Pick: Chalk It Up at Holland Museum

If you are looking for something fun to do this evening head to the Holland Museum. They are doing an event called chalk it up. It’s totally free tonight from 4pm to 7pm. You can make beautiful chalk art, explore the awesome museum including the spark lab and such much more.
