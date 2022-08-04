ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vero Beach, FL

wqcs.org

SLC Sheriff: Father and Son arrested on Drug Charges

St. Lucie County - Monday August 8, 2022: Detectives with the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office arrested a father and son last week on multiple drug charges. 63 year old Edwin L. Thompson III and 31 year old Edwin L Thompson IV were booked into the St. Lucie County Jail Friday on charges of drug possession and the sale or delivery of a controlled substance. Bond was set at $120,750.
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Father-son duo arrested with a $120K bond after several drugs were found in their home

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A father and son duo are being held on a $120,750 bond after several drugs were found in their home on Aster Road on Thursday. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office conducted a search warrant on Aug. 4 at the home of Edwin Thompson IV, 31, and Edwin Thompson III, 63, in Port St. Lucie. Deputies said they discovered various drugs inside the house that the two planned to sell and distribute.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
cbs12.com

Man arrested for attempting to cash fraudulent checks in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from New York has been arrested for attempting to cash fraudulent checks in Martin County, according to authorities. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said 24-year-old Tyrone George Elijah Hyatt III tried to deposit a $29,000 fraudulent check on multiple occasions to the same bank to two different accounts. In both instances, Hyatt tried to get $15,000 in cash back during the transaction.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Man pleads guilty after shooting a Good Samaritan protecting a woman

TEQUESTA, Fla. (CBS12) — A man plead guilty to the shooting of a Good Samaritan who stepped in to protect the suspect's girlfriend. In September of 2019, Tequesta Police say Bryan Bacallao, 30, and his girlfriend were arguing on a residential street in Tequesta, and Bacallao grabbed his girlfriend by the neck, trying to force her to the ground.
TEQUESTA, FL
WJHG-TV

Second suspect arrested in Bonifay double murder, three suspects wanted

DOTHAN, Al. (WJHG/WECP/WTVY) - A second suspect is now in custody in connection to a double murder in Holmes County. Dothan Police said they have arrested David Allen Bastian, 37, of Port Saint Lucie, Florida. They said Bastian is being charged with capital murder, one count of kidnapping first degree, and one count of abuse of a corpse.
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

Resident finds body, calls 911 in Okeechobee County

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — An investigation is underway in Okeechobee after a body was found Sunday. The body was found at about 9 a.m. on the 800 block of SE U.S.411 by a concerned citizen who dialed 911, according to deputies. The sheriff's office has not released any further details...
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

Man charged after crashing stolen vehicle in high-speed chase

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A Melbourne man was jailed this week after deputies said he crashed a stolen BMW car while fleeing from officers at speeds greater than 110 mph. Deputies were notified of the stolen vehicle after using the sheriff’s Flock Safety License Plate Reading Cameras positioned along several roadways, according to Flock Safety Head of Public Relations Holly Beilin.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
flaglerlive.com

2 Years of Probation for Woman Whose Dangerous Pitbull Bit Off Part of Child’s Nose

In mid-afternoon on February 27, 2021, Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the report of a child getting bitten by a dog on Colbert Lane in Palm Coast. The dog, a 3-year-old pitbull mix named Jati, had bitten off part of the nose of the 8-year-old girl. The dog belonged to Melissa Gilham, 45, a resident of Brevard County. The dog had been declared dangerous in Orange County the previous year. That meant it was subject to strict restrictions when in public. Gilham was not abiding by the restrictions when the dog attacked the girl.
PALM COAST, FL
veronews.com

Motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle crash late Saturday

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A motorcyclist was killed late Saturday in a two-vehicle crash that led officials to close State Road 60 for four hours, deputies said. The identity of the motorcyclist was not publicly released. The wreck happened shortly before 11 p.m. near the 6000 block of westbound...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

Woman found dead in vehicle in New York; Sebastian man charged

NEW YORK — A Sebastian man was jailed Wednesday in connection with the death of a woman whose body was found in a vehicle in Dutchess County, according to New York State Police. The 43-year-old woman – identified by police as Victoria Barnes – was also from Sebastian, officials said.
SEBASTIAN, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: August 7, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
treasurecoast.com

Indian River Deputies find man suffering from multiple stab wounds outside station. United States Marshals arrest perp.

Indian River Deputies find man suffering from multiple stab wounds outside station. United States Marshals arrest perp. Vero Beach, Fl (treasurecoast.com) – The Indian River Deputies found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds outside their station. The United States Marshals arrested the guy who stabbed him. Here is...
VERO BEACH, FL

