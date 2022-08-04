Second gentleman visits Baltimore, joins AmeriCorps volunteers in transforming community

Read on www.wbaltv.com
BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK
The ultimate guide to brunching in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
The three best new restaurants to try in Baltimore during Restaurant WeekKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Baltimore's best cocktail barsKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Five must-try, authentic African restaurants in the BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try sushi restaurants in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try happy hour spots in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 Coffee Shops in Baltimore Not to Miss - from Roasters to Matcha LattesTheBoutiqueAdventurerBaltimore, MD
Top bars to visit in Fells PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places for Italian food in Little ItalyKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 highest-ranking places to eat in AnnapolisKaleah McilwainAnnapolis, MD
BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO
Top five fun things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
7 free things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places to go crabbing in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best comedy shows in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Go-to places for live music in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 things to do in Locust PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount supermarket chain opening another new store location in Maryland this monthKristen WaltersReisterstown, MD
A Harry Potter Themed Festival is Coming To MarylandTravel MavenChestertown, MD
Authorities Searching For Missing Baltimore Grandmother And 4-Year-Old Autistic GrandsonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaltimore, MD
Maryland is Home to an Incredible Dinosaur ForestTravel MavenBaltimore, MD
Five charming small towns in Maryland that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMaryland State
Related
foxbaltimore.com
City activist discusses opportunities for squeegee kids
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — City leaders are debating solutions to the violence involving squeegee kids. A 15 year old is due in court this week, charged with murder for fatally shooting a driver last month who approached him swinging a bat. In last month, the debate surrounding squeegee kids has...
Wbaltv.com
11 TV Hill: CRC Foundation to provide therapy for Baltimore teenagers
The Charles Richard Campbell Foundation is another organization doing positive things in Baltimore City. The CRC Foundation was established in honor of Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell's late father. In recognition of mental health awareness, Campbell and CRC, in partnership with Fund Recovery, will provide three months of weekly therapy...
osibaltimore.org
OSI-Baltimore hiring for two positions, takes on new role within Open Society Foundations
Over the past year, Open Society Foundations has undergone a global transformation to empower local changemakers, reinforcing the organization’s original premise that “the people closest to the problem are best suited to define the solution.” As part of that transformation, Open Society-US (OS-US) has re-shaped its structure to create and strengthen a multi-racial, pro-democracy alliance powerful enough to shape our politics, culture, economy, and impact on the world.
Wbaltv.com
11 TV Hill: Baltimore schools seeks to hire 800 teachers
The start of a new academic year is just weeks away, but before children return to class, Central Maryland schools face another problem: finding teachers. "I'm always concerned when we have vacancies, yes, because it affects the education of students, and, this year, across the state and across the nation, it's even more vacancies than usual," said Cindy Sexton, president of the Teachers Association of Baltimore County.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
luxuryrealestate.com
511 PRIDE OF BALTIMORE DR
GRAND BRICK COLONIAL in COVETED ULMSTEAD COVE! Home ensconced back from the street with lush acreage and MEANDERING DECKING & FIRE PIT PATIO beneath graceful boughs. Luxury NV Homes' custom dormers will capture your attention! Transoms, skylights, and walls of windows drench interiors in natural light! Traditional living spaces include a formal Living Room, separate Dining Room, Family Room with beckoning brick fireplace, Kitchen with dining bar island, and lower-level Game/Recreation Room, BR/BA, and hobbyist workshop. Gorgeous NEW wood flooring recently installed on main level! Creatively decked outdoor living area with private niches, and professional landscape lighting both front and back. Comforting home security system. Ideal location close to Blue Ribbon-awarded Broadneck Elementary School, and an easy commute to Annapolis, DC, Baltimore, and BWI /Dulles Airports via RTs 2/50/97. Unique Ulmstead Cove amenities include water access to Forked Creek off the Magothy River, community pier, moorings, beach, kayak/paddle board/canoe racks and picnic areas with newly installed party platform/picnic table! A TUCKED AWAY TREASURE!
Second Gentleman Emhoff, Mayor Scott work with volunteers to reclaim West Baltimore lot
BALTIMORE -- Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff was in Baltimore on Thursday to get his hands dirty and make the city greener.Emhoff said several times during his visit that the work he saw at the intersection of Ramsay and Calhoun Streets is what needs to be happening across the country."We are reclaiming this vacant lot . . . You're gonna have a bunch of trees here," he said. "You're gonna have benches. You're gonna have water flowing through."Emhoff worked side by side with volunteers from Americorps/Civic Works."This is part of an investment into our communities to make them healthier, safer," he said....
Wbaltv.com
Previewing the Frederick County Craft Beverage Festival
FREDERICK, Md. — Frederick County is celebrating its local craft beverage industry with a special festival next weekend. Joining us with more is chairman of the Craft Beverage Festival, Chip Jewell.
Wbaltv.com
Ceasefire activists encourage community action after two teens shot over weekend
Two teenagers were shot in Baltimore this weekend. One is recovering, while the other child has died. Police have discovered a 9-year-old accidentally shot her. Police said the 9-year-old was playing with a loaded handgun when it accidentally discharged, killing another child. On Sunday, 11 News spoke with the Ceasefire Baltimore activists about this weekend's violence involving children.
RELATED PEOPLE
deseret.com
Perspective: It’s time to end the practice of ‘trauma funding’
“Imagine how it would feel if the work you loved compelled you to repeatedly go to your darkest place of pain,” writes Damion Cooper in the most recent issue of The Chronicle of Philanthropy. Cooper, the founder and CEO of the Baltimore nonprofit Project Pneuma, was shot 30 years...
Bay Net
Department Of Aging And Disabilities Announces Its Telephone Reassurance Program
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Telephone Reassurance Program is a free service provided by the Department of Aging and Disabilities to residents of Anne Arundel County. Volunteers place daily phone calls to older adults and individuals with disabilities to help them remain independent in their homes for as long as possible.
Wbaltv.com
Gambrills community address hate vandalism incidents at church
GAMBRILLS, Md. — Church leaders said they are taking steps to protect their Gambrills congregation after the second act of hate in recent weeks. Anne Arundel County police arrested Donald Hood, saying he vandalized the door of Kingdom Celebration Center with a racist message last week. Sunday, church and county leaders addressed the crime.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Video of the Week: Port of Baltimore
Ever wondered what it’s like working at the Port of Baltimore?. In this video, longshore worker Kristina Berry gives a behind-the-scenes look at an average day at the Port. After bidding for work in the morning, Berry goes to work at the Seagirt Marine Terminal where she transports shipping containers off a ship.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wbaltv.com
Tutor program expanding in Baltimore City schools
Baltimore City schools is expanding its tutoring program to help improve student learning. City school officials say the district's tutoring program remains a work in progress, but it's progress that's starting to show up in small pockets of student success. Across the country, there's plenty of evidence that shows the COVID-19 pandemic affected student learning, especially in school districts already struggling.
East Baltimore still burdened by sinkhole repair on North Avenue
BALTIMORE -- It's been one month since a sinkhole shut down a section of East North Avenue. WJZ has spoken to neighbors who want to know when they can drive down the street again."I come through here every day," Antwine Jones said. "It just seems longer. It seems like more than 30 days."After a month, people still don't know when the stretch of North Avenue between Homewood Avenue and Greenmount Avenue will reopen."Everyday I come down Greenmount and I have to come through here, and it's kind of hard to get through here," Jones said. "They've got the road blocked off....
Maryland is Home to an Incredible Dinosaur Forest
The Maryland Zoo has recently expanded its selection of outdoor attractions. Opened earlier this summer, the Dinosaur Prehistoric Forest is a limited-time experience designed for families and kids that has recently won the 2022 Best of Baltimore award for best exhibit in the state. Keep reading to learn more about this must-see attraction.
Baltimore Workers Wanted For Various Roles In Near $15M Clean-Up Initiative
Nearly $15 million will go toward a clean-up initiative for Baltimore's historically disinvested neighborhoods, announced officials. The $14.7 million investment into the American Rescue Plan Act will hire Baltimore community members to remove debris from alleys, public trash cans, and overgrown, trash-filled vacant lots in up to 15 selected neighborhoods throughout the city, says Mayor Brandon Scott, who announced the initiative on Thursday, Aug. 4.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
baltimorefishbowl.com
Baltimore to hire residents to clean public spaces as part of ‘Clean Corps’ initiative funded by $14.7M in ARPA money
Baltimore will hire community members to clean and maintain public spaces as part of an initiative that will be supported by $14.7 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. As part of the new “Clean Corps” initiative, the mayor’s office will work with local community and citywide organizations to...
Antisemitic graffiti on Baltimore Co. mailboxes spark outrage
Along Greenspring Avenue in Baltimore County, spray-painted on mailboxes is offensive, antisemitic graffiti.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Hot Plate: National Oyster Weekend, Chuck’s Annual Luau, The Charmery turns nine, and more
From oysters to tomatoes to a suckling pig, this week offers a little bit of everything Baltimore food-lovers could want. Here’s a look at what’s on tap:. The Pratt Street Market is going strong, now through Sept. 29. The market, which is run by the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore and takes place each Thursday at the corner of Light and Pratt Streets, features a bunch of great vendors, like Sobeachy Haitian Cuisine, Vegan Soul Bakery and Craving Potato Factor.
talbotspy.org
James Rouse’s Inner Harbor Vision Continues to Unfold in Baltimore by Dennis Forney
Watching the development and revitalization of Baltimore’s inner harbor over the past 50 years has been something to behold. Talbot County native and visionary James Rouse sparked much of the transformation with his Harborplace complex in the heart of the city many decades ago. He understood the allure of public waterfront spaces where people could gather, enjoy being outside, take long walks, and watch the dynamic interaction between the humming maritime activity of the harbor and the culture of the multi-faceted city surrounding it.
Comments / 2