Paul Merchant – Marine City Comic-Con and The Mariner

Read on ebw.tv
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
Infamous house for sale next to Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena burns down
The infamous house that has been for sale next to Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena burned down early Monday morning in the Cass Corridor. The house, known for its hold out position around major developments in the Ilitch “District Detroit” plan, burned to the ground on Monday. The cause of the fire is currently not known.
Novi Medal of Honor recipient who threw himself on a grenade dies, still insisting he wasn't special
Seventy years ago, Robert Simanek threw himself on a grenade. It was a reflex, he would say later, a split-second response, and it earned him the Congressional Medal of Honor. The blast shaped the rest of his life. As for the medal, it hung in a frame on the wall of his den...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 breakfast spots in Metro Detroit
The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s a look at the winning list of the best places to get some breakfast in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 breakfast...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Kim Adams returns to Local 4 on Monday with launch of new weather brand
Kim Adams will make her return to the WDIV airwaves on Monday, and she’s bringing a new weather brand along. Adams previously served as Meteorologist on Local 4 most recently in 2009. Starting Monday (Aug. 8), you can see Adams on Local 4 News weekdays at 4, 5, 6 and 11, streaming on Local 4+, and you can read her forecasts on ClickOnDetroit.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ClickOnDetroit.com
Vote 4 The Best: Where to find the best bagels in Metro Detroit
The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s the winning list for best bagels in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top bagel spots in Metro Detroit:. 1. Detroit Bagel Factory (Livonia)
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Marine City election worker dismissed after 19 years
Clerk sites speaking out at meeting and social media posts. As a lifelong resident of Marine City, Barb Watson, 76, loves her hometown and has even stepped forward to serve as an election worker, including holding the title of Precinct Chairperson, for nearly two decades. When she received a voicemail...
‘This is an emergency.’ Erosion near I-94 in Macomb County alarming officials
Severe erosion near I-94 in Roseville is worrying officials and causing Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller to order emergency stabilization of the drain banks.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Designer born without hands gets new vehicle in Madison Heights
A vehicle like this may not be cheap, but it’s a priceless gateway to the world for someone with a disability. Ryan Hudson-Peralta is a sensation on social media under the name, “Look Mom No Hands.”. Hudson-Peralta was born with congenital limb deficiency and has shortened legs and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ClickOnDetroit.com
Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 burger spots in Metro Detroit
The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s the winning list of the best burger spots in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 burger spots in Metro Detroit:. 1. Big...
Detroit News
Macomb County plans to remove, repair or replace 22 bridges
Macomb Township — More than a third of Macomb County’s 225 bridges need repairs or removal, county officials said at a Friday news conference where they discussed an $80 million bridge repair program. The county has started planning for fixing or removing 22 bridges in the next few...
ClickOnDetroit.com
St. Alphonsus alums celebrate nearly 100-year-old school being torn down in Dearborn
DEARBORN, Mich. – A private school in Dearborn is being torn down barely, missing its 100-year-old mark. St. Alphonsus was built in the early 1920s on Dearborn’s east side. The school expanded in 1926. On Sunday alumni and friends have a chance to say goodbye to the grade...
Great Lakes Coffee shops closing at 2 Meijer stores in metro Detroit
Great Lakes Coffee will soon serve its last drinks inside two small-format Meijer stores. Meijer spokesman Frank Guglielmi confirmed to the Free Press that Saturday will be the last day for Great Lakes Coffee at its Woodward Corner Market in Royal Oak and its Rivertown Market in downtown Detroit. ...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox2detroit.com
Blake's South Lyon cider mill plans to continue Erwin traditions with new additions
SOUTH LYON, Mich. (FOX 2) - Blake's South Lyon cider mill will open later this month where Erwin Orchards was. The Armada-based farm known for its hard cider acquired the cider mill when Erwin's owners decided to retire. This season is Erwin's 102 year in business. When Blake's opens Aug....
ClickOnDetroit.com
Niagara Bottling facility opening in Macomb County
LANSING, Mich. – The state announced Thursday that a new water bottling facility would be opening in Shelby Township. Whitmer Administration released a statement that the new Niagara Bottling facility is estimated to bring in $103.6 million and 50 new jobs. “This investment by Niagara Bottling will create at...
WILX-TV
Huron River no-contact recommendation extended
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The no-contact recommendation for the Huron River issued on Wednesday was extended Saturday until further notice. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy extended the recommendation Saturday after looking over water samples. Background: Residents warned to...
ahealthiermichigan.org
Woodward Dream Cruise 2022: 10 Places to Fuel Up Along the Route
If you’re looking to recreate the nostalgic energy of the 1950s and 1960s or are a classic car enthusiast, look no further than Woodward Avenue in metro Detroit. The Woodward Dream Cruise is the world’s largest one-day automotive event. It brings classic car enthusiasts from all over the world together for one grand culmination on Woodward Avenue.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 food trucks in Metro Detroit
The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s a look at the best food trucks in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 Food Trucks in Metro Detroit:. 1. Rise &...
deadlinedetroit.com
WXYZ Investigative Reporter Heather Catallo Has Wed High-Profile Attorney Todd Flood
We're a little late to the party. But we just stumbled upon on a Facebook photo showing that WXYZ investigative reporter Heather Catallo has tied the knot with high-profile attorney Todd Flood, who was a special prosecutor for the Michigan Attorney General's Office for the Flint water case. For both,...
visitdetroit.com
Undergoing $40 Million Transformation, the Inn at St. Johns is now Saint John’s Resort
DETROIT, MI (August 5, 2022) – Saint John’s Resort is currently undergoing an exciting $40M transformation that includes a renovation of their historic seminary, which has not been used in 10-plus years, to build a one-of-a-kind indoor and outdoor ballroom space for up to 2,000 people as well as the development of a 6,200 square foot outdoor Garden Pavilion that highlights the property’s natural beauty. They are also opening a two story spa, a wine bar and enhancing existing interior spaces to draw out their architectural and historic beauty alongside transforming the municipal-quality golf course into a Championship 18 hole, a Par 3 course with famous template greens and a 2 acre natural bent grass putting course. With these additions, among others, Saint John’s Resort will truly be Detroit’s destination resort!
ClickOnDetroit.com
Art on an island, jazz on the water, and gigantic sunflowers
It may be August, but there’s plenty of summer left and a lot of events taking place for just about everyone. Let’s start with the Monroe County Fair. This is happening now through Saturday. The fair feature a full Midway with rides and food, live entertainment, kids activities and a Monster Truck show on Friday.
Comments / 0