ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana abortion providers file appeal, hope to block ban

By SARA CLINE
WDBO
WDBO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tKXqi_0h583UOb00
Abortion Louisiana An abortion rights advocate demonstrates outside the 19th Judicial District Courthouse, Monday July 18, 2022, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Stephen Smith) (Stephen Smith)

BATON ROUGE — (AP) — Abortion-rights advocates hope Louisiana’s near-total ban of the procedure will soon be blocked again, after plaintiffs in an ongoing legal challenge filed an appeal with the state Supreme Court Thursday.

Access to abortion in Louisiana has been back-and-forth for weeks, with the state’s three clinics relying on court rulings and temporary restraining orders to continue operations. Louisiana’s abortion law, which does not have exceptions for rape or incest, is currently in effect. However, if the Louisiana Supreme Court sides with the plaintiffs in their appeal, then enforcement of the ban will once again be blocked.

“We hope the Louisiana Supreme Court will rule that district courts have the power to block unconstitutional criminal statutes, including the trigger bans in question," Joanna Wright, an attorney for the plaintiffs, said in a written statement Thursday afternoon. "Louisiana women must have access to critical and sometimes lifesaving healthcare, and we will continue challenging the Attorney General’s attempts to undermine that access through unconstitutionally vague statutes. This fight is far from over—we are not going anywhere.”

The back-and-forth battle over Louisiana's ban began in June when the U.S. Supreme Court ended constitutional protections for abortion. While the plaintiffs don't deny the state can now ban abortion, they argue that the law's provisions are contradictory and unconstitutionally vague. The legislation bans all abortions except if there is substantial risk of death or impairment to the patient if they continue with the pregnancy and in the case of "medically futile" pregnancies — when the fetus has a fatal abnormality.

At issue is a legal question over whether district courts must put their rulings on hold while their decisions are appealed.

On July 21, Baton Rouge Judge Donald Johnson issued a preliminary injunction that allowed clinics to continue providing abortions while a lawsuit over the ban plays out.

But procedures came to a screeching halt last Friday when a state appeals court ruled in favor of Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, granting a "suspensive" appeal and ordering Johnson to reinstate enforcement of the ban.

Following the decision, Wright said it was disappointing that the First Circuit ruled without first allowing plaintiffs an opportunity to file opposition to the motion. She said the court “essentially eliminated critical health care services in the state.”

The plaintiffs are now challenging the appeals court's decision in the Louisiana Supreme Court. If the court rules in favor of the plaintiffs — which includes a northern Louisiana abortion clinic — the ban would be blocked for the third time since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

The plaintiffs argue in their appeal of the First Circuit decision that providers don’t know what medical care they can perform under the law, and therefore “are forced, in tragic instances, to choose between engaging in potentially illegal conduct or refusing to provide critical healthcare to their patients with potentially grave results.”

The law states that doctors and others who perform abortions could face up to 15 years in prison.

Former Louisiana Attorney General Buddy Caldwell and 22 law professors in the state filed amicus briefs in support of the plaintiffs' appeal. The briefs focus on the legal arguments of the filing and not the “merits in the underlying lawsuit.”

Abortion providers and advocates say each day of the ban being blocked has been extremely valuable. Since Roe v. Wade was overturned, there have been at least 249 abortions in Louisiana, according to data from the state’s department of health.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WDBO

Gabby Petito's family files claim alleging police failed her

SALT LAKE CITY — (AP) — Gabby Petito's family on Monday notified Utah officials of plans to file a wrongful death lawsuit alleging that police failed to recognize their daughter was in a life-threatening situation last year when officers investigated a fight between her and her boyfriend. The fight happened weeks before authorities say the boyfriend killed her while the couple was on a cross-country van trip.
MOAB, UT
WDBO

What to watch in Wis., 3 other states in Tuesday's primaries

The Republican matchup in the Wisconsin governor's race on Tuesday features competing candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump and his estranged vice president, Mike Pence. Democrats are picking a candidate to face two-term GOP Sen. Ron Johnson for control of the closely divided chamber. Meanwhile, voters in Vermont are...
WISCONSIN STATE
WDBO

Biden surveys flood damage in Kentucky, pledges more US help

LOST CREEK, Kentucky — (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden on Monday witnessed the damage from deadly and devastating storms that have resulted in the worst flooding in Kentucky's history, as they visited the state to meet with families and first responders. At least...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Health
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Baton Rouge, LA
WDBO

Kleefisch downplays Trump endorsement on final swing

MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — Republican candidate for governor Rebecca Kleefisch downplayed Donald Trump's endorsement and rally for her opponent during her final campaign push across Wisconsin Monday, and declined to respond to the former president's criticisms. Kleefisch faces Trump-endorsed Tim Michels in Tuesday's primary, with the winner...
WISCONSIN STATE
WDBO

Former coal town comes together in face of Kentucky floods

FLEMING-NEON, Ky. — (AP) — Barely a week after floodwaters swept downtown and left a foot of mud and twisted, gutted buildings along Main Street, an incongruous sight appeared: A flashing sign declaring JR's Barber Shop "OPEN." As National Guard troops patrolled outside and volunteers on backhoes mounded...
FLEMING-NEON, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Landry
WDBO

In dry California, salty water creeps into key waterways

RIO VISTA, Calif. — (AP) — Charlie Hamilton hasn't irrigated his vineyards with water from the Sacramento River since early May, even though it flows just yards from his crop. Nearby to the south, the industrial Bay Area city of Antioch has supplied its people with water from...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WDBO

Not so fast: California's last nuke plant might run longer

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — An aggressive push toward renewable energy has run headlong into anxiety over keeping the lights on in California, where the largest utility is considering whether to try to extend the lifespan of the state’s last operating nuclear power plant. California is the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WDBO

Town’s K-9 mayor of 8 years dies

After nearly a lifetime of service to his community, it is now time to rest. Mayor Max II, the canine mayor of Idyllwild, California, died July 30, the Idyllwild Town Crier reported. The golden retriever developed sudden health issues and underwent surgery to remove several organs. The outlook was grim,...
IDYLLWILD-PINE COVE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Clinic#Abortion Issues#Abortion Law#Politics State#Politics Legislative#The U S Supreme Court
WDBO

Fourth set of human remains found in Lake Mead

BOULDER CITY, Nev. — Human remains were again found in Lake Mead, the country's largest reservoir that continues to shrink amid a decades-long drought, officials announced Sunday. According to the National Park Service, someone made the discovery at the park's Swim Beach in Lake Mead National Recreation Area, on...
BOULDER CITY, NV
WDBO

More storms forecasted for flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. — (AP) — The National Weather Service extended a flood watch through Sunday evening for areas of eastern Kentucky ravaged by high water more than a week ago and said there's a threat of thunderstorms in the region for much of the coming week. There's a...
FRANKFORT, KY
WDBO

Cancer-causing chemical found in Michigan pond

NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- Michigan state investigators said test samples taken Thursday from Hubbell Pond in Milford showed low-level presence of a toxic chemical that was released into the Huron River System by the Tribar Manufacturing company in Wixom last weekend. Two crews from the Michigan Department...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Women's Health
WDBO

Wisconsin firefighters rescue worker who fell into concrete mixer

VIENNA, Wis. — Wisconsin firefighters rescued a maintenance worker who was stuck in the drum of a concrete mixing truck, authorities said. The man fell into the empty drum while doing work in Vienna, located about 85 miles west of Milwaukee, WMTV reported. There was no concrete in the drum but it was spinning when the man tumbled into the mixer on Monday at about 9:30 p.m. CDT, the television station reported.
WISCONSIN STATE
WDBO

Mother bear and cubs rescued from Connecticut storm drain

SIMSBURY, Conn. — Officials from several agencies worked together to help a mother bear and her two cubs that were found stuck in a storm drain. The bears had been stuck in the sewer system in Simsbury for hours, and neighbors called wildlife officials after hearing the animals crying, WFSB reported.
SIMSBURY, CT
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
24K+
Followers
79K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy