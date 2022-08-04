ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa Board Of Education Won’t Review West Des Moines School Board Decision

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa Board of Education has decided not to review a decision by the West Des Moines School District to keep a controversial book in a school library. State officials decided the parent challenging the inclusion of the book couldn’t bring that request because her son was no longer attending class at the school when she asked for the review. The book “Gender Queer” will remain in the district’s freshman building library. School officials say it is not required reading and parents can keep their child from having the ability to check it out.

