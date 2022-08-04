Wagoner County Clerk to offer fraud alerts at no cost

Read on ktul.com
Fraudsters are using local businesses as part of their scams
TULSA, Okla. — The Better Business Bureau (BBB) told FOX23 how scammers are taking advantage of people looking for work. Now they’re detailing how someone tried to use a local business as part of their scam. Christina Hageny is the president of Valor Payroll Solutions in Tulsa. She...
Former Rogers County Commissioner Arrested On Multiple Complaints
A former Rogers County commissioner was arrested Saturday after officers discovered methamphetamine on him while conducting a traffic stop. Officers conducted a traffic stop near East Pine Street and 171st North and found that Randy Lee Baldridge, 54, was struggling to communicate with an officer. Officers called a K-9 unit...
Muskogee Fire Department faces budget, staffing issues
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muskogee Fire Department is aware of the reputation firefighters have for being excellent chefs. It’s one they’re proud of. When they sat down for that famous firefighter dinner on Sunday night, there were plenty of extra seats at the table. Between injuries...
Woman Accused Trafficking Fentanyl Arrested In Delaware County
A woman was arrested and accused of trafficking fentanyl after investigators say she admitted to buying hundreds of the pills to sell. In late May, the Delaware County District Attorney's Officer learned Julie Wise was dealing large amounts of pills from her home in Grove. Investigators say Wise admitted she...
3 Arrested, Accused Of Theft By Pawnee County Deputies
Pawnee County Deputies arrested three people who they say are connected to at least eight theft cases. Deputies say last week, several agencies helped with a search warrant on a property in Cleveland, Oklahoma, where they found an active meth lab, a stolen gun and three stolen vehicles. Investigators say...
Muskogee Apartment Fire Residents Move To New Home With Help Of Emergency Management
Some Muskogee residents from Greenleaf Apartments got some help moving into their new homes on Saturday. The apartments caught fire last month and left nearly a hundred people without a place to live. The City of Muskogee emergency management shared pictures on Facebook showing crews teaming up to move four...
Deputies arrest man after ramming mobile home with truck
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Muskogee County deputies arrested a man after he rammed a mobile home with a pickup truck. Deputies say on Saturday around 5:30 p.m. they were called to the Fort Gibson area for the disturbance. Jeffrey Ken Taylor was arrested and taken into custody by responding...
2 Arrested After TPD's Newly Installed Flock Cameras Flag Stolen Car
Tulsa police say two people are in custody on Monday morning after officers allegedly found drugs and a gun inside a stolen vehicle near 36th Street South and Peoria. According to police, the newly installed Flock cameras flagged the license plate on the car as it was traveling northbound along Peoria.
Man escapes Tulsa police through drainage system after car chase
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police suspended the search of a man who led them on a chase after he seemingly escaped officers through a drainage system. Police said just before 3 a.m., officers tried to stop a car for not having its headlights on near East 11th Street and U.S. Highway 169. Police said instead of stopping, the car kept going, leading police on a chase.
OKC residents arrested in Tulsa with meth, fentanyl and a firearm
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police have arrested three OKC residents for drugs, a firearm and a stolen car. Police responded to reports of stolen car from a used car dealership near 41st and Memorial. Officers said they saw the stolen Buick and found Brittany Jefferson, who had taken...
Stolen Car From Tulsa Dealership Leads To Arrest Of 3 Felons
Three people are in jail after officers say one of them stole a car from a dealership last month. The dealership told officers Brittany Jefferson test drove a Buick on July 7th and never brought it back. Police say officers found Jefferson Friday night in a car near 313st and...
Trash truck overturns on Highway 75 exit ramp in west Tulsa, one person sent to hospital
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Fire Department is clearing the scene of a trash truck that overturned on the exit ramp of Highway 75 in west Tulsa. Tulsa fire crews say the incident happened just before 11 a.m. on the exit ramp from Highway 75 onto Southwest Boulevard in west Tulsa.
City of Bixby responds to neighborhood's complaints over sewage leak
This is happening in the Seven Lakes addition just south of 121st and Sheridan. Calls to the City of Bixby, the Tulsa Health Department and the builder didn't seem to fix the problem.
Silver Alert for 62-year-old canceled
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) - Tulsa police issued a Silver Alert for 62-year-old James Barnes. Barnes was last seen when he was released from St. John's around 2 a.m. Saturday morning. Barnes was in the hospital after having a seizure around 11 Friday night. Barnes does not have a cell phone...
Suspected Car Thief Killed After Confrontation With Victim, Tulsa Police Say
Tulsa Police have identified a victim killed in a stabbing that took place near East 66th Place and South Newport Avenue on Saturday. According to police, officers were called to the scene and found the body 23-year-old David Getsinger. Police say Getsinger and another suspect, 43-year-old Dustin Leleux, stole a...
Man dead after truck theft, search ends in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a homicide after a truck theft turned into a chase that ended in south Tulsa on Saturday. Dustin Leleux was taken into custody and is facing several charges including second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and larceny from a vehicle, according to jail records.
Man killed while trying to steal car, accomplice charged with death, police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department say a suspect has been charged in his accomplice's death after stealing a car turned deadly. Officers say on Aug. 6 around 10 a.m., the victim's truck was stolen from near 15th and Riverside. The victim reported the theft to police, and then called a friend to come pick him up.
Broken Arrow police held their 16th annual Back-to-School Bash
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Across Oklahoma, families are getting ready to send their kids back to school. Catoosa heads back on Tuesday and Broken Arrow on Aug. 24. For the 16th year, police in BA are making sure students have the supplies they need to be successful. The department...
TPD arrests January homicide suspects
Tulsa police arrested two suspects in a homicide investigation. The homicide occurred Jan. 22 when Brad Hale was shot and killed near 21st and 129th. Warrants were issued for Edson Bellefleur and Zion Crawford on Thursday, according to police. Crawford was in custody on unrelated charges and was charged on...
Former prisoner transport officer charged with assaulting detainee
A former private prisoner officer was charged with sexually assaulting a male detainee during a prisoner transport.
