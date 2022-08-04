ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wagoner County, OK

Wagoner County Clerk to offer fraud alerts at no cost

By Jennifer Maupin, KTUL staff
KTUL
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on ktul.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTUL

Muskogee Fire Department faces budget, staffing issues

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muskogee Fire Department is aware of the reputation firefighters have for being excellent chefs. It’s one they’re proud of. When they sat down for that famous firefighter dinner on Sunday night, there were plenty of extra seats at the table. Between injuries...
MUSKOGEE, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Wagoner County, OK
Wagoner County, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
News On 6

3 Arrested, Accused Of Theft By Pawnee County Deputies

Pawnee County Deputies arrested three people who they say are connected to at least eight theft cases. Deputies say last week, several agencies helped with a search warrant on a property in Cleveland, Oklahoma, where they found an active meth lab, a stolen gun and three stolen vehicles. Investigators say...
PAWNEE COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Deputies arrest man after ramming mobile home with truck

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Muskogee County deputies arrested a man after he rammed a mobile home with a pickup truck. Deputies say on Saturday around 5:30 p.m. they were called to the Fort Gibson area for the disturbance. Jeffrey Ken Taylor was arrested and taken into custody by responding...
MUSKOGEE COUNTY, OK
news9.com

2 Arrested After TPD's Newly Installed Flock Cameras Flag Stolen Car

Tulsa police say two people are in custody on Monday morning after officers allegedly found drugs and a gun inside a stolen vehicle near 36th Street South and Peoria. According to police, the newly installed Flock cameras flagged the license plate on the car as it was traveling northbound along Peoria.
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mortgage Fraud#Fbi#Foreclosure#Crime#Eagle Fraud Guard#Americans
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man escapes Tulsa police through drainage system after car chase

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police suspended the search of a man who led them on a chase after he seemingly escaped officers through a drainage system. Police said just before 3 a.m., officers tried to stop a car for not having its headlights on near East 11th Street and U.S. Highway 169. Police said instead of stopping, the car kept going, leading police on a chase.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

OKC residents arrested in Tulsa with meth, fentanyl and a firearm

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police have arrested three OKC residents for drugs, a firearm and a stolen car. Police responded to reports of stolen car from a used car dealership near 41st and Memorial. Officers said they saw the stolen Buick and found Brittany Jefferson, who had taken...
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTUL

Silver Alert for 62-year-old canceled

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) - Tulsa police issued a Silver Alert for 62-year-old James Barnes. Barnes was last seen when he was released from St. John's around 2 a.m. Saturday morning. Barnes was in the hospital after having a seizure around 11 Friday night. Barnes does not have a cell phone...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Suspected Car Thief Killed After Confrontation With Victim, Tulsa Police Say

Tulsa Police have identified a victim killed in a stabbing that took place near East 66th Place and South Newport Avenue on Saturday. According to police, officers were called to the scene and found the body 23-year-old David Getsinger. Police say Getsinger and another suspect, 43-year-old Dustin Leleux, stole a...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man dead after truck theft, search ends in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a homicide after a truck theft turned into a chase that ended in south Tulsa on Saturday. Dustin Leleux was taken into custody and is facing several charges including second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and larceny from a vehicle, according to jail records.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Man killed while trying to steal car, accomplice charged with death, police say

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department say a suspect has been charged in his accomplice's death after stealing a car turned deadly. Officers say on Aug. 6 around 10 a.m., the victim's truck was stolen from near 15th and Riverside. The victim reported the theft to police, and then called a friend to come pick him up.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Broken Arrow police held their 16th annual Back-to-School Bash

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Across Oklahoma, families are getting ready to send their kids back to school. Catoosa heads back on Tuesday and Broken Arrow on Aug. 24. For the 16th year, police in BA are making sure students have the supplies they need to be successful. The department...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KTUL

TPD arrests January homicide suspects

Tulsa police arrested two suspects in a homicide investigation. The homicide occurred Jan. 22 when Brad Hale was shot and killed near 21st and 129th. Warrants were issued for Edson Bellefleur and Zion Crawford on Thursday, according to police. Crawford was in custody on unrelated charges and was charged on...
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy