Xyon Quinn Set for Action on Tomorrow’s WWE NXT Level Up

Various News: The Undertaker Poses For Photo With Andrade, AEW Teases Hookhausen In Match Graphic, New Roman Reigns Shirt Avaiable
– Following Ric Flair’s Last Match last Sunday, The Undertaker posed for a photo with Andrade el Idolo backstage. Andrade wrote: “Never imagine it! thank you for your words Sir #Undertaker #Andrade #RicFlairsLastMatch #legend”. – In recent match graphics for AEW Quake by the Lake, it seems the...
CJ Perry Recalls Vince McMahon Wanting Her To Wrestle In WWE, Triple H’s Advice To Her
In a recent interview on The Sessions, CJ Perry (aka Lana in WWE) discussed Vince McMahon wanting her to learn how to wrestle, Triple H’s advice to her, and much more. You can read her comments below. CJ Perry on Vince McMahon wanting her to learn how to wrestle:...
Backstage Rumor on Plans for Karrion Kross’ WWE Return
– As previously reported, Karrion Kross and Scarlett made their returns to WWE last night on SmackDown, which saw Kross assault top title contender Drew McIntyre. Fightful Select has more details on Kross’ return that took place last night. According to Fightful’s report, there was a specific pitch within...
Carmella Possibly Injured At WWE Live Event
Carmella looks to have been possibly injured at last night’s WWE live event in South Carolina. The company was in North Charleston for a live event on Saturday night and Carmella faced Bianca Belair in a Raw Women’s Championship match. As noted by Twitter user @sashasliv (seen below), Carmella appeared to be injured after a referee threw up the “X” sign when she was hit in the head in the corner. The apparent injury came when Belair tried to back flip over Carmella, according to the report.
WWE NXT Live Results 8.5.22: Bron Breakker & Apollo Crews Team Up, More
WWE held an NXT live event in Largo, Florida on Friday night featuring Bron Breakker and Apollo Crews teaming up in the main event and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per PWInsider:. * Giovanni Vinci def. Dante Chen. * Nikkita Lyons def. Kiana James.
Mick Foley Speaks on Son’s Prospects After WWE Exit
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley spoke out regarding his son Dewey’s future following his release from the WWE this June (per Wrestling Inc.). He mentioned Dewey on his Foley is Pod podcast, saying would likely perform better with fewer constraints, and commented that he would probably find employment elsewhere, since Dewey was used to intense schedule hours during his career with the WWE.
WWE News: Rivals Preview Clip Showcases WCW vs. WWE, New Merchandise Available for Karrion Kross & Scarlett, Kane Recalls The Undertaker Breaking His Ankle Mid-Match
– WWE released a preview clip for tonight’s episode of WWE Rivals, showcasing the WCW vs. WWE promotional rivalry:. – WWEShop.com released new merchandise for Karrion Kross and Scarlett, who returned to WWE last week. – WWE released a clip from A&E’s WWE Smack Talk, featuring Kane discussing a...
Hall’s AEW Rampage Review – 8.5.22
We’re a day away from Battle Of The Belts and that is probably not going to mean very much. Other than that, we have a street fight this week between Keith Lee/Swerve Strickland and Josh Woods/Tony Nese, after Woods attacked Lee last week. In addition, Madison Rayne will be making her AEW debut which could be interesting. Let’s get to it.
Possible Spoiler For Next Week’s WWE Raw
A new report has a potential spoiler for next week’s episode of WWE Raw. PWInsider reports that Edge is scheduled to be at the show in Cleveland, Ohio. Edge made his return to WWE TV at SummerSlam as he helped The Mysterios defeat The Judgment Day. He appeared on this week’s show and cut a promo vowing to kill the stable he created.
Various News: XFL Hires Coach From WWE Performance Center, NJPW Strong 2nd Anniversary Special Streaming Online, Preview Of Next WWE Rivals
– In a post on Instagram, WWE NXT wrestler Xyon Quinn said goodbye to NXT Strength & Conditioning coach Sean Hayes, who was recently hired by the XFL. He wrote: “The OG of @wwenxt. Best wishes on your next adventure with @xfl brother, they’ve gained a beast of a trainer and an absolute legend of a [email protected]_hayes #youareNXT”
Jerry Jarrett Thinks Triple H Will Make WWE Focus More On Wrestling
PWInsider reports that during a panel at The Gathering in North Carolina, Jerry Jarrett gave his thoughts on what the WWE will be like with Triple H taking over creative from the retired Vince McMahon. He said: “They didn’t tell me not to tell anybody. So I’ll tell you, Hunter...
Various News: James Storm Says Beer Money Reunion Is Unlikely, Rhea Ripley Calls WWE Fans Fickle Over Liv Morgan, Mark Sterling Gives Update After Table Crash
– In a post on Twitter, James Storm said that while a Beer Money reunion with Bobby Roode would be fun, he doesn’t think it will happen. He wrote: “Never say never but highly unlikely but it would be fun with some of those tag teams.”. – Rhea...
New Jersey State Fair To Feature Jim Ross, Sean Waltman, More
A host of wrestling figures will be appearing at the New Jersey State Fair this weekend including Jim Ross, Sean Waltman, and more. ISPW is sponsoring Pro Wrestling Week at the fair from August 5th through the 13th in Augusta. The lineup for the appearances is below, per PWInsider:. Friday,...
WWE News: Double Smackdown Taping Set For Later This Month, NXT Live Event Tonight
– WWE will be holding a double taping of Smackdown later this month due to travel for Clash at the Castle. PWInsider reports that the double taping will take place on August 26th in order to allow WWE to travel over to the UK the next week for the September 4th PPV.
Brock Lesnar Set for WWE Day 1 in 2023
– WWE is currently advertising Brock Lesnar as one of the featured Superstars to appear at next year’s WWE Day 1 scheduled for January 1, 2023. The event will be held at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. WWE previously featured Lesnar in the promo image for the event, but now he’s the only Superstar currently advertised to appear on the show.
Bobby Lashley Beats Ciampa After WWE SmackDown Goes Off-Air, Dark Match Notes
– PWInsider has some notes on the dark matches that took place for last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown. Before the FOX Network broadcast, Madcap Moss pinned The Brawling Brutes’ Ridge Holland in a singles match. After the show went off the air, Bobby Lashley defended his United States Championship against Ciampa.
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results 8.6.22: Liv Morgan Defends Smackdown Women’s Title, More
WWE held a Saturday Night’s Main Event live show last night in North Charleston, South Carolina with Liv Morgan defending her Smackdown Women’s Title and more. You can check out results from the show below, per WrestlingBodyslam.com:. * SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Liv Morgan def. Natalya. *...
Booker T Didn’t Like Faked Heart Attack Spot During Ric Flair’s Last Match
Booker T was among those who didn’t love the spot during Ric Flair’s Last Match where the Nature Boy faked a heart attack for a cheap shot on his opponent. At last Sunday’s PPV, Flair teamed with Andrade El Idolo against Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal and Flair pretended to be suffering from a heart attack while on the outside to lure Lethal into an eye poke. Flair has a pacemaker due to some serious health issues over the past couple years, and the spot garnered some criticism online which Booker T agreed with on his Hall of Fame podcast.
Booker T Says One Last Harlem Heat Match ‘Ain’t Happening’
Booker T has bit the kibosh on the idea of one last match with his brother Stevie Ray as part of Harlem Heat. The WWE Hall of Famer noted on his Hall of Fame podcast that despite some speculation to the contrary, a swan song match with the two brothers together “ain’t happening.”
