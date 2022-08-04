Warner Bros. Discovery Reaches 92.1 Million Global Streaming Subs With 1.7 Million Added in Q2

Read on www.thewrap.com
Related
How Demand for the HBO Max-Discovery+ Combo Will Stack Up in the Streaming Wars | Charts
The combined Warner Bros. Discovery library will make it a viable threat to Netflix and Disney. Demand for Warner Bros. Discovery’s planned HBO Max-Discovery+ offerings can place the company’s platform right in the mix of domestic streaming leaders Netflix, Hulu and Disney. Set to launch in summer 2023,...
HBO Max Shape-Shifts: What We Know for Sure – and What We Don’t | Analysis
Plans for the two-year old streaming service take shape during Warner Bros. Discovery’s second-quarter results. Warner Bros. Discovery will launch a new streaming service comprised of HBO Max and Discovery+ in the U.S. next summer and there’s a lot we still don’t know. But what we do...
John Oliver Pokes at ‘New Business Daddy’ Warner Bros. Discovery for ‘Batgirl’ Drama: ‘You’re Doing a Really Great Job’ (Video)
”I do get the vague sense that you’re burning down my network for the insurance money,“ Oliver joked. “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” has a new “business daddy,” and the late night host made sure to give Warner Bros. Discovery a proper welcome on Sunday. It wasn’t exactly a warm welcome, considering he poked fun at them for scrapping “Batgirl,” but it was a welcome nonetheless.
‘Scoob! Holiday Haunt’ Filmmakers Opt to Record the Movie’s Score… After It’s Killed by Warner Bros.
“Batgirl” wasn’t the only nearly completed Warner Bros. film that was killed last week, but in the case of the animated sequel “Scoob! Holiday Haunt,” the film’s producer and co-writer opted to continue working on the film even after it was canceled. Both “Batgirl” and...
RELATED PEOPLE
DC Films Chief Walter Hamada to Stay On for Time Being Post-‘Batgirl’
DC Films Chief Walter Hamada is staying at DC for the time being after Warner Bros. Discovery decided not to release “Batgirl.”. Additionally, according to two insiders with knowledge of the situation, Warner Bros. Pictures Group co-chairpersons and CEOs Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy want Hamada to stay.
The 25 Best New Movies to Stream in August 2022
August is here, which means summer is winding down and the options at your local multiplex are starting to become a bit slimmer. Not to worry, though, because a bevy of new titles are streaming this month, offering a ton of new movies — both newly streaming films and genuine new releases — to enjoy from the comfort of your own home. Below, we’ve rounded up a list of some of the best new movies to stream in August, which runs the gamut from a new “Predator” prequel to a vampire action comedy to a pair of brand new animated films.
Marvel’s Kevin Feige Offered Words of Encouragement to ‘Batgirl’ Directors After Warner Bros. Axed Film: ‘Very Proud of You Guys’
“Batgirl” co-director Adil El Arbi revealed that Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige offered him and partner Bilall Fallah words of encouragement after Warner Bros. axed their film, opting not to release it theatrically or on streaming as originally planned. In a screenshot of an email posted to Arbi’s Instagram...
Hong Sangsoo’s ‘Walk Up’ Acquired by Cinema Guild Ahead of Toronto Film Festival Premiere
Click here to read the full article. Cinema Guild has acquired the North American distribution rights for Hong Sangsoo’s upcoming film “Walk Up.” The film will world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September and will also play in competition at the San Sebastián International Film Festival. Cinema Guild will open the film in theaters in 2023 following its release of Hong’s other 2022 title, “The Novelist’s Film,” this fall. Kwon Haehyo, in his ninth film for Hong, plays Byungsoo, a film director who goes with his daughter, an aspiring interior designer, to a building owned by an old...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort Productions Signs First-Look Deal With FuboTV
Ryan Reynolds’ production company Maximum Effort Productions has inked a first-look deal with FuboTV Inc. for unscripted content. The deal was described as a “multi-year partnership,” the companies announced in a joint release Monday. It will see Maximum Effort, co-founded by George Dewey in 2018, launch Maximum Effort Network, a linear channel on the sports-first live streaming platform. The company will also have a blind scripted deal with FuboTV. Maximum Effort Productions has also, as part of the deal, been granted creative control over the channel’s content. The deal also gives Maximum Effort equity from FuboTV.
How to Watch ‘Prey': Is the New ‘Predator’ Movie Streaming or in Theaters?
35 years after Arnold Schwarzenegger starred in “Predator” as Major Alan “Dutch” Schaefer, “Prey” will take viewers 300 years in the past to follow Naru, a warrior in the Comanche Nation who encounters the Predator species. The newest installment of the “Predator” franchise, which...
Pac-Man Live-Action Movie in the Works From Producer Justin Baldoni
Grab your power pellets. A live-action movie based on the Pac-Man character and arcade game is in the works with actor Justin Baldoni’s Wayfarer Studios partnering with Bandai Namco Entertainment to produce the film. While any plot details are currently under wraps, the film will be based on an...
Kaley Cuoco to Star in Craig Rosenberg’s Comedic Thriller ‘Based on a True Story’
Kaley Cuoco has another thriller lined up. “The Flight Attendant” star will lead the upcoming Peacock series “Based on a True Story.”. The comedic thriller, from creator Craig Rosenberg, follows a realtor, a plumber and a former tennis star whose lives unexpectedly collide, exposing America’s obsession with true crime, murder and the slow close toilet seat. It’s based on a “bizarre true event,” per the streamer.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ABC Orders ‘Will Trent’ Series Based on Karin Slaughter’s Bestselling Novels
ABC has ordered “Will Trent” (working title) to series for the 2022-23 midseason. Produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios, it is based on Karin Slaughter’s New York Times bestselling series of the same name. “Will Trent” will star Ramón Rodríguez (“Iron Fist,” “Need...
‘Bullet Train’ on Track for $30 Million Box Office Opening
This weekend’s new releases are meeting their pre-release projections, with Sony/Columbia’s action comedy “Bullet Train” earning $12.6 million from 4,357 locations on opening day — including $4.6 million from previews — and is now estimated for a $30 million box office opening. Prior to...
MRC Parts Ways With Todd Boehly’s Eldridge and PMRC
The MRC Entertainment has separated its media assets from Todd Boehly’s Eldridge Industries in a reorg in which MRC co-CEOs Modi Wiczyk and Asif Satchu will take bigger stakes in production with Eldridge keeping Dick Clark Productions and a Penske Media joint venture. MRC will retain and control its...
‘Luck’ Director Peggy Holmes Talks Re-teaming With John Lasseter
“Luck” is available to turn your day around, right now. The inaugural feature from Skydance Animation, an ambitious division of the production company that is being overseen by former Pixar bigwig John Lasseter, has finally arrived on Apple TV+. “Luck” is the tale of a young girl named Sam...
‘Top Gun’ Just Flew Past ‘Titanic’ – But Can It Break the All-Time Global Top 10 Box Office?
”Maverick“ is now ranked No. 13 and its run isn’t over as it takes a victory lap returning to Imax screens. In its 11th weekend in theaters, Paramount/Skydance’s “Top Gun: Maverick” finally slipped out of the top five on the box office charts, but not before passing one of the biggest hits of all time, “Titanic,” on the all-time domestic list.
HBO Orders ‘The Franchise’ Pilot From ‘Veep’ Boss Armando Iannucci, With Sam Mendes to Direct
“Veep” boss Armando Iannucci’s newest comedy – “The Franchise” – has been ordered to pilot at HBO, with Sam Mendes set to direct. The half-hour comedy is set in the world of superhero movie-making, and Jon Brown is the showrunner. Here’s the logline: “A...
How ‘Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls’ Became a Reality Series Emmy Darling
Grammy winner and now multiple Emmy-nominee Lizzo must have been feeling good as hell last month when her debut streaming series “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” netted a whopping six nominations (including one for her hosting duties) and broke into a category that has had the same nominees for a great number of years now. And superstar casting director Lynne Spillman — who has found some of the most vivid entrants globally for shows such as “Survivor” and “Making the Cut” in the past — would agree that for this series’ unique casting call that placed plus-sized women at the fore, to put it in once again in Lizzo’s vernacular, it was about damn time.
‘Paper Girls’ Star Jason Mantzoukas Loved Explaining the Show’s Time Travel Logistics (Video)
”I thought the mixtape was a great way to illustrate it,“ Mantzoukas tells TheWrap. In any series involving time travel, it often becomes a herculean task to actually explain the rules of time travel in that universe. In “Paper Girls,” that responsibility falls to Jason Mantzoukas, as The Grandfather — but he absolutely relished the duty.
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
48K+
Followers
28K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0