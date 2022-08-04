Crime and fire report: Three WE Fest incidents reported; Detroit Lakes woman arrested in domestic dispute

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BECKER DISTRICT COURT SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT PROBATE DIVISION Court File No.: 03-CV-22-1448 In Re: Estate of Shirley J. Bristlin, Decedent. NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on the 7th day of September, 2022 at 1:15 p.m. a no-appearance hearing will be held in this Court at the Becker County Courthouse, 913 Lake Ave, Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, on a petition for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Decedent’s Will dated August 17, 2012, and for the appointment of Lorelei Phillips, whose address is 639 33rd Ave W #210 West Fargo, ND 58078 as personal representative of the Decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration. Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the Decedent’s estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the Decedent’s estate. Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred. BY THE COURT Dated: 7/29/22 Referee Susan Solheim District Court Dated: 7/29/22 Sarah Schlauderaff Deputy, Court Administrator - Renelle Fenno SERKLAND LAW FIRM James R. Maring MN# 0931729 10 Roberts Street P.O. Box 6017 Telephone: (701) 232 – 8957 Facsimile: (701) 237 – 4049 e-mail: jmaring@serklandlaw.com ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER (Aug. 7 & 14, 2022) 88636.

