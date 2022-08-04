ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Lakes, MN

Crime and fire report: Three WE Fest incidents reported; Detroit Lakes woman arrested in domestic dispute

By News Staff
DL-Online
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.dl-online.com

Comments / 1

Related
willmarradio.com

Two dead in separate Crow Wing County crashes Saturday

(Rabbit Lake Township, MN) -- A Kettle River teen has died in a crash. The crash happened Saturday morning on Highway 210 and Crow Wing County Road 32 in Rabbit Lake Township. Authorities say the teen was driving a Jeep that collided with a Lincoln. The teen was killed and the Lincoln driver sustained life-threatening injuries.
CROW WING COUNTY, MN
DL-Online

Otter Tail County sheriff reports 17-year-old missing

The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office reported 17-year-old Samantha Holte is missing. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and brown cowboy boots in the Jewett Lake area (north of Fergus Falls) on the evening of July 31 . She is described as 5-foot, 9-inches tall and approximately 155 pounds.
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
740thefan.com

Fargo police investigating three shootings between Saturday and early Sunday; No arrests

FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo police are investigating several shooting incidents over the weekend that left three people hospitalized. Police responded about 2:30 a.m. Sunday to the Holiday Station store at 101 University Drive North on reports of vandalism at the convenience store. Arriving on the scene, they discovered that the front glass door had been shattered by gunfire. A local hospital also notified dispatch that shortly after police arrived at the scene, a shooting victim had been brought to their emergency room with non-life-threatening injuries.
FARGO, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit Lakes, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Wolf Lake, MN
City
Lake Park, MN
Frazee, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Park Rapids, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Ponsford, MN
City
Detroit Lakes, MN
City
Frazee, MN
kvrr.com

1 injured in downtown overnight shooting

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo Police are looking for a man after a downtown shooting early this morning. Police say they responded to reports of someone being shot around the 10 Broadway N. just before 2:30 a.m. Officers found the victim suffering from a shot in the rear and say the injuries are non-life threatening.
FARGO, ND
Sasquatch 107.7

Three Traffic Deaths Reported in Minnesota Since Friday Afternoon

Undated (KROC-AM News) - There have been at least traffic fatalities in Minnesota since Friday. The most recent deadly incident occurred Saturday evening in the Brainerd lakes area. The State Patrol says the victim was a 26-year-old Akeley man who was fatally injured when a Jeep pulled out in front of his motorcycle as he was traveling south on Highway 371 at Nisswa. His name has not been released.
BRAINERD, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Lake Street#Signage#Indy 500
CBS Minnesota

Motorcyclist dies after hitting boat on trailer in Nisswa

NISSWA, Minn. -- A motorcyclist is dead after a collision with a boat on a trailer in Nisswa Saturday evening.The Minnesota State Patrol said 26-year-old Alex Nelson was driving his motorcycle south on Highway 371 just after 7 p.m. A 62-year-old St. Paul man attempting to cross Highway 371 at Nashway Road pulled into Nelson's path, according to the state patrol.Nelson hit a boat being towed by the 62-year-old. The state patrol said Nelson was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene.The 62-year-old was not injured.
NISSWA, MN
DL-Online

Miss Northwest Pageant set for Aug. 14 at Detroit Lakes Middle School

DETROIT LAKES — The Miss Northwest Pageant will take place at 2 p.m. this Sunday, Aug. 14, on the stage of Detroit Lakes Middle School's George Simson Auditorium. The reigning Miss Northwest, Katrina Bugge of Thief River Falls, and Miss Northwest Outstanding Teen Hanna Beck, of Perham, will be crowning their successors at the conclusion of the pageant.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
valleynewslive.com

Fire damages Stenerson Lumber in Detroit Lakes

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Stenerson Lumber is damaged after a fire Friday morning. Detroit Lakes firefighters say, when they arrived, they saw smoke coming from the roof. Open flames and smoldering insulation were found in the attic space of the building. Audubon Fire Department provided mutual aid...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
kvrr.com

Fargo Police To Add 15 New Officers As Police Academy Graduates

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo Police Department is about to get 15 new officers. They will be sworn in on Monday following the graduation of 22 recruits from the Fargo Police Academy. The academy is a 12-week training program conducted in-house and fully certified by the North Dakota Peace...
FARGO, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Red River Valley SWAT: Local community support is bringing us "good resources"

(Fargo, ND) -- Red River Valley SWAT spoke with WDAY Radio about how the agency determines when they are deployed, the staff they have on call, and multiple other topics. West Fargo Police Sergeant and Red River Valley SWAT Team Leader Craig Danielson says the team is made from a combination of multiple departments from across our region. He says the wide variety of agencies bring many resouces to the department in return.
WEST FARGO, ND
DL-Online

ATV crash injures Perham man

A rural Perham man was injured in an ATV accident Wednesday evening, according to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office. Perry Lillis, 58, of rural Perham was driving the ATV and was injured in the crash. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, and later remained under the care of the hospital, with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.
PERHAM, MN
DL-Online

Happenings around the lakes area, Aug. 7-17

The Detroit Lakes Tribune accepts community calendar items for publication online and, space permitting, in our Wednesday and Sunday print editions. Submissions must be made at least a week in advance of the event date, in writing, to either dltribune@dlnewspapers.com or vgerdes@dlnewspapers.com. Each submission must include the date, time and location of event, and where to go for more information (phone, email and/or website). Also include whether the event is free or paid admission, and how much it costs when applicable.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
DL-Online

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BECKER DIST

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BECKER DISTRICT COURT SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT PROBATE DIVISION Court File No.: 03-CV-22-1448 In Re: Estate of Shirley J. Bristlin, Decedent. NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on the 7th day of September, 2022 at 1:15 p.m. a no-appearance hearing will be held in this Court at the Becker County Courthouse, 913 Lake Ave, Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, on a petition for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Decedent’s Will dated August 17, 2012, and for the appointment of Lorelei Phillips, whose address is 639 33rd Ave W #210 West Fargo, ND 58078 as personal representative of the Decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration. Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the Decedent’s estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the Decedent’s estate. Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred. BY THE COURT Dated: 7/29/22 Referee Susan Solheim District Court Dated: 7/29/22 Sarah Schlauderaff Deputy, Court Administrator - Renelle Fenno SERKLAND LAW FIRM James R. Maring MN# 0931729 10 Roberts Street P.O. Box 6017 Telephone: (701) 232 – 8957 Facsimile: (701) 237 – 4049 e-mail: jmaring@serklandlaw.com ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER (Aug. 7 & 14, 2022) 88636.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Alcohol suspected in fatal motorcycle crash

(Hendrickson Township, MN)--Authorities suspect alcohol was a factor in a motorcycle crash that killed a Bemidji man in Hubbard County. The Minnesota State Patrol says 43-year-old Chad Nelson was riding on Highway 200 near Hendrickson Township late Saturday night when his motorcycle went into a ditch and rolled. Troopers say Nelson was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene.

Comments / 0

Community Policy