Tampa, FL

Tampa announces plans to collaborate with Bay Area Legal Services to represent renters in need

By Justin Garcia
 4 days ago

Tampa tenants protest, demand council put rent control on ballot

TAMPA, Fla. — A group of people protested in front of Tampa City Hall in response to council members' decision not to put a rent control measure on the ballot this November. The measure failed on Wednesday, Aug. 4, one week after the city council voted 6-1 in favor of plans to let voters decide on a housing emergency declaration.
TAMPA, FL
Hillsborough OKs housing protections for tenants

TAMPA — Hillsborough County is opening the door to greater protections for residential renters. The County Commission on Aug. 3 approved new requirements for landlords to give tenants 60 days’ notice of pending rent increases greater than 5% and to give at least 30 days’ notice if a lease is not being renewed.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Tampa City Attorney Gina Grimes resigns

Her duties will be transferred to Deputy City Attorney Andrea Zelman. Tampa City Attorney Gina Grimes has resigned. Grimes announced her decision to step down in a memo to Mayor Jane Castor and City Council members earlier this week. When she was appointed to the role in August 2019, the...
TAMPA, FL
Pinellas hotels converted to workforce housing welcoming first tenants

A pair of hotels being converted to workforce and affordable housing in a high-traffic Clearwater corridor welcomed their first residents this past week. The Pelican Lake Apartments, a new 183-unit complex at 13200 49th St. N., hosted an open house Friday, where prospective renters could tour the property. It’s a...
CLEARWATER, FL
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Government
Blue-Green Algae Alert in St. Petersburg, Tampa Bay

There’s still an alert for the blue green-algae bloom at Maximo Park, according to the Pinellas County Health Department. The toxic algae bloom was reported on June 30, and the beach was closed to prevent swimming and other water activities. “We expect the warnings to be posted for the...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
“Deteriorating Situation” Shows Rent Growth “Collapsing” In Sunbelt Markets

The housing and renting market continues to teeter on the brink, and the newest incoming data doesn’t offer up any clear signs of stabilization. In fact, new data continues to suggest the opposite: that volatility in housing could only be beginning…and that we’re going to have plenty of fodder on deflation, which we have talked about frequently, invoking the effects of a “reverse bullwhip” on the economy.
TAMPA, FL
Cannabis industry gathers for KushCon in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Cannabis took over the Tampa Convention Center on Saturday. Industry distributors, buyers and consumers gathered for KushCon. Organizers stated the two-day event features more than 150 booths from leading hemp brands and is aimed, along with Kush.com, to inform people about the industry. While recreational marijuana...
TAMPA, FL
Large cannabis B2B firm blazes future in Tampa

Tampa is now the home to the company that claims to be the nation’s largest business-to-business network of cannabis products, Kush.com. The Seattle-founded company’s goal is to become to go-to-market resource for companies trying to break into the cannabis retail industry by providing a trusted network of verified seed growers, testing labs and distributors.
TAMPA, FL
#Public Housing#Rental Home#Renters#City Council#Bay Area Legal Services#Bals
Pasco County paving rejuvenation program underway

Drivers on Pasco County roads might notice something a little strange over the next several months: pink roads. It’s part of an asphalt pavement rejuvenation project underway on Pasco’s roads. From now through fall, Pasco County Public Works crews will apply a substance called Reclamite®, an asphalt pavement...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Caring for others a family affair for Pinellas County brothers

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — For three Pinellas County brothers, caring for some special people has become a family affair. Leo Williams, Rodney Jackson and Rashawn Jackson are the founders of Creating Independence Academy. Their mission is to provide care and training for those with individual developmental disabilities. The mission...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Business Journal: The Deuces in St. Petersburg is finally on the cusp of evolution

St. Petersburg’s 22nd Street South, nicknamed The Deuces, has spent decades trying to rediscover its identity. The 22nd Street corridor south of First Avenue South is a mix of vacant parcels interspersed with businesses like 3 Daughters Brewing, indoor hydroponic farm Brick Street Farms and the Morean Center for Clay, the largest pottery studio in the Southeastern U.S.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
20 Florida Monthly Rentals On The Pinellas Peninsula For Snowbirds

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. You’ve earned this. You’ve earned the time off. You’ve earned the chance to get away. And now it’s time for you and yours to take on full snowbird status and head to Florida for a month or more. Where do you start, you might ask? We’re here to help! If the Pinellas Peninsula in Florida sounds appealing to you (I’ve been, trust me… it’s appealing), then we hope you take a few moments to look at these 20 rental options selected just for you. These are nearly exclusively designed for couples — your chance to truly get away from it all!
FLORIDA STATE
From food stamps to $1.6 million: 'I work just 5 hours a week'

Graham Cochrane, 39, lives in Tampa, Florida and works as a business coach who runs an online business. He teaches people how to make money off of their passions, turn their knowledge into income and sells online courses. He grew his business from earning $7,000 to $1 million in 8 years. Here's how he works 5 hours a week and makes $1.6 million a year.
TAMPA, FL
Around Town: South Pinellas news briefs

ST. PETERSBURG — HCA Florida Northside Hospital has received the American Heart Association’s “Get With The Guidelines - Heart Failure Gold Plus with Target: Heart Failure Honor Roll and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll” quality achievement award for its commitment to improving outcomes for patients with heart failure.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

