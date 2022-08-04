Tampa announces plans to collaborate with Bay Area Legal Services to represent renters in need

Read on www.cltampa.com
Tampa tenants protest, demand council put rent control on ballot
TAMPA, Fla. — A group of people protested in front of Tampa City Hall in response to council members' decision not to put a rent control measure on the ballot this November. The measure failed on Wednesday, Aug. 4, one week after the city council voted 6-1 in favor of plans to let voters decide on a housing emergency declaration.
tampabeacon.com
Hillsborough OKs housing protections for tenants
TAMPA — Hillsborough County is opening the door to greater protections for residential renters. The County Commission on Aug. 3 approved new requirements for landlords to give tenants 60 days’ notice of pending rent increases greater than 5% and to give at least 30 days’ notice if a lease is not being renewed.
floridapolitics.com
Tampa City Attorney Gina Grimes resigns
Her duties will be transferred to Deputy City Attorney Andrea Zelman. Tampa City Attorney Gina Grimes has resigned. Grimes announced her decision to step down in a memo to Mayor Jane Castor and City Council members earlier this week. When she was appointed to the role in August 2019, the...
Beach Beacon
Pinellas hotels converted to workforce housing welcoming first tenants
A pair of hotels being converted to workforce and affordable housing in a high-traffic Clearwater corridor welcomed their first residents this past week. The Pelican Lake Apartments, a new 183-unit complex at 13200 49th St. N., hosted an open house Friday, where prospective renters could tour the property. It’s a...
thegabber.com
Blue-Green Algae Alert in St. Petersburg, Tampa Bay
There’s still an alert for the blue green-algae bloom at Maximo Park, according to the Pinellas County Health Department. The toxic algae bloom was reported on June 30, and the beach was closed to prevent swimming and other water activities. “We expect the warnings to be posted for the...
philstockworld.com
“Deteriorating Situation” Shows Rent Growth “Collapsing” In Sunbelt Markets
The housing and renting market continues to teeter on the brink, and the newest incoming data doesn’t offer up any clear signs of stabilization. In fact, new data continues to suggest the opposite: that volatility in housing could only be beginning…and that we’re going to have plenty of fodder on deflation, which we have talked about frequently, invoking the effects of a “reverse bullwhip” on the economy.
Cannabis industry gathers for KushCon in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — Cannabis took over the Tampa Convention Center on Saturday. Industry distributors, buyers and consumers gathered for KushCon. Organizers stated the two-day event features more than 150 booths from leading hemp brands and is aimed, along with Kush.com, to inform people about the industry. While recreational marijuana...
stpetecatalyst.com
Large cannabis B2B firm blazes future in Tampa
Tampa is now the home to the company that claims to be the nation’s largest business-to-business network of cannabis products, Kush.com. The Seattle-founded company’s goal is to become to go-to-market resource for companies trying to break into the cannabis retail industry by providing a trusted network of verified seed growers, testing labs and distributors.
suncoastnews.com
Pasco County paving rejuvenation program underway
Drivers on Pasco County roads might notice something a little strange over the next several months: pink roads. It’s part of an asphalt pavement rejuvenation project underway on Pasco’s roads. From now through fall, Pasco County Public Works crews will apply a substance called Reclamite®, an asphalt pavement...
Hillsborough Adds 60-Day Rent Increase Rule
The vote follows a similar ordinance passing in Pinellas
cltampa.com
Tampa businessman John Kirtley among recent top donors to Ron DeSantis reelection PAC
Gov. Ron DeSantis’ political committee raised nearly $2.88 million during the final full week of July, including receiving $2 million from the Republican Governors Association, according to a finance report filed Friday. The Friends of Ron DeSantis committee had about $125 million in cash on hand as of July...
Hillsborough County schools still looking to fill job openings heading into the new school year
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Thousands of students across the Tampa Bay area are set to go back to school this week. For Hillsborough County schools, the first day back is Wednesday, however, the district is still facing staffing issues. “We do face challenges trying to win the talent war....
Bay News 9
No agreement yet between Hillsborough School District and teachers association
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The start of another school year is just two days away. For the Hillsborough County School District, finances are looking up. However, the teachers union and district are still trying to work out a salary agreement, and it does not look like one will be made in time for the first bell.
Bay News 9
Caring for others a family affair for Pinellas County brothers
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — For three Pinellas County brothers, caring for some special people has become a family affair. Leo Williams, Rodney Jackson and Rashawn Jackson are the founders of Creating Independence Academy. Their mission is to provide care and training for those with individual developmental disabilities. The mission...
Bay News 9
Tampa Bay Business Journal: The Deuces in St. Petersburg is finally on the cusp of evolution
St. Petersburg’s 22nd Street South, nicknamed The Deuces, has spent decades trying to rediscover its identity. The 22nd Street corridor south of First Avenue South is a mix of vacant parcels interspersed with businesses like 3 Daughters Brewing, indoor hydroponic farm Brick Street Farms and the Morean Center for Clay, the largest pottery studio in the Southeastern U.S.
travelawaits.com
20 Florida Monthly Rentals On The Pinellas Peninsula For Snowbirds
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. You’ve earned this. You’ve earned the time off. You’ve earned the chance to get away. And now it’s time for you and yours to take on full snowbird status and head to Florida for a month or more. Where do you start, you might ask? We’re here to help! If the Pinellas Peninsula in Florida sounds appealing to you (I’ve been, trust me… it’s appealing), then we hope you take a few moments to look at these 20 rental options selected just for you. These are nearly exclusively designed for couples — your chance to truly get away from it all!
suncoastnews.com
Tarpons Springs commissioner takes issue with attorney’s bill
TARPON SPRINGS — Can a law firm charge Tarpon Springs for the amount of time it takes one of its attorneys to drive from its office to City Hall?. That’s the question Commissioner Michael Eisner raised to City Attorney Thomas Trask at the Board of Commissioners’ July 26 meeting.
usf.edu
Tampa Bay area school officials are urging COVID caution with students set to return
Students in seven public school districts across the greater Tampa Bay region will be returning to class next week, even as COVID-19 cases continue to emerge. And while districts are relaxing COVID-19 protocols somewhat — including the optional wearing of masks — officials are stressing one important point to ensure the safety of students and staff.
CNBC
From food stamps to $1.6 million: 'I work just 5 hours a week'
Graham Cochrane, 39, lives in Tampa, Florida and works as a business coach who runs an online business. He teaches people how to make money off of their passions, turn their knowledge into income and sells online courses. He grew his business from earning $7,000 to $1 million in 8 years. Here's how he works 5 hours a week and makes $1.6 million a year.
Beach Beacon
Around Town: South Pinellas news briefs
ST. PETERSBURG — HCA Florida Northside Hospital has received the American Heart Association’s “Get With The Guidelines - Heart Failure Gold Plus with Target: Heart Failure Honor Roll and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll” quality achievement award for its commitment to improving outcomes for patients with heart failure.
