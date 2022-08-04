ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHIO Dayton

Ohio taco stand owner accused of possessing 4 kilos of cocaine, $50K in cash

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kj67y_0h580GB200

FREMONT, Ohio — An Ohio taco stand owner is accused of possessing four kilograms of cocaine and $50,000 in cash, authorities said.

Octavio Vasquez, of Fremont, was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree felony drug trafficking and first-degree drug possession, according to Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.

Law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at the Vasquez Taco Stand in Fremont, which is owned and managed by Vasquez, WTVG reported. Authorities also executed a search warrant at Vasquez’s home, according to WTOL-TV.

Police said the drugs and cash were found at the residence, the television station reported.

Authorities said more charges are expected when Vasquez faces a jury at a later date, WTVG reported.

More charges are expected when he faces a grand jury at a later date.

Vasquez remains in the Sandusky County Jail, the television station reported. Bail was set at $1 million, online records show.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
thevillagereporter.com

Two Fulton County Men Sentenced In Common Pleas Court

(PRESS RELEASE) Two Fulton County men were sentenced on August 4th, 2022 in Fulton County Common Pleas Court. Andrew M. Dollison, age 28, of Delta, Ohio, previously pled guilty to Pandering Obscenity Involving a Minor. According to the Fulton County Prosecutor’s Office, Mr. Dollison possessed obscene material involving a minor.
FULTON COUNTY, OH
sent-trib.com

Man who escaped from hospital, stole BG car, pleads guilty

A Perrysburg man who escaped custody and was later arrested in Michigan has pleaded guilty to eight charges in two different cases. Christopher Eldredge, 35, was transported from the jail Friday to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman. He pleaded guilty to escape, a third-degree felony;...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Ohio man accused of running fraudulent funeral services found guilty on dozens of charges

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man accused of running fraudulent funeral services has been convicted of dozens of criminal charges. Shawnte Hardin was convicted of dozens of charges including abuse of a corpse and representing as a funeral director while unlicensed. Hardin opted out of a jury trial for a bench trial and a Lucas County judge found him guilty of 31 of the following charges:
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
huroninsider.com

Family arrested following fight at baseball park

SANDUSKY – A couple and their two children were arrested Tuesday evening following a fight at the AMVETS Baseball Park. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, the incident started when police were called to the park for a report of a large fight. When police arrived, according to the report, they saw a large group of people heading to their vehicles and another group of several shirtless men who were yelling at each another and had aggressive postures. The park manager told police that the shirtless men were causing the fight, the report states.
SANDUSKY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Cocaine#Grand Jury#The Vasquez Taco Stand#Cox Media Group
WTOL 11

Fremont taco stand owner arrested on drug charges

FREMONT, Ohio — A Fremont taco stand owner is facing drug charges after his business and residence were raided Wednesday. The Sandusky and Ottawa County Drug Task Force executed search warrants at the Vasquez Taco Stand at the corner of West State Street and Clover Street and a residence in the 600 block of South Park Avenue. Both properties are owned by Octavio Vasquez.
FREMONT, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two dead in Crawford County motorcycle crash

BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two men are dead after the motorcycles they were driving crashed in Crawford County Sunday afternoon. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened at approximately 1:36 p.m. Sunday on Leesville Road near State Route 598. According to the sheriff’s office, a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Gary Sprague, […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
WPXI Pittsburgh

Ohio parents accused of hog-tying 12-year-old child in motel room

NORTHWOOD, Ohio — An Ohio couple is accused of hog-tying a 12-year-old child for more than nine hours, authorities said. Jason Lars Sosnowicz, 42, and Tabetha Marie Sosnowicz, 38, both of Northwood, were arrested July 29 and charged with endangering children/administering corporal punishment, according to Wood County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.
NORTHWOOD, OH
huroninsider.com

Two charged following bar fight in downtown Sandusky

SANDUSKY – Two individuals were charged early Sunday morning following a fight at Daly’s Pub in Sandusky. According to the report from the Sandusky Police Department, police responded to the bar at 12:40AM for the second time that morning, for a report of a fight. About 15 minutes earlier, police issued a warning s for disorderly behavior to Trae Caffey, 27, of Sandusky.
SANDUSKY, OH
wktn.com

Man Arrested After Overdose Incident Thursday

A Kenton man was arrested after Kenton Police Officers were dispatched to Forest Court Apartments concerning an overdose Thursday afternoon. According to the report, officers located Storm Copley in a bedroom of an apartment at the complex. He was said to be in an apparent state of drug overdose. Officers...
KENTON, OH
13abc.com

Man indicted in deadly Alexis Rd. crash in May

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An Erie, Michigan man was indicted Thursday in connection to a fatal car crash in Toledo earlier this year. A Lucas County grand jury indicted Joshua Whitaker on two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault, and vehicular assault charges on Thursday. Whitaker is facing...
TOLEDO, OH
hometownstations.com

Crime Stoppers is offering reward for information that leads to the capture of Ramiel Laws

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A Lima man who was previously placed on house arrest is being sought after by Crime Stoppers. Ramiel Laws is being sought by the Allen/Putnam County Crime Stoppers program and is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to his arrest. Laws was previously indicted by the Allen County Grand Jury in September of 2021 on aggravated robbery and rape charges that occurred in early August of 2021. The Lima man was previously placed on house arrest and ordered to wear an ankle monitor after his bond was lowered to $15,000.
LIMA, OH
WTOL 11

Activists host motorcycle rally to stop gun violence on Saturday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Local activists hosted a motorcycle rally to stop gun violence because they're tired of the violence, organizers said. Organizers Rochelle Russell and Zanders "Lord Sire" Hych planned the event because change won't happen if no one tries, they said. The pair beamed with mixed emotions of...
TOLEDO, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Good Samaritans Rescue Girl From Burning Car In Fulton County

HONOR WHERE HONOR IS DUE … On August 2, 2022, this picture was taken of the people who found themselves suddenly knit together in a rescue situation on June 5, 2022. Wauseon Fire Chief Rick Sluder and Fulton County Sheriff Roy Miller, seen in the upper left corner of the photo, joined the group for the picture to show their pride and gratefulness for the excellent work done by both citizens and official first responders. In the back row after Miller are Mike Riegsecker, Wauseon Assistant Fire Chief Phil Kessler and Sheriff’s Deputy Justin Galbraith. The middle row, left to right, has Tyler Bernath, Ben Johnston, Jason Wanemacher, Katie Wanemacher and Deputy Brian Marvin. In the front row are Deputy Craig Bailey, Paramedic Jed Bowers, and McKayla Parker.
FULTON COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Wauseon police looking for man charged with murder of 3-year-old

WAUSEON, Ohio (WTVG) - A 27-year-old Wauseon man is now wanted for the murder of a child. Police are looking for Devon Harris. He’s facing charges of murder and felonious assault. A warrant for his arrest was issued Friday. According to a statement from Wauseon police, officers responded to...
WAUSEON, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
91K+
Followers
118K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy