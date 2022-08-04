ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa Democrats On Kansas Abortion Vote: Same Could Happen Here

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa Democrats say this week’s Kansas vote to uphold abortion rights shows that the same thing could happen here. Iowa House Democratic leader Jennifer Konfrst says the vote shows that “Midwesterners believe in reproductive choice.” A court ruled in 2019 that the Kansas Constitution guarantees the right to an abortion. Tuesday, 59-percent of Kansas voters opposed changing their state constitution. There is a similar situation in Iowa based on a 2018 state Supreme Court ruling.

