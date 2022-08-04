ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

St. Pete City Council moves closer to putting rent control on the ballot

By Arielle Stevenson
 4 days ago
stpetecatalyst.com

St. Pete to consider expanding ‘ban the box’ initiative

Over seven years after the City of St. Petersburg instituted a program that eliminated criminal history questions from job applications, city councilmembers will now discuss expanding the practice. During Thursday’s meeting, Council Chair Gina Driscoll requested a referral to the Budget, Finance and Taxation Committee to consider increasing St. Petersburg’s...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
floridapolitics.com

Tampa City Attorney Gina Grimes resigns

Her duties will be transferred to Deputy City Attorney Andrea Zelman. Tampa City Attorney Gina Grimes has resigned. Grimes announced her decision to step down in a memo to Mayor Jane Castor and City Council members earlier this week. When she was appointed to the role in August 2019, the...
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Massive downtown redevelopment now goes to the voters

Clearwater’s City Council voted unanimously to move forward with two massive projects that are sure to change the face of the city’s downtown. The final say, however, will be up to voters in November. “Tonight is really momentous on many levels,” Frank Hibbard, the city’s mayor, said prior...
CLEARWATER, FL
CBS Miami

Florida prosecutor Andrew Warren vows to fight DeSantis suspension

ST. PETERSBURG - A Florida prosecutor vowed Sunday to fight his suspension from office by Gov. Ron DeSantis over his promise not to enforce the state's 15-week abortion ban and support for gender transition treatments for minors. Andrew Warren, a Democrat suspended last week from his twice-elected post as state attorney in Hillsborough County, which includes Tampa, said in a Facebook video message and news release Sunday he plans a "vigorous defense" by his legal team but did not give specifics. "I'm not going down without a fight," Warren said on the video. "I refuse to let this man trample...
FLORIDA STATE
10 Tampa Bay

Developer withdraws appeal to demolish historic Mira Mar building

SARASOTA, Fla — A 100-year-old historic building in Sarasota on the verge of demolition will remain standing for years to come after all. The Mira Mar building was in a tug of war between historic preservation and property rights. The developer, Seaward, asked the city for a demolition permit back in June. According to them, the building needed to be torn down after showing a video that pointed out damage to the framing.
SARASOTA, FL
thegabber.com

St. Pete’s Jim Large Named Florida Fire Chief of the Year

St. Petersburg Fire Rescue Chief Jim Large has been honored at 2022 Fire Chief of the Year by a statewide public safety group. The Florida Fire Chiefs Association honored Large with the award last month, citing the chief’s leadership, integrity, and service. Large received the award at an event last month.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Bay News 9

Tampa Bay Business Journal: The Deuces in St. Petersburg is finally on the cusp of evolution

St. Petersburg’s 22nd Street South, nicknamed The Deuces, has spent decades trying to rediscover its identity. The 22nd Street corridor south of First Avenue South is a mix of vacant parcels interspersed with businesses like 3 Daughters Brewing, indoor hydroponic farm Brick Street Farms and the Morean Center for Clay, the largest pottery studio in the Southeastern U.S.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
floridianpress.com

Suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren Fundraises off of his Suspension

Former Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren is campaigning for his job back and asking for donations. In a video released Sunday morning, Warren, who was recently suspended from his position by Gov. Ron DeSantis, stated, “Ron DeSantis is trying to overthrow democracy in Florida,” adding that the action DeSantis took against him “violates the most fundamental basis of our democracy.”
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Axios Tampa Bay

Florida officials speak out after state attorney Andrew Warren suspended

"Does my vote not count?" a sign read outside at a protest outside the Hillsborough County Courthouse Thursday evening. The question echoed throughout Tampa Bay, and Democrat politicians voiced their outrage. "​​What's next after this if we roll over?" Hillsborough County Commissioner Mariella Smith asked the crowd."This is our January 6 moment," Commissioner Pat Kemp added.State Rep. Fentrice Driskell told Axios she hopes the action mobilizes voters ahead of the Aug. 23 primary. Not just Democrats, but, "anyone who cares about government institutions and keeping people in power in check."Between the lines: After watching Warren's ousting, some were afraid to...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Why this NY firm is backing industrial Tampa Bay projects

New York-based BEB Capital is the investment powerhouse behind new and expanding industrial developments in Tampa Bay. Most recently, through BEB Lending, the finance platform of BEB Capital, the firm provided a $2.3 million bridge loan to Miami-based Hersh Equity Group for the acquisition financing of a 25,000-square-foot small bay industrial property at 12505 66th St. North in Largo.
TAMPA, FL
wengradio.com

Englewood Water Customers To See Rate Hike

ENGLEWOOD — Englewood Water Customers are going to see a 5% rate increase for water, sewer and irrigation usage. Englewood Water District supervisors approved the hike on Thursday. The budget however for 2022-2023 was not yet approved. The rates will increase in October. The Englewood Water District elected supervisors...
ENGLEWOOD, FL
995qyk.com

Pinellas Trail Complete Loop Now 75 Miles

Pinellas Trail Complete Loop Now 75 Miles. It’s been 30 years in the making. After Covid, the activity on The Pinellas Trail exploded to over 2,000,000 (yep 2 million) users per year. Now that this final 6.7 mile North Gap has been completed we have a complete 75 mile loop. The newly completed Gap runs from Enterprise road in Clearwater to John Chesnut Sr Park in Palm Harbor. Still a few minor improvements to be done, including a bridge over a Lake Tarpon canal. Source ABCActionNews.
PALM HARBOR, FL

