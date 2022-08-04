St. Pete City Council moves closer to putting rent control on the ballot

Read on www.cltampa.com
LISTEN: Pinellas School Board District 3 Candidates
We're speaking to Hillsborough and Pinellas School Board candidates
usf.edu
St. Petersburg considers putting rent controls to voters following residents' 'sleep-in'
St. Petersburg moved closer to putting rent controls on the ballot this November, despite lingering legal questions. In a 4-3 vote, council members passed a motion to draft a resolution declaring a "housing emergency" in the city, the first step toward putting the issue of rent control to voters. Florida...
stpetecatalyst.com
St. Pete to consider expanding ‘ban the box’ initiative
Over seven years after the City of St. Petersburg instituted a program that eliminated criminal history questions from job applications, city councilmembers will now discuss expanding the practice. During Thursday’s meeting, Council Chair Gina Driscoll requested a referral to the Budget, Finance and Taxation Committee to consider increasing St. Petersburg’s...
floridapolitics.com
Tampa City Attorney Gina Grimes resigns
Her duties will be transferred to Deputy City Attorney Andrea Zelman. Tampa City Attorney Gina Grimes has resigned. Grimes announced her decision to step down in a memo to Mayor Jane Castor and City Council members earlier this week. When she was appointed to the role in August 2019, the...
businessobserverfl.com
Massive downtown redevelopment now goes to the voters
Clearwater’s City Council voted unanimously to move forward with two massive projects that are sure to change the face of the city’s downtown. The final say, however, will be up to voters in November. “Tonight is really momentous on many levels,” Frank Hibbard, the city’s mayor, said prior...
Florida prosecutor Andrew Warren vows to fight DeSantis suspension
ST. PETERSBURG - A Florida prosecutor vowed Sunday to fight his suspension from office by Gov. Ron DeSantis over his promise not to enforce the state's 15-week abortion ban and support for gender transition treatments for minors. Andrew Warren, a Democrat suspended last week from his twice-elected post as state attorney in Hillsborough County, which includes Tampa, said in a Facebook video message and news release Sunday he plans a "vigorous defense" by his legal team but did not give specifics. "I'm not going down without a fight," Warren said on the video. "I refuse to let this man trample...
Developer withdraws appeal to demolish historic Mira Mar building
SARASOTA, Fla — A 100-year-old historic building in Sarasota on the verge of demolition will remain standing for years to come after all. The Mira Mar building was in a tug of war between historic preservation and property rights. The developer, Seaward, asked the city for a demolition permit back in June. According to them, the building needed to be torn down after showing a video that pointed out damage to the framing.
cltampa.com
Tampa businessman John Kirtley among recent top donors to Ron DeSantis reelection PAC
Gov. Ron DeSantis’ political committee raised nearly $2.88 million during the final full week of July, including receiving $2 million from the Republican Governors Association, according to a finance report filed Friday. The Friends of Ron DeSantis committee had about $125 million in cash on hand as of July...
thegabber.com
St. Pete’s Jim Large Named Florida Fire Chief of the Year
St. Petersburg Fire Rescue Chief Jim Large has been honored at 2022 Fire Chief of the Year by a statewide public safety group. The Florida Fire Chiefs Association honored Large with the award last month, citing the chief’s leadership, integrity, and service. Large received the award at an event last month.
Bay News 9
Tampa Bay Business Journal: The Deuces in St. Petersburg is finally on the cusp of evolution
St. Petersburg’s 22nd Street South, nicknamed The Deuces, has spent decades trying to rediscover its identity. The 22nd Street corridor south of First Avenue South is a mix of vacant parcels interspersed with businesses like 3 Daughters Brewing, indoor hydroponic farm Brick Street Farms and the Morean Center for Clay, the largest pottery studio in the Southeastern U.S.
floridianpress.com
Suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren Fundraises off of his Suspension
Former Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren is campaigning for his job back and asking for donations. In a video released Sunday morning, Warren, who was recently suspended from his position by Gov. Ron DeSantis, stated, “Ron DeSantis is trying to overthrow democracy in Florida,” adding that the action DeSantis took against him “violates the most fundamental basis of our democracy.”
Florida officials speak out after state attorney Andrew Warren suspended
"Does my vote not count?" a sign read outside at a protest outside the Hillsborough County Courthouse Thursday evening. The question echoed throughout Tampa Bay, and Democrat politicians voiced their outrage. "What's next after this if we roll over?" Hillsborough County Commissioner Mariella Smith asked the crowd."This is our January 6 moment," Commissioner Pat Kemp added.State Rep. Fentrice Driskell told Axios she hopes the action mobilizes voters ahead of the Aug. 23 primary. Not just Democrats, but, "anyone who cares about government institutions and keeping people in power in check."Between the lines: After watching Warren's ousting, some were afraid to...
fox13news.com
Who is Susan Lopez? Ron DeSantis appoints acting Hillsborough State Attorney after suspending Andrew Warren
TAMPA, Fla. - A seismic shake-up took place Thursday at the Hillsborough State Attorney's Office. Elected State Attorney Andrew Warren is out and newly appointed Hillsborough County Judge Susan Lopez is in. All of that comes at the direction of Governor Ron DeSantis. He suspended Warren on Thursday morning for...
cltampa.com
Photos from Anberlin's unprecedented three-night stand at St. Pete's Floridian Social Club
Even in a nearly 20-year career, there' a first time for everything—just look at Tampa Bay rock band Anberlin, which is forgoing traditional touring plans in support of its new EP Silverline. The band, born out of Winter Haven in the early aughts, is playing select cities on the...
stpetecatalyst.com
Why this NY firm is backing industrial Tampa Bay projects
New York-based BEB Capital is the investment powerhouse behind new and expanding industrial developments in Tampa Bay. Most recently, through BEB Lending, the finance platform of BEB Capital, the firm provided a $2.3 million bridge loan to Miami-based Hersh Equity Group for the acquisition financing of a 25,000-square-foot small bay industrial property at 12505 66th St. North in Largo.
Manatee ‘chases’ alligator as both swim in Florida state park
A curious and fearless manatee was caught on cellphone video swimming after an alligator at a Florida state park. Dennis Osha, a wildlife photographer from Sarasota, filmed the two animals native to Florida as they peacefully swam in the Myakka River on July 30 at Myakka River State Park in Sarasota County.
wengradio.com
Englewood Water Customers To See Rate Hike
ENGLEWOOD — Englewood Water Customers are going to see a 5% rate increase for water, sewer and irrigation usage. Englewood Water District supervisors approved the hike on Thursday. The budget however for 2022-2023 was not yet approved. The rates will increase in October. The Englewood Water District elected supervisors...
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Welcome back to another article showcasing Florida's many great restaurants!
995qyk.com
Pinellas Trail Complete Loop Now 75 Miles
Pinellas Trail Complete Loop Now 75 Miles. It’s been 30 years in the making. After Covid, the activity on The Pinellas Trail exploded to over 2,000,000 (yep 2 million) users per year. Now that this final 6.7 mile North Gap has been completed we have a complete 75 mile loop. The newly completed Gap runs from Enterprise road in Clearwater to John Chesnut Sr Park in Palm Harbor. Still a few minor improvements to be done, including a bridge over a Lake Tarpon canal. Source ABCActionNews.
Former Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan Says “Andrew Warren Is A Fraud. Did You Get That?”
TAMPA, Fla. – Governor Ron DeSantis suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren of the 13th Judicial Circuit due to neglect of duty on Thursday and made the announcement during a press conference in Hillsborough County. Flanked by State Attorney General Ashley Moody, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister, Polk
