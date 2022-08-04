ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Comments / 0

Related
NASDAQ

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Rise Y/Y

Berkshire Hathaway ( BRK.B ) delivered second-quarter 2022 operating earnings of $9.3 billion, which increased 38.8% year over year. The increase was driven by higher earnings at Railroad, Utilities and Energy, as well as Manufacturing, Service and Retailing businesses. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise. Berkshire Hathaway Inc....
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Preview: Shift Technologies' Earnings

Shift Technologies SFT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Shift Technologies will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.55. Shift Technologies bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma LUMO is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Lumos Pharma will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.99. Lumos Pharma bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for SBA Communications

Over the past 3 months, 10 analysts have published their opinion on SBA Communications SBAC stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Snapshot#Business Markets Analysis#Business Industry#Linus Business#Automated Insights#Zacks Investment Research
Benzinga

Model N's Earnings: A Preview

Model N MODN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Model N will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15. Model N bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Housing Collapse? Exclusive Benzinga Earnings Data Suggests Otherwise

The second-quarter reporting season is entering its final leg, and data suggests the earnings growth of S&P 500 companies may have tapered off to the slowest pace since the fourth quarter of 2020. What Happened: Homebuilders have shown a surprisingly resilient earnings performance, according to analysis of data compiled by...
MARKETS
InvestorPlace

Avoid Rivian Stock Before and After Earnings

Electric vehicle (EV) startup Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) plans to release its second-quarter 2022 fiscal results on Aug. 11. It might be tempting to load up on RIVN stock beforehand. However, Rivian is reducing its workforce. That’s not a positive sign. Also, the company is acknowledging problems related to a climate deal proposal in Congress, as well as other issues.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

American Axle & Mfg Hldgs: Q2 Earnings Insights

American Axle & Mfg Hldgs AXL reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. American Axle & Mfg Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 120.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.22 versus an estimate of $0.1. Revenue was...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NASDAQ

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.10

CSX Corporation's (NASDAQ:CSX) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.10 per share on 15th of September. This means the annual payment will be 1.2% of the current stock price, which is lower than the industry average. CSX's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage. Even a low dividend yield can...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Dare Bioscience

Dare Bioscience DARE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Dare Bioscience will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.06. Dare Bioscience bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
tickerreport.com

Surgalign (SRGA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.61 million for the quarter. Surgalign had a negative net margin of 79.07% and a negative return on equity of 169.33%. Surgalign...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

6 Analysts Have This to Say About Allstate

Within the last quarter, Allstate ALL has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Allstate. The company has an average price target of $134.33 with a high of $159.00 and a low of $110.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Holly Energy Partners: Q2 Earnings Insights

Holly Energy Partners HEP reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Holly Energy Partners missed estimated earnings by 6.25%, reporting an EPS of $0.45 versus an estimate of $0.48. Revenue was up $9.54 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

On Friday, 72 companies set new 52-week lows. Intel INTC is the largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low this morning. The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was Helius Medical Tech HSDT. Helius Medical Tech HSDT...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Sesen Bio: Q2 Earnings Insights

Sesen Bio SESN reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sesen Bio beat estimated earnings by 69.23%, reporting an EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.13. Revenue was down $2.23 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Karuna Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Insights

Karuna Therapeutics KRTX reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Karuna Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 3.83%, reporting an EPS of $-2.17 versus an estimate of $-2.09. Revenue was up $5.28 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

HF Sinclair: Q2 Earnings Insights

HF Sinclair DINO reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. HF Sinclair beat estimated earnings by 22.32%, reporting an EPS of $5.59 versus an estimate of $4.57. Revenue was up $6.58 billion from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy