Detroit News
Will Detroit send another marijuana overhaul to November ballot?
Detroit — During a special session this past week, Detroit's City Council unanimously voted to try put a proposed ballot initiative seeking to overturn and replace the city's newly revised adult-use licensing ordinance on the November ballot. The council sent to the Detroit Election Commission a citizens' initiative that...
Detroit sues to stretch police and fire pension payments over 30 years
Mayor Mike Duggan is pressuring city pensioners to accept a 30-year repayment schedule of pension payments that were delayed during the bankruptcy under a new lawsuit. Duggan’s administration filed the lawsuit on Wednesday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, requiring the Police and Fire Retirement System (PFRS) to honor the 30-year period in Bankruptcy Judge Steven Rhodes' supplemental opinion instead when payments resume in July 2023, according to the filing. The PFRS in November 2021 adopted a 20-year repayment plan beginning in the 2024...
bridgemi.com
Thanedar assures Black Detroiters: ‘This seat is owned by the people’
The Indian American immigrant, scientist, multi-millionaire, Democratic state representative and, as of Wednesday, likely heir to John Conyers Jr.’s longtime seat in Congress answered his phone on the second ring. It was hours after Shri Thanedar was declared the winner of a crowded primary for Michigan’s 13th District, and his phone had been chirping all day.
Detroit News
Michigan supplied $40M for marijuana research. Here's what it's funding
Two Michigan universities and a California-based marijuana research group are using about $40 million in Michigan marijuana tax revenue to research the therapeutic effects of cannabis on veterans suffering from suicidality and post-traumatic stress disorder. Wayne State University, the University of Michigan and a marijuana research organization called MAPS (Multidisciplinary...
Detroit News
Union wants Michigan city to cut ties with medical facility after cops allegedly insulted
An official for the union that represents Grosse Pointe Woods police officers wants the city to cut ties with a health care facility whose employees allegedly asked cops insulting questions, including "How many people have they killed?" The alleged incident happened July 5, when a uniformed Grosse Pointe Woods police...
deadlinedetroit.com
Audit Alleges Ex-Pontiac Mayor Misused $1.6 Million -- Could Face Criminal Charges
Former Pontiac Mayor Deirdre Waterman, who lost her bid for re-election last year after eight years in office, faces some troubling allegations. The Detroit Free Press reports that an audit alleges she:. Used a city credit card for personal expenses, took an unauthorized trip to New York City on taxpayer...
The Oakland Press
Oakland County municipalities seeing big economic benefits from marijuana sales
For some Oakland County communities, the economic windfall promised when recreational marijuana was legalized statewide is coming true. State data shows that some are seeing big returns and officials say the investments are paying off. Take Hazel Park. Ed Klobucher, the city manager, said marijuana payments received from the state...
wdet.org
Black-operated marina welcomes Detroiters to the water
The City of Detroit sits on a major waterway connected to a whole other country. Not just that, but the water connects the city to other port cities like Cleveland and Buffalo. Native Detroiter and operator of Riverside Marina Jason McGuire believes the boating culture can grow and thrive, especially...
fox2detroit.com
Blighted Detroit home near Little Caesars Arena previously listed at $4M burns down
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A blighted and abandoned home in downtown Detroit located next to Little Caesars Arena burned down Monday morning. Known as an eyesore against the backdrop of skyscrapers and downtown development projects, the home had stood in the way of Detroit officials and pushes to uproot blight out of the city.
Detroit News
Detroit endures five mass shootings in last three months
Detroit — Seven shot, one dead. Five shot, two dead. Eight shot, one dead. Four shot at a bachelor party. Four shot during a brawl. In less than three months, Detroit has been the site of at least five mass shootings, defined by the nonprofit research group the Gun Violence Archive as incidents in which at least four people are shot, not including the shooter.
Detroit News
Black Lives Matter protester seeks additional damages against Detroit police
Detroit — An additional lawsuit has been filed this week by a protester who claims he was injured by Detroit police while peacefully demonstrating with the Black Lives Matter movement during summer 2020. Timothy Hall from Detroit initially filed the lawsuit four months ago in federal court but amended...
fox2detroit.com
This is how much money you need to make per hour to afford rent in Michigan
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
michiganchronicle.com
Opinion: Black Leadership Should Have Rallied Behind a Single Candidate
Unfortunately, Michigan State Senator Adam Hollier has lost his bid to represent the 13th Congressional District of Michigan. But what is more unfortunate is that this didn’t have to happen. If Wayne County’s diverse Black leadership of faith-based, business, educational, political, community groups and grassroots organizations had united our support behind a single consensus candidate, rather than allowing eight Black candidates to enter the race and duke it out amongst themselves (thereby fracturing our voting power at such a critical time), we would not be in this position.
wibailoutpeople.org
Detroit’s Prison Population Will Soon Be Stuck Living Next to a Toxic Site
Https://truthout.org/articles/detroits-prison-population-will-soon-be-stuck-living-next-to-a-toxic-site/. “It felt all too real,” Siwatu-Salama Ra said from her home in Detroit, Michigan. Her lifelong struggles against two injustices plaguing her community — pollution and incarceration — had become fused in a surreal way. Three years ago, Ra, a world-renowned environmental justice organizer, lay shackled...
Detroit News
Mother sues Detroit police for $20 million over son's fatal shooting
Detroit — Even a year later, Crystal Curtis has to explain to her 6-year-old twins why their eldest brother won't be coming home. "They don't understand. Sometimes, they wake up and realized they haven't seen him, ask me to call Mikey," said Curtis, a mother of eight. "I have to remind them, 'remember we had a whole ceremony for him?' But it just makes them upset."
'They don't want us here.' Detroit tenants unite to fight rising rent costs
The properties are New Center Plaza and the Marlenor. They are both located on Seward Street near downtown.
Ypsilanti dispensary to become first Class A microbusiness in Washtenaw County
YPSILANTI, MI -- An Ypsilanti marijuana dispensary opening this week is the first Class A microbusiness in Washtenaw County and the second in Michigan. Planet Jane, 815 N. Huron St., is hosting its soft opening on Friday, Aug. 5. A typical microbusiness license allows facilities to grow, process and sell...
plymouthvoice.com
DTE struggles to restore power to Plymouth Township
Aug. 6, 2022 PLYMOUTH VOICE. Three days after a rain and wind storm hit the Plymouth area electrical linemen are still working in Lake Pointe. Powerful winds in excess of 60 mph blew across the metro Detroit area on Wednesday afternoon causing widely scattered power outages. Hardest hit were the Plymouth and Plymouth Township area residents and businesses, namely the township’s largest subdivision, Lake Pointe, with some 800 homes. Traffic lights were out at Main and Church Street in downtown Plymouth and many businesses were forced to close.
deadlinedetroit.com
WXYZ Investigative Reporter Heather Catallo Has Wed High-Profile Attorney Todd Flood
We're a little late to the party. But we just stumbled upon on a Facebook photo showing that WXYZ investigative reporter Heather Catallo has tied the knot with high-profile attorney Todd Flood, who was a special prosecutor for the Michigan Attorney General's Office for the Flint water case. For both,...
Crain's Detroit Business
Own a storefront? Detroit will pay you to renovate that upstairs apartment
For 20 years, Jamahl Makled owned a mixed-use building in Southwest Detroit. He rented out the bottom, commercial space to a financial services company and a cellphone store, but largely ignored the six apartments upstairs, which he said had water damage, falling plaster and outdated electricity and plumbing.
