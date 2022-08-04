ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Series of carjacking's in West End found to be connected

By Kdka News Staff
KDKA News Radio
KDKA News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2teg2X_0h57yhHT00

Police say two carjackings the happened in the West End earlier this week are connected.

At least four people are believed to be involved the carjacking of a 25-year-old male on Tuesday and a 47-year-old female Wednesday near Chartiers Avenue.

Sgt. Tom Huerbin said during a weekly Pittsburgh Police news conference that two adults and one juvenile are in custody with an unnamed fourth suspect still wanted.

Huerbin says there could be even more involved “These are the individuals, we believe there are probably other individuals that they collaborate with, but we believe these four are involved in this particular instance.”

In both instances, the suspects used Facebook to contact the drivers. Sgt. Tom Huerbin says the suspects in both robberies were Black men wearing black face masks and clothing. The suspects were also armed.

Police say that other vehicles have been found in the area with Huerbin calling Chartiers Avenue a "hot spot" for stolen cars.

“We’ve actually recovered stolen vehicles in that neighborhood as well. They may be picking them up in other locations then dropping the cars off or parking on side streets there” Huerbin states.

Be sure to listen live and follow KDKA NewsRadio on Facebook and Twitter for the latest news and updates. You can download the Audacy App here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Pittsburgh, PA
Cars
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh man arrested after car chase in Kittanning

A Pittsburgh man faces charges after state police said he led troopers on a chase in Kittanning early Sunday. Troopers tried to pull over a vehicle driven by Jeffrey Ledonne, 42, around 1:30 a.m., but he refused to stop, police said. During the pursuit, police said Ledonne slammed on his...
KITTANNING, PA
wtae.com

One dead, three wounded in shooting on Pittsburgh's North Shore

PITTSBURGH — UPDATE: Pittsburgh Public Safety says one victim has died at the hospital from wounds he sustained during an apparent shooting on Sunday evening along Brighton Place on Pittsburgh's North Shore. The victim has been identified as 40-year-old Stephone Drayton. At least four people were hospitalized after an...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

4 teenagers hospitalized after shooting in Duquesne

DUQUESNE, Pa. — Four teenagers were taken to area hospitals after a shooting in Duquesne Saturday night. The Duquesne police department and Allegheny County Housing Authority police were dispatched to Allegheny County’s Orchard Park Housing Community at around 9:40 p.m. for reports of gunfire and multiple people hurt.
DUQUESNE, PA
explore venango

Postal Worker Attacked While Delivering Mail

CONNOQUENESSING TWP, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing charges for allegedly attacking a postal worker while he was delivering the mail. Butler-based State Police said the incident happened on August 3 around 10:57 a.m. in Connoquenessing Township, Butler County. According to police, Todd Laverenge Hovis, 56, of...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West End#Carjackings#Pittsburgh Police#Vehicles#Facebook And Twitter#Audacy
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Peters Township man arrested after firearm found at Pittsburgh airport

A man is facing charges after TSA officers said they found a loaded handgun in his backpack at the Pittsburgh International Airport on Monday morning. At around 5:30 a.m. on Monday, the 54-year-old man from the Venetia section of Peters Township was going through the main security checkpoint with the SigSauer 9mm handgun, according to Allegheny County Police.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
wtae.com

Vigil held for driver killed in garbage truck crash

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — Family and friends of the driver killed in agarbage truck crash involving two homes held a vigil Saturday night. Forty-seven-year-old Dana Rodericks was driving a Big's Sanitation truck early Tuesday morning driving on Jefferson Street. Allegheny County Police believe Rodericks was attempting to turn onto Patton Street when the truck flipped over and hit two homes.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

4 teens wounded in Duquesne shooting

Four teens are in stable condition after being shot Saturday night in Duquesne. Allegheny County police are investigating the shooting reported at 9:40 p.m. at Allegheny County’s Orchard Park Housing Community. According to county police, responding officers from the Duquesne and County Housing Authority police forces found the four...
DUQUESNE, PA
CBS News

Crews respond to deck fire in Brentwood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A deck fire resulted in multiple fire agencies being called to the 300 block of Marylea Ave early Sunday morning. "At approximately 08:15 hours crews were alerted to the 300 block of Marylea Avenue for the report of a deck on fire in the rear of the structure," Brentwood VFC's Facebook post stated.
BRENTWOOD, PA
KDKA News Radio

KDKA News Radio

Pittsburgh, PA
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from Pittsburgh.

 https://www.audacy.com/kdkaradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy