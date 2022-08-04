Read on www.gamespot.com
Gamespot
Dragon Ball FighterZ Xbox Series X|S And PlayStation 5 Versions Confirmed, Will Have Rollback Netcode
At the end of the Dragon Ball FighterZ competition at Evo 2022--won by Marwan "Wawa" Berthe of France--Bandai Namco announced that Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 versions of the 3v3 team-based fighting game are currently in development. The new versions of DBFZ will add enhanced visuals and faster input...
Gamespot
CoD: Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer, Warzone 2.0 Reveals Coming In September
Activision has announced an event called "Call of Duty Next" during which the publisher will reveal Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer and discuss the "future of Warzone." This event will also include a new look at the Call of Duty: Warzone mobile "experience," and it will also feature...
Gamespot
New Tekken Game Seemingly Teased At Evo 2022
The next Tekken game has been teased. During the Evo 2022 event in Las Vegas, publisher Bandai Namco dished out a cryptic teaser that showed series regular Kazuya Mishima--presented in his classic pixelated form--dropping a body off the edge of a cliff. He then smiles at the camera as the...
Gamespot
Farthest Frontier
Gamespot
Every Free Game Available For Xbox, PlayStation, PC, And Switch
While gaming can get quite pricey, these days there's almost always something great that you can add to your library without spending a dime. Entirely free games pop up every single week thanks to the Epic Games Store, and with the help of bargain friendly subscription services, there are literally hundreds of games out there that come as perks with services on Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and PC. We've rounded up all of the free games (or free with subscriptions) that you can play now. We'll continue to keep this list updated weekly.
Gamespot
Halo Infinite Update Will Add Doubles Playlists, More Helmet Customization Options
The next "drop pod" update for Halo Infinite arrives August 9, and it will include a number of features fans have long asked for. As detailed in a new 343 Industries blog post, the upcoming drop pod (which is 343's term for smaller, quality-of-life focused updates) will allow for unlocked visors to be used interchangeably between all of the game's armor cores. That will apply to all visors to be added to the game in the future as well.
Gamespot
Splatoon 3 Nintendo Direct Will Deliver "Roughly 30 Minutes" Of New Info August 10
The next Splatoon is scheduled to launch in a month's time, and Nintendo is gearing up for the ink-soaked shooter with a new Splatoon 3 Nintendo Direct on August 10 at 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET. The Splatoon 3 Direct livestream will reveal "roughly 30 minutes of updates"...
Gamespot
GameStop NFT Marketplace Sold Indie Games Without Permission, Devs Say
Indie games have reportedly been popping up without the proper permissions on GameStop's new NFT marketplace, and developers are not happy about it. In a new Ars Technica report, it was alleged that Nathan Ello, who created the NiFTy Arcade collection with indie games like Worm Nom Nom, Galactic Wars, and Rogue Fleet, didn't seek out the original creators' nod for at least two of the games (Worm Nom Nom and Galactic Wars).
Gamespot
Welcome to Chornobayivka VR
Gamespot
Arcade1Up Deals: Countercades For Just $130, Gaming Tables For $300 Off, And More
A bunch of Arcade1Up products are discounted today, including four countercades that are up to $100 off--which puts them at only $130 each. These smaller tabletop machines typically clock in well under 20lbs and are small enough to sit on your kitchen counter or living room table. All of the Arcade1Up deals are listed below, followed by a closer look at the four countercades on sale for $130, which include Pong, Marvel, Mortal Kombat, and Pac-Man.
Gamespot
Listen To Guile's Theme From Street Fighter 6, Sharpened Sonic
Capcom has released Guile's theme for Street Fighter 6, a brand-new track called Sharpened Sonic. Though it won't replace his world-famous theme from Street Fighter II, Guile's new music is no slouch in the audio department and is a proper banger that draws in elements from his previous themes. You can listen to it below.
Gamespot
Stereo Boy
Gamespot
Timothy and the Tower of Mu
Gamespot
Hitman Sniper: The Shadows | Shape The World Trailer
Our biggest update yet! We’re super excited to share it with our players. You asked, we listened. Leaderboards, Player Profiles and more!
Gamespot
Game Based On The Bird That Drinks Tears Novel Coming From PUBG Battlegrounds Developer
Krafton Inc announced that it's working on an untitled project based on The Bird That Drinks Tears, a popular Korean fantasy novel. An official website for the untitled project has been launched to recruit talent to work on the upcoming game. The website launched with concept art and details on...
Gamespot
League Of Legends Champion Udyr's Rework (And Dad-Bod) Revealed In New Trailer
Riot Games has officially revealed the long-awaited rework of League of Legends champion Udyr the Spirit Walker. Udyr's rework is the latest in a string of visual gameplay updates, referred to as VGUs, to hit the massively popular multiplayer online battle-arena. While the new trailer doesn't layout all the changes...
Gamespot
Guilty Gear Strive Season 2 Adds Four New Characters, Beginning August 8 With Bridget
Arc System Works has announced Guilty Gear Strive Season 2 at Evo 2022, with the first character of the four Season 2 additions was also announced: Bridget, who hasn't been playable in a Guilty Gear game since 2008's Guilty Gear XX Accent Core Plus. Bridget marks the sixth addition to...
Gamespot
SGS Operation Downfall
Gamespot
Underwater battles
