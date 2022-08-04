ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
Gamespot

New Tekken Game Seemingly Teased At Evo 2022

The next Tekken game has been teased. During the Evo 2022 event in Las Vegas, publisher Bandai Namco dished out a cryptic teaser that showed series regular Kazuya Mishima--presented in his classic pixelated form--dropping a body off the edge of a cliff. He then smiles at the camera as the...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Farthest Frontier

Sign In to follow. Follow Farthest Frontier, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X#Video Game#Ram#Digital Foundry
Gamespot

Every Free Game Available For Xbox, PlayStation, PC, And Switch

While gaming can get quite pricey, these days there's almost always something great that you can add to your library without spending a dime. Entirely free games pop up every single week thanks to the Epic Games Store, and with the help of bargain friendly subscription services, there are literally hundreds of games out there that come as perks with services on Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and PC. We've rounded up all of the free games (or free with subscriptions) that you can play now. We'll continue to keep this list updated weekly.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Halo Infinite Update Will Add Doubles Playlists, More Helmet Customization Options

The next "drop pod" update for Halo Infinite arrives August 9, and it will include a number of features fans have long asked for. As detailed in a new 343 Industries blog post, the upcoming drop pod (which is 343's term for smaller, quality-of-life focused updates) will allow for unlocked visors to be used interchangeably between all of the game's armor cores. That will apply to all visors to be added to the game in the future as well.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

GameStop NFT Marketplace Sold Indie Games Without Permission, Devs Say

Indie games have reportedly been popping up without the proper permissions on GameStop's new NFT marketplace, and developers are not happy about it. In a new Ars Technica report, it was alleged that Nathan Ello, who created the NiFTy Arcade collection with indie games like Worm Nom Nom, Galactic Wars, and Rogue Fleet, didn't seek out the original creators' nod for at least two of the games (Worm Nom Nom and Galactic Wars).
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Youtube
Gamespot

Welcome to Chornobayivka VR

Sign In to follow. Follow Welcome to Chornobayivka VR, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Arcade1Up Deals: Countercades For Just $130, Gaming Tables For $300 Off, And More

A bunch of Arcade1Up products are discounted today, including four countercades that are up to $100 off--which puts them at only $130 each. These smaller tabletop machines typically clock in well under 20lbs and are small enough to sit on your kitchen counter or living room table. All of the Arcade1Up deals are listed below, followed by a closer look at the four countercades on sale for $130, which include Pong, Marvel, Mortal Kombat, and Pac-Man.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Listen To Guile's Theme From Street Fighter 6, Sharpened Sonic

Capcom has released Guile's theme for Street Fighter 6, a brand-new track called Sharpened Sonic. Though it won't replace his world-famous theme from Street Fighter II, Guile's new music is no slouch in the audio department and is a proper banger that draws in elements from his previous themes. You can listen to it below.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Stereo Boy

Sign In to follow. Follow Stereo Boy, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
TECHNOLOGY
Gamespot

Timothy and the Tower of Mu

Sign In to follow. Follow Timothy and the Tower of Mu, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

League Of Legends Champion Udyr's Rework (And Dad-Bod) Revealed In New Trailer

Riot Games has officially revealed the long-awaited rework of League of Legends champion Udyr the Spirit Walker. Udyr's rework is the latest in a string of visual gameplay updates, referred to as VGUs, to hit the massively popular multiplayer online battle-arena. While the new trailer doesn't layout all the changes...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

SGS Operation Downfall

Sign In to follow. Follow SGS Operation Downfall, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot

Underwater battles

Sign In to follow. Follow Underwater battles, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.

Comments / 0

Community Policy