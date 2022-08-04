AMC Theatres Revenue Rises Above $1 Billion – but $121 Million Q2 Loss Still Reported

Digital news publication Axios has agreed to sell to its most recent lead investor Cox Enterprises in a deal valued at $525 million, the companies announced on Monday. The deal, which was signed on Sunday, will help Axios sustain its local journalism operations and expand its local, national and subscription news coverage, and it will also provide an immediate $25 million investment to help support its growth. The deal is expected to close in the next few weeks following regulatory approvals.

BUSINESS ・ 4 HOURS AGO