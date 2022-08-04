ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

AMC Theatres Revenue Rises Above $1 Billion – but $121 Million Q2 Loss Still Reported

By Jeremy Fuster
TheWrap
TheWrap
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.thewrap.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheWrap

Axios Sells to Lead Investor Cox Enterprises for $525 Million

Digital news publication Axios has agreed to sell to its most recent lead investor Cox Enterprises in a deal valued at $525 million, the companies announced on Monday. The deal, which was signed on Sunday, will help Axios sustain its local journalism operations and expand its local, national and subscription news coverage, and it will also provide an immediate $25 million investment to help support its growth. The deal is expected to close in the next few weeks following regulatory approvals.
BUSINESS
TheWrap

‘Bullet Train’ on Track for $30 Million Box Office Opening

This weekend’s new releases are meeting their pre-release projections, with Sony/Columbia’s action comedy “Bullet Train” earning $12.6 million from 4,357 locations on opening day — including $4.6 million from previews — and is now estimated for a $30 million box office opening. Prior to...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amc Theatres#Amc Theaters#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Business Industry#Q2 Of 2022#American#Hycroft Mining
TheWrap

MRC Parts Ways With Todd Boehly’s Eldridge and PMRC

The MRC Entertainment has separated its media assets from Todd Boehly’s Eldridge Industries in a reorg in which MRC co-CEOs Modi Wiczyk and Asif Satchu will take bigger stakes in production with Eldridge keeping Dick Clark Productions and a Penske Media joint venture. MRC will retain and control its...
BUSINESS
TheWrap

‘Top Gun’ Just Flew Past ‘Titanic’ – But Can It Break the All-Time Global Top 10 Box Office?

”Maverick“ is now ranked No. 13 and its run isn’t over as it takes a victory lap returning to Imax screens. In its 11th weekend in theaters, Paramount/Skydance’s “Top Gun: Maverick” finally slipped out of the top five on the box office charts, but not before passing one of the biggest hits of all time, “Titanic,” on the all-time domestic list.
MOVIES
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
48K+
Followers
28K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy