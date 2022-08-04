AMC Theatres Revenue Rises Above $1 Billion – but $121 Million Q2 Loss Still Reported

Read on www.thewrap.com
Cinemark Earns $744 Million in Revenue in Q2, Beating Wall Street Expectations
Thanks to lower costs compared to its competitors, Cinemark was able to ride the strong early summer box office surge to a strong second quarter, with $744.1 million in revenue reported, beating Wall Street projections of approximately $733 million. That revenue total is up from the $460.5 million grossed in...
Axios Sells to Lead Investor Cox Enterprises for $525 Million
Digital news publication Axios has agreed to sell to its most recent lead investor Cox Enterprises in a deal valued at $525 million, the companies announced on Monday. The deal, which was signed on Sunday, will help Axios sustain its local journalism operations and expand its local, national and subscription news coverage, and it will also provide an immediate $25 million investment to help support its growth. The deal is expected to close in the next few weeks following regulatory approvals.
‘Bullet Train’ on Track for $30 Million Box Office Opening
This weekend’s new releases are meeting their pre-release projections, with Sony/Columbia’s action comedy “Bullet Train” earning $12.6 million from 4,357 locations on opening day — including $4.6 million from previews — and is now estimated for a $30 million box office opening. Prior to...
MRC Parts Ways With Todd Boehly’s Eldridge and PMRC
The MRC Entertainment has separated its media assets from Todd Boehly’s Eldridge Industries in a reorg in which MRC co-CEOs Modi Wiczyk and Asif Satchu will take bigger stakes in production with Eldridge keeping Dick Clark Productions and a Penske Media joint venture. MRC will retain and control its...
HBO Max Shape-Shifts: What We Know for Sure – and What We Don’t | Analysis
Plans for the two-year old streaming service take shape during Warner Bros. Discovery’s second-quarter results. Warner Bros. Discovery will launch a new streaming service comprised of HBO Max and Discovery+ in the U.S. next summer and there’s a lot we still don’t know. But what we do...
‘Top Gun’ Just Flew Past ‘Titanic’ – But Can It Break the All-Time Global Top 10 Box Office?
”Maverick“ is now ranked No. 13 and its run isn’t over as it takes a victory lap returning to Imax screens. In its 11th weekend in theaters, Paramount/Skydance’s “Top Gun: Maverick” finally slipped out of the top five on the box office charts, but not before passing one of the biggest hits of all time, “Titanic,” on the all-time domestic list.
