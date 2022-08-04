New Zealand MP talks about the movement to change the country's name

Read on www.npr.org
Russia To America: Keep It Cool And We'll Talk Prisoner Exchange, If Not Brittney Griner Stays In The Penal Colony
The Kremlin said Friday that it is now open to talking about a possible prisoner exchange involving Brittney Griner, although Russian diplomats are warning - scolding might be a better word - that Washington had better keep a lid on...or else. Following Griner's conviction and draconian sentencing to 9 years...
To 'Free Chol Soo Lee,' Asian Americans had to find their collective political voice
NPR's Alina Selyukh talks with Julie Ha, co-director of the documentary "Free Chol Soo Lee," about a Korean-American man's arrest for a murder he did not commit, and the effort to help him. ALINA SELYUKH, HOST:. In California in the early 1970s, a 20-year-old Korean American was imprisoned for a...
Pakistan's beloved mangoes are at risk as climate change shrinks harvest
Pakistanis proudly call their sweet mangoes "the king of fruit," and the country even practices "mango diplomacy." But can it survive climate change?. Pakistan's summers are hot, like brutally hot. But they're eagerly anticipated because summer is the season for what Pakistanis call the king of fruit - mangoes. NPR's Diaa Hadid reports from Rawalpindi.
The fallout continues from Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan
The fallout continues from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan this week. China continues live-fire military drills around the island of Taiwan. And today it announced sanctions on Pelosi and on members of her immediate family. Meanwhile, the White House summoned China's ambassador to express its concerns about these military drills and the risks of further escalation. To talk about the latest on these tensions, I'm joined now by NPR White House correspondent Franco Ordoñez and NPR's Emily Feng, who covers China. Hey to both of you.
The tiger count in Nepal has tripled in recent years
There was good news out of the forests of Nepal last month. On World Tiger Day, the country announced the results of the latest national survey. Three hundred and fifty-five tigers now roam Nepal - nearly triple the number in recent years. But at the same time, there is an increase in conflict with humans. Danielle Preiss has the story.
Pro-climber Tommy Caldwell details climate change's impact on rock climbing
NPR's Alina Selyukh talks with pro-climber Tommy Caldwell about how a warming climate is changing the outdoor sport and making it even more dangerous. Rock climbers are watching as their favorite mountains crumble because of climate change. While extreme heat and long-lasting drought affect everyone, they're having a unique impact on the world of outdoor recreation. Tommy Caldwell is a professional rock climber who has summited some of the most difficult mountains in the world. He joins us from Colorado. Welcome.
We Could Have Been Friends, My Father and I by Raja Shehadeh review – family and politics collide
Raja Shehadeh, the well-known Palestinian author, was born in 1951 in the West Bank town of Ramallah (under Jordanian rule), three years after Israel was founded. His father, Aziz, was born in Bethlehem in 1912 (then part of the Ottoman empire), five years before the Balfour declaration paved the way for the success of the Zionist movement and the Nakba – the Palestinian catastrophe caused by the creation of the Jewish state.
Sri Lanka asks China to defer military ship visit after India protests
COLOMBO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka said on Monday it had asked China to defer the planned visit of a Chinese ship to the island country after initially approving its arrival this week, yielding to diplomatic pressure from neighbour India to keep the military vessel out.
Are Russian sanctions working?
Let's turn now to Russia. In response to its war in Ukraine, Western countries levied unprecedented sanctions targeting Russian leadership, its economy. The war continues - nearly six months now. So how are the sanctions working? Oleg Itskhoki joins us now. He is an economist at the University of California, Los Angeles.
Saudi Arabia sees massive cultural shift after crown prince's reforms
In Saudi Arabia, each day brings something new. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who has received ongoing criticism internationally for human rights abuses, is forging on with his plan to reform the kingdom socially and economically. He calls it Vision 2030, and it ranges from minor laws that affect how people do business to mega urban projects. NPR's Fatma Tanis has been in Saudi Arabia since President Biden's visit there last month. She joins us now to talk about how the changes are affecting daily life, how they are being seen by Saudis. Welcome.
For decades, conservatives have perceived the mainstream press as biased against them. Donald Trump dubbed reporters the enemy of the people, and this year a lot of Republicans running for office are simply shunning mainstream press on the campaign trail. NPR's Danielle Kurtzleben has more.
DANIELLE KURTZLEBEN, BYLINE: I went to Wisconsin in June to report on how abortion is affecting primaries there. The idea was to do one story on the Democrats and one on the Republicans. Long story short, after phone calls, emails, Facebook messages, I heard back from the Democrats but not the Republicans. The top GOP governor candidates posted no events, though their social media showed they were out talking to voters.
Pelosi's Taiwan trip had major significance — and potential consequences
NPR's Scott Simon talks with U.S. Rep. Andy Kim, D-N.J., about his trip to Taiwan with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other foreign policy issues. Speaker Nancy Pelosi was on Taiwanese soil for less for less than 24 hours this week. But China, which claims the island nation as Chinese territory, has demonstrated its dismay with military exercises and by shutting down avenues of cooperation. We're joined now by somebody who joined the speaker on that trip, Rep. Andy Kim of New Jersey. Thanks so much for being with us, Mr. Kim.
Former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva went from jail to frontrunner
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, a former Brazilian president and an icon of the Latin American left, is out of jail and leading Brazil's race for the presidency. It's not often that a jailed politician engineers a comeback, one that propels him back to the highest office in the land. This scenario could be unfolding in Brazil. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, a former Brazilian president and an icon of the Latin American left, was sent to prison in 2018 on corruption charges. Now Lula is out of jail, and he's the frontrunner ahead of Brazil's presidential election in October. NPR's John Otis reports.
A Palestinian pop singer faces threats to make music with a message
I'm usually based in the Middle East as NPR's correspondent in Jerusalem, where there's always a torrent of news, as there is today, with the Israeli military unleashing deadly airstrikes in Gaza and Palestinian militants there firing back with rockets. This never-ending news about conflict in the region ends up overshadowing a lot of other important stories from there, including those about undercurrents in the Middle East that are challenging and changing society, which is why I want to take this time to introduce you to a pop singer.
Meridian Brothers collaborate with an imaginary salsa band on new album
MERIDIAN BROTHERS: (Singing in Spanish). SIMON: But they fell on hard times decades ago. Now they're making a comeback album with the modern Colombian band Meridian Brothers. Eblis Alvarez, who is the mind behind the band Meridian Brothers, joins us now. Thank you so much for being with us. EBLIS...
After her mother's stroke, Lara Porzak helped finish new novel 'Properties of Thirst'
Marianne Wiggins' new novel, "Properties Of Thirst," is sprawling, expansive and lyrical. It's a series of love missives about families, fortunes and the American West set in the opening months of the Second World War. And it's melodic and clear-eyed about America's offenses, too. The fact that we can read this novel at all is a kind of masterpiece. Marianne Wiggins endured a massive stroke in 2016 when she was just a few chapters short of finishing "Properties Of Thirst." Her daughter, the photographer Lara Porzak, helped guide the story to the end. And Marianne Wiggins, the Pulitzer Prize finalist and author of "John Dollar" and "Evidence Of Things Unseen" and other great novels joins us now.
Morning news brief
Audio will be available later today. Senate Democrats pass a climate, health care and tax bill after months of negotiations. Secretary of State Blinken holds high-level talks in South Africa. A poll delves into some racial disparities.
President Biden again tests negative for COVID, ends isolation
President Biden has left the White House for the first time since July 20, ending a second COVID isolation period in that time. He arrived in Rehoboth Beach, Del., where the first family has a home. Biden tested negative Sunday for a second consecutive day, White House physician Dr. Kevin...
We lost 1.59 milliseconds June 29 when the Earth spun a little faster
June 29, 2022, was 1.59 milliseconds shorter than average. But was it the "shortest day ever?" Not quite!. Does it ever feel like time is just slipping away? Well, this year, it kind of did by at least a whopping 1.6 milliseconds. On June 29, 2022, the Earth spun just a little bit faster than normal, causing some outlets to report that it was the shortest day in history. But Duncan Agnew says not so fast. He is a geophysicist at the University of California, San Diego.
Why batteries in modern gadgets aren't made to last
The batteries in our phones and headphones only last a few years. NPR's Daniel Estrin asks The Washington Post's tech columnist Geoffrey Fowler about the life span of today's gadgets and why they die. DANIEL ESTRIN, HOST:. We all love our electronic devices and use them a lot, but we...
