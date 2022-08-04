Today’s Photo From Ted Grussing Photography: Things That Go Bump and Por Favor

… it was wonderful to be back on the lake this morning … something special is brought back into the soul.

The water level is down almost 20′ from my last visit in early July and the propeller was exploring forgotten contours of the lake bed whilst we plied shallow waters of a diminished lake. Backgrounds for the birds were rather uninteresting so like the cattle ponds where I shoot blue birds, a little creative work was necessary to emphasize the beauty of the creatures.

Above is a Great Blue Heron seemingly asking for a little favor … perhaps a donation of a fish which was rather hard to spot in the very shallow and muddy water he was fishing in or perhaps to simply leave him alone as he meditates in the early morning sun.

Below is a photo of a Great Egret as he departed from a tree in now shallow waters. The branch in the lower left was from a tree we bumped into as we neared the egret … I set up a course for the bird and then with steerage established and viewing the subject through the lens, I focus on the bird until he flies … I miscalculated a little bit and the bow of the boat suddenly went upwards as we entangled ourselves in the tree … but I got the shot

Into the weekend … have beautiful days and give thanks for the gift of life …. back Monday morning.

Smiles,

Ted

Go afield and dream and forget;

and you will see that you are changed when

you return and the lights of the city

gleam in the twilight.

excerpt from The Noise of the city by Max Ehrmann

###

The easiest way to reach Mr. Grussing is by email: ted@tedgrussing.com

In addition to sales of photographs already taken Ted does special shoots for patrons on request and also does air-to-air photography for those who want photographs of their airplanes in flight. All special photographic sessions are billed on an hourly basis.

Ted also does one-on-one workshops for those interested in learning the techniques he uses. By special arrangement Ted will do one-on-one aerial photography workshops which will include actual photo sessions in the air.

More about Ted Grussing …

This post Today’s Photo From Ted Grussing Photography: Things That Go Bump and Por Favor originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley .