ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Games-Australian swimmers not taking eyes off Olympic prize

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GHZ6a_0h57yC7400

BIRMINGHAM, England, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Australian swimmers were basking in a dominating performance at the Commonwealth Games on Thursday but only for a moment as they are keeping their eyes on the big prize -- the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Having brought their A Team of Olympic champions and world record holders to Birmingham, the Australians laid siege to the Sandwell Aquatic Centre and won nearly half (65) of the 156 total medals on offer, including 25 of the 52 golds.

While their efforts lit up the Sandwell Aquatic Centre, Australian swimmers were quickly moving on with some back in the practice pool on Thursday and others heading home to prepare for the Duel in the Pool on Aug. 20-21 against arch-rivals the United States in Sydney.

"Everything I am doing now is for Paris," said Ariarne Titmus, winner of four gold medals in Birmingham. Every meet I do is the lead up to Paris.

"That's what I'm thinking about."

And so is every member of the Australian team.

There were podium sweeps, a world record in the women's 4x200m freestyle relay and a mountain of medals to show but with a number of top swimming nations like the U.S. not in Birmingham, team management were viewing the performance through an Olympic lens.

"This was always a stepping stone to Paris. Paris is the next big thing," said Australian team spokesman Ian Hanson. "That's been our problem, in the past we have concentrated too much on the events inbetween and not the big picture."

What the Commonwealth Games and June's world championship have shown is that the swimming competition in Paris could produce some of the greatest racing in recent Olympics.

Some are already predicting the women's 400m freestyle could be the most hyped race since the 'Race of the Century' at the 2004 Athens Olympics when Michael Phelps, Ian Thorpe, Pieter van den Hoogenband and Grant Hackett met in the 200m freestyle final.

Two years out, all signs are pointing to a classic with American Katie Ledecky, long the dominant force in women's freestyle, facing Titmus who snatched her 400m world record.

At the Tokyo Summer Games it was Titmus grabbing gold in the 200 and 400m free while Ledecky took top spot on the podium in the 800 and 1,500m.

Summer McIntosh, the 15-year-old Canadian winner of six medals in Birmingham, is also expected to challenge for gold and perhaps another Australian threat will be 18-year-old Mollie O'Callaghan.

"There is a lot of hype around it (her rivalry with Ledecky) because it is such an amazing rivalry," said Titmus. "Who would have thought that two women would be swimming as fast as we are over the 400 metres at the same time.

"For me it doesn't matter who I am racing, whether it is Katie or Summer or anyone else in the field.

"I am going to prepare with the confidence that hopefully I can go into every race I do knowing I am good enough to win."

Reporting by Steve Keating in Birmingham, editing by Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Keely Hodgkinson and Laura Muir share podium after Jake Wightman wins bronze

England’s Keely Hodgkinson was beaten by Mary Moraa to claim silver in the 800 metres at the Commonwealth Games.The 20-year-old was edged out by Kenya’s Moraa – who finished third behind Hodgkinson when she also took silver at the World Championships last month – with Scotland’s Laura Muir clinching bronze.Hodgkinson ran one minute 57.40 seconds in a race where Moraa set the early pace in the first lap before almost dropping to the back just after the bell.Who else was on the edge of their seats? 😲Fantastic effort from @keelyhodgkinson earning her a Commonwealth silver👏🥈🏃‍♀️#BringitHome| #Birmingham2022 pic.twitter.com/MuS66XadmL— Team England (@TeamEngland)...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katie Ledecky
Person
Grant Hackett
Person
Michael Phelps
Person
Ian Thorpe
Person
Ariarne Titmus
Daily Mail

Australia claims its 1000th gold medal at the Commonwealth Games as the women's netball team take out an incredible win over Jamaica

Australia's Diamonds have taken out the country's 1000th gold medal at the games, stripping the smiles from Jamaica's 'Sunshine Girls' as their revenge triumph earned Commonwealth Games gold. Stacey Marinkovich's team managed to defuse the threat of the world's best player Jhaniele Fowler as they prevailed 55-51 at the National...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Swimming#Commonwealth Games#Australians
The Independent

Commonwealth Games: England’s semi-final setbacks sour ‘Super Sunday’ schedule

The prospect of ‘Super Sunday’ turned sour after semi-final defeats for England’s netball and cricket teams, while Scotland’s Jake Wightman had to settle for a bronze medal in the men’s 1500 metres.Here, the PA news agency reflects on Saturday’s early action and looks forward to the highlights that remain on the penultimate day of the Games.Netball no-goEngland’s defence of their Commonwealth Games netball title came to an end in a 60-51 semi-final defeat to Australia.Jess Thirlby’s side were never in front and although they briefly clawed back the deficit to four points, they could not penetrate the Diamonds, for whom...
WORLD
BBC

Commonwealth Games: Laura Muir captures 1500m title

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Scotland's Laura Muir won the Commonwealth 1500m crown with a remorseless display that ground...
WORLD
Reuters

Athletics-London Stadium to host Diamond League meeting in 2023

LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The London Stadium will host a Diamond League meeting in 2023 after a three-year gap, UK Athletics (UKA) said on Monday. The 2020 meet in London was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic while the 2021 edition was shifted out of the city as the cost required to convert the stadium from a soccer to an athletics venue and back was too much.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Sydney
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

England’s title defence ends with netball semi-final defeat to Australia

England’s hopes of retaining their Commonwealth Games netball title were dashed by a 60-51 semi-final defeat to Australia at Birmingham NEC.Jess Thirlby’s side were never in front against the Diamonds, whom they had famously beaten in the final second on the Gold Coast four years ago to win the title.Three down after the first quarter, Thirlby swapped goal attack Helen Housby for Eleanor Cardwell but the move had little discernible effect as Australia dominated the middle section.With goal keeper Geva Mentor also having negligible impact interrupting Australian goal attack Gretel Bijeta, the hosts fell six points behind at 29-23 at...
SPORTS
The Independent

England win first hockey gold but cricket and netball bids end in disappointment

England won Commonwealth Games hockey gold for the first time but there was heartache for the cricket and netball teams in their bronze medal matches.Here, the PA news agency reflects on Sunday’s early action and looks forward to the highlights that remain on the final day of the Games:Hockey history for EnglandEngland had reached the final of the women’s hockey three times previously but lost on every occasion, most recently in a heartbreaking penalty shootout defeat against Australia at Glasgow 2014.But second-quarter goals from Holly Hunt and Tess Howard sealed a 2-1 win over the Hockeyroos, who were outthought, outfought...
SPORTS
ESPN

World champion Jake Wightman discovers a new notoriety on and off the track

BIRMINGHAM, England -- Few athletes truly know what Jake Wightman's life has really been like these past two weeks. The newly crowned world 1,500 metre champion has had to deal with his new-found pressure, and so he was soon given the phone number of Christine Ohuruogu, the former Olympic and Commonwealth 400m champion, who passed on her knowledge and experiences. "You go from the hunter to the hunted," she told him.
SPORTS
BBC

Watch: Commonwealth Games hockey - India v South Africa

Harry Poole, Josef Rindl, Jess Anderson, Emily Salley and Ros Satar. Adam Hall and Julie MacPherson have set up a Scotland v England semi-final in the badminton mixed doubles. The Scottish pair beat Malaysia's Chan Peng Soon and Cheah Yee See 21-15 21-19. They will play England's Marcus Ellis and...
WORLD
The Independent

Commonwealth Games 2022 LIVE: Laura Muir storms to 1500m gold after England win women’s hockey title

A thrilling penultimate day at Birmingham 2022 has delivered more action to this thoroughly entertaining Commonwealth Games, with 45 gold medals in total set to be dished out by the end of the evening.Tonight was all about Laura Muir, and the Scotland star produced a brilliant kick to win gold in the women’s 1500m final, adding to her 800m bronze from the previous evening. Later, a wide-open men’s 800m final, was won by Kenya’s Wyclife Kinyamal ahead of Australia’s Peter Bol, with England’s Ben Pattison taking bronze.Eilish McColgan added to her 10,000m gold with a gutsy silver in the...
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

536K+
Followers
348K+
Post
252M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy