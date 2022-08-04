ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

John Legend says his friendship with Kanye couldn’t survive politics, Trump

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Judy Kurtz
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a7Bsw_0h57xlmA00

( The Hill ) — John Legend says his relationship with Ye, formally known as Kanye West, was doomed by the rapper’s embrace of former President Donald Trump and 2020 White House bid.

Legend, speaking on an episode of CNN’s “The Axe Files” podcast with David Axelrod released Thursday, said the pair weren’t “friends as much as we used to be” because “we publicly disagreed on his running for office and supporting Trump.”

West was a vocal backer of Trump while the former president was in office, including visiting him in the Oval Office. In 2020, West launched his own long-shot presidential campaign, running under the Birthday Party.

A fierce Trump critic, Legend said, “I think it became too much for us to sustain our friendship, honestly.”

“He was upset that I didn’t support his run for presidency of the United States of America — for understandable reasons,” Legend said.

What is ayahuasca? Packers QB Aaron Rodgers says psychedelic drug helped him with back-to-back MVP titles

Weighing in on a topic that has stayed in the spotlight since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, Legend also said that the government needs to stay far away from abortion.

“I think the government should completely be out of the abortion conversation,” the “All of Me” singer said.

“I don’t care about six months, three months, eight months. It should be between the person who’s pregnant and their doctor and their family, if they want them to be involved,” added Legend, a criminal justice reform advocate who performed at President Joe Biden’s inaugural concert last year.

Legend was asked about his reaction to the end of Roe, the 1973 decision that protected a federal right to abortion, given his family’s own experience with pregnancy loss.

In 2020, Legend’s wife, author and model Chrissy Teigen, shared that she had suffered a miscarriage following pregnancy complications.

“Anyone who’s dealt with pregnancy knows none of this is casual. None of this is frivolous. And it’s so intimate and it’s so personal,” Legend, 43, said.

“How do we want our governors and our legislators — most of whom are men — in this room with the doctor, and with this person who’s dealing with their pregnancy? Why do we want our government involved in those decisions?” the EGOT winner exclaimed.

“Having gone through that situation with my wife, essentially, anyone who had a miscarriage would have to be investigated,” Legend said of states that have no exceptions to abortion bans.

Teigen announced this week that she’s pregnant again, saying the couple has “another on the way.”

“If you decide they weren’t allowed to have an abortion, then anyone who had a miscarriage — after all that trauma, after all that pain, after all those tears we went through — to then have the local [district attorney] or local law enforcement do an investigation and make sure the miscarriage was approved by the state, and not just a regular run of the mill abortion,” Legend told Axelrod, a former senior adviser to President Obama.

“To have the government decide whether or not the life of the mother was sufficiently in danger for them to make this intimate decision that they make between themselves and their doctor, to have the government involved in that conversation in any way is so offensive to me.”

“It’s nasty, it’s evil,” Legend said. “It should not be even a discussion. The government should not be involved.”

24 North Carolina restaurants that were featured on Guy Fieri’s ‘Diners, Drive-ins and Dives’

He also put the kibosh on any future leap into politics.

“I do not want to run for office. I definitely don’t want to do it now. I don’t envision myself wanting to do it in the future,” he said.

While he did have presidential aspirations as a child, Legend said, “I love my day job, but I also love the work we do politically and philanthropically. And I feel like I’m able to make a big impact through the work that I’m doing, and I like the way that I’m doing it now.”

“Part of it maybe is just my own selfishness and vanity. I like the fact that half the country isn’t rooting for my failure every day right now,” Legend continued.

“And I don’t look forward to the idea of half of my country rooting for me to fail and looking to destroy me,” he said.

“I respect anyone who’s willing to put themselves and their family through that, but I just don’t want to do it.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

Olivia Newton-John dies at 73, husband says

(WGHP) — Olivia Newton-John died at 73 on Monday morning at her home in California, according to her husband. Newton-John died of breast cancer after a 30-year battle with the disease, TMZ reports. The singer, songwriter, actress, entrepreneur and activist won four Grammys and had five No .1 hits and ten top-10 hits. She also […]
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kanye
Person
John Legend
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Chrissy Teigen
Person
Guy Fieri
Person
Donald Trump
FOX8 News

1 dead from injuries caused by fatal Winston-Salem crash

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One man is dead from injuries he sustained in a fatal vehicle crash in June, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. On June 17, officers responded to a reported crash near the intersection of Griffith Road and Hampton Road. Investigators say that Aryionna Marie Lashaye Pryce was driving a 2007 Honda […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Inmate dies in Forsyth County Detention Center

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An inmate in the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center has died in an apparent suicide, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. On Friday, James Hoyle Adams Jr, 56, of Winston-Salem, was found unresponsive in his cell. Detention officers immediately began life-saving measures as medical personnel was called to […]
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Friendship#White House#Cnn#The Birthday Party#Mvp#The Supreme Court
FOX8 News

3 hospitalized after T-Bone boat crash on High Rock Lake

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A bass boat T-boned a pontoon boat, tearing it in half, Saturday afternoon at High Rock Lake in Davidson County. Davidson County Rescue Squad Inc. reported being called to the area of High Rock Campground in reference to the boat crash around 1:22 p.m. Callers advised that a bass boat, […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

WATCH: Shark spotted off South Carolina island

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A shark was captured on video at Pawleys Island on Saturday. Jennifer Barwick was enjoying a day on the beach when she spotted a shark near the break. “Made a new friend. He was feeding on bait fish. Needless to say, we got out of the water fast. Figured I […]
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Celebrities
FOX8 News

Waterspouts seen along South Carolina coast

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A waterspout was spotted near Morris Island on Sunday. Most reports came in from Edisto up to Folly Beach between 9 to 10 a.m. Forecasters with the National Weather Service said several waterspouts formed near Charleston on Sunday, but said there were no reports of any moving over land. A […]
FOX8 News

North Carolina sailor dead after falling overboard, NAVY says

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The U.S. Navy says that a North Carolina native assigned to a guided missile destroyer was lost overboard and presumed dead in the Baltic Sea. Seaman Recruit David L. Spearman went overboard Monday from the USS Arleigh Burke, according to a news release. The Navy said that he had reported to […]
ETOWAH, NC
FOX8 News

Escaped NC offender found by law enforcement

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WGHP) — The man who escaped from the Robeson Confinement in Response to Violation Center in Lumberton has been found, according to a North Carolina Department of Public Safety news release. Wayne Zachary Holshouser, 37, was discovered missing just after 5:30 p.m. on Friday. Holshouser was serving a period of confinement in response […]
LUMBERTON, NC
FOX8 News

Armed robbery at BP in Winston-Salem, suspect at-large

WINSTON-SALEM (WGHP) — A BP/Gas N Go was the victim of an armed robbery on Friday night, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 10:19 p.m. on Friday, officers came to the BP/Gas N Go location on 5300 Peters Creek Parkway after getting reports of an armed robbery. Police say the suspect entered the store […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Victim in Dillard St. homicide was 17, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A person who was killed by gunfire in Greensboro on Sunday has been identified as a juvenile. According to Greensboro Police Department, just after 6 p.m. they responded to a shooting on Dillard Street, where they found a person who had been shot and killed. Police say the victim was 17-years-old. […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
53K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy