AT&T and Warner Bros. Discovery Announce Distribution Agreement for HBO Max

More people are seeking to invest and save, rather than spend or borrow. Equity Animal wants to bolster this trend. The firm is led by CEO Mark Moran, who appeared on the first season of HBO's "FBoy Island," and president Brian Hanly, the founder and CEO of New York-based Bullish Studio. The two met while Moran was overseeing growth and operations at Litquidity, one of the fastest growing media brands born from a social media meme account.

BUSINESS ・ 5 HOURS AGO