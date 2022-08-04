ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Beach, FL

Click10.com

Man fatally shot in head at park in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Tuesday night at Princetonian Park in southwest Miami-Dade. According to authorities, officers responded to the park near Southwest 252nd Street and 128th Avenue around 9:15 p.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter alert. Detectives were seen placing evidence...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Victim suddenly unreachable as trial for ex-Hollywood cop continues

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A trial that was supposed to only last a few days is now into its third week inside a Broward County courtroom. From attorneys getting sick and motions to remove the media, the trial for former Hollywood police officer Matthew Barbieri has dragged on much longer than expected; it will continue again on Wednesday.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Click10.com

Police investigating homicide after person found dead in Hollywood home

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Homicide detectives are investigating after a person was found dead in a Hollywood home overnight Wednesday. Details were limited, but Hollywood police said they responded to a home in the 2400 block of Cleveland Street just before 2:15 a.m. for a welfare check and found the person dead inside.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Click10.com

Man arrested for video voyeurism at Aventura Mall

AVENTURA, Fla. – A 22-year-old man had dozens of videos saved on his cell phone of victims that he had stalked and recorded while at Aventura Mall in Miami-Dade County, police said. A police officer reported seeing Andrew Eastburg recording one victim under her skirt on Sunday at about...
AVENTURA, FL
Click10.com

Police: Man tells coworker he came to her home to get his nails done, rapes her instead

MIAMI – A northwest Miami-Dade man is accused of going to his coworker’s home under the pretense of having his nails done and sexually assaulting her instead, police said. According to a City of Miami police arrest report, on July 17, 22-year-old Keython Finch’s coworker, a 33-year-old woman, told detectives that Finch came to her Liberty City home “in order for her to do his nails.”
Click10.com

2 would-be robbers shot after targeting man in Miami, police say

MIAMI – A 24-year-old man was arrested over the weekend in connection with a shooting that left his accomplice dead, authorities said. Pedro Nasario, of Miami, was taken into custody Saturday on a second-degree murder charge. According to his arrest report, City of Miami police officers were called to...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Police: 2 women shot inside Hollywood laundromat

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County are investigating a shooting in which two people were injured. It happened on Monday at a laundromat in the 2500 block of Sheridan Street in Hollywood. Surveillance video shows police officers running to the laundromat just after gunshots rung out at 6:15...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Click10.com

Broward LGBTQ teen brutally attacked for second time

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – An LGBTQ teenager who made national headlines after being attacked at a South Florida middle school has been assaulted again. Chad Sanford received a lot of love and support last year after the story went viral. The 14-year-old has now been attacked again and it...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Click10.com

‘She’s a nice lady’: Owner of salon where accused fake nurse worked surprised by allegations

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – The owner of a Pembroke Pines salon where an accused fake nurse worked out of said she was surprised by allegations that 42-year-old Jenny Reyes-Leon misrepresented herself and performed procedures without being properly licensed. According to police, Reyes-Leon “provided post-operative lymphatic massages, stitch removal, and...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL

