Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brazilian restaurant chain Fogo de Chao is coming to Fort LauderdaleBest of South Florida
Urbanspace’s New York City holiday market is coming to Lincoln Road this winterBest of South FloridaMiami, FL
Tatiana Blades is Miami's Triple Threat: Musician, Entrepreneur, Free ThinkerShe Got Game MediaMiami, FL
Related
Click10.com
Man fatally shot in head at park in southwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Tuesday night at Princetonian Park in southwest Miami-Dade. According to authorities, officers responded to the park near Southwest 252nd Street and 128th Avenue around 9:15 p.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter alert. Detectives were seen placing evidence...
Click10.com
WATCH: Man pulls knife, threatens to kill man at gym, Miami-Dade police say
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police arrested a 57-year-old man accused of pulling a knife on another man and threatening to kill him at a southwest Miami-Dade gym Monday. Part of the incident was caught on camera and posted to the @ONLYinDADE Twitter account. According to an arrest form, Lenin...
Click10.com
Miami-Dade police officer fires gun after responding to call of suspicious person at apartment complex
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Miami-Dade police officer fired his gun Wednesday morning after responding to an apartment complex regarding a report about a suspicious person that was possibly related to a previous robbery, authorities confirmed. The incident happened just before 3:30 a.m. at 20000 SW 123rd Drive. Sky...
Click10.com
Police ID suspect in deadly northeast Miami-Dade hit-and-run, offer reward
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police announced Tuesday that they’ve identified a suspect in a deadly May hit-and-run crash in northeast Miami-Dade and are asking for the public’s help finding him. The crash happened in the early morning hours of May 23 on Biscayne Boulevard at the Northeast...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Click10.com
Officials: Man killed in Tamarac stabbing; firefighter suffers minor injuries
TAMARAC, Fla. – Broward County deputies are investigating the fatal stabbing of a man in Tamarac Tuesday afternoon, officials said. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, crews were dispatched to the 6300 block of Landings Way at around 3:50 p.m. after reports of a stabbing. While treating the...
Click10.com
Victim suddenly unreachable as trial for ex-Hollywood cop continues
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A trial that was supposed to only last a few days is now into its third week inside a Broward County courtroom. From attorneys getting sick and motions to remove the media, the trial for former Hollywood police officer Matthew Barbieri has dragged on much longer than expected; it will continue again on Wednesday.
Click10.com
Police: Relatives, witnesses not cooperating after teen injured in southwest Miami-Dade shooting
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a shooting that left a 16-year-old boy critically injured. Officers arrived to the area of Southwest 171st Street and 107th Avenue around 1:07 a.m. Monday after receiving a ShotSpotter alert. According to Detective Angel Rodriguez, who is also a spokesman for...
Click10.com
Police investigating homicide after person found dead in Hollywood home
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Homicide detectives are investigating after a person was found dead in a Hollywood home overnight Wednesday. Details were limited, but Hollywood police said they responded to a home in the 2400 block of Cleveland Street just before 2:15 a.m. for a welfare check and found the person dead inside.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Click10.com
Man arrested for video voyeurism at Aventura Mall
AVENTURA, Fla. – A 22-year-old man had dozens of videos saved on his cell phone of victims that he had stalked and recorded while at Aventura Mall in Miami-Dade County, police said. A police officer reported seeing Andrew Eastburg recording one victim under her skirt on Sunday at about...
Click10.com
WATCH LIVE: Ex-Hollywood cop’s battery trial continues after unexpected setbacks
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The battery trial for a former Hollywood police officer who is accused of hitting a handcuffed suspect is resuming Wednesday. The trial was supposed to only last a few days, but is now into its third week. From attorneys getting sick to motions to remove...
Click10.com
Video shows thief using U-Haul truck to steal $25,000 generator in Broward
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Murray Howell said that when he showed up at his construction site in Broward County, he found the locks cut, a gate wide open and his generator gone. The victim said surveillance video shows the thief who stole his $25,000 generator while wearing a neon...
Click10.com
BSO detention deputy doesn’t get jail time or probation despite guilty verdict in battery case
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Broward Sheriff’s Office detention deputy will not serve jail time or probation despite being found guilty of repeatedly striking an inmate’s hands and fingers with a flashlight, a judge ruled on Wednesday. Broward County Judge John D. Fry also withheld adjudication, meaning...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Click10.com
‘I have a gun:’ Home alone, Cooper City woman scares away intruders
COOPER CITY, Fla. – A group of thieves that were seen on camera breaking into Cooper City homes are now behind bars. One homeowner told Local 10 News she was armed with a gun, and that she was able to scare the intruders off. That woman was able to...
Click10.com
Police: Man tells coworker he came to her home to get his nails done, rapes her instead
MIAMI – A northwest Miami-Dade man is accused of going to his coworker’s home under the pretense of having his nails done and sexually assaulting her instead, police said. According to a City of Miami police arrest report, on July 17, 22-year-old Keython Finch’s coworker, a 33-year-old woman, told detectives that Finch came to her Liberty City home “in order for her to do his nails.”
Click10.com
2 would-be robbers shot after targeting man in Miami, police say
MIAMI – A 24-year-old man was arrested over the weekend in connection with a shooting that left his accomplice dead, authorities said. Pedro Nasario, of Miami, was taken into custody Saturday on a second-degree murder charge. According to his arrest report, City of Miami police officers were called to...
Click10.com
Police: 2 women shot inside Hollywood laundromat
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County are investigating a shooting in which two people were injured. It happened on Monday at a laundromat in the 2500 block of Sheridan Street in Hollywood. Surveillance video shows police officers running to the laundromat just after gunshots rung out at 6:15...
Click10.com
Cross-examination of victim postponed in trial of ex-cop who struck handcuffed suspect
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Testimony was expected to continue Monday in the battery trial of a former Hollywood police officer who was captured on home surveillance video striking a handcuffed suspect. Cross-examination of the victim in the case was supposed to begin, but instead the judge ended up sending the...
Click10.com
Broward LGBTQ teen brutally attacked for second time
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – An LGBTQ teenager who made national headlines after being attacked at a South Florida middle school has been assaulted again. Chad Sanford received a lot of love and support last year after the story went viral. The 14-year-old has now been attacked again and it...
Click10.com
Man who suffers from memory loss reported missing from Deerfield Beach
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 52-year-old man who has been reported missing from Deerfield Beach. According to authorities, Joseph A. Buonopane suffers from memory loss and Parkinson’s disease. BSO spokeswoman Gerdy St. Louis said Buonopane was last seen around noon...
Click10.com
‘She’s a nice lady’: Owner of salon where accused fake nurse worked surprised by allegations
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – The owner of a Pembroke Pines salon where an accused fake nurse worked out of said she was surprised by allegations that 42-year-old Jenny Reyes-Leon misrepresented herself and performed procedures without being properly licensed. According to police, Reyes-Leon “provided post-operative lymphatic massages, stitch removal, and...
Comments / 0