ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhodell, WV

Examiner identifies human remains found in Rhodell

By Brandon Eanes
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Iy1Mb_0h57xIND00

RHODELL, WV ( WVNS ) — The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office provided an update on the human remains found in the Rhodell area on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.

According to the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, the remains were positively identified as Wi lliam Dustin Bowen , of Flat Top. Bowen was reportedly last seen on July 7, 2022 , in the Flat Top area.

RELATED: Raleigh County Sheriffs looking for missing man

Bowen’s remains were found on a dirt path just off of Tommy Creek Road.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15LA8M_0h57xIND00
Missing Persons Flyer for William Dustin Bowen

The Sheriff’s Office thanked the WV State Police, Office and Chief Medical Examiner, and the public for their help in the case.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNS

Fayette County man airlifted to CAMC after shots fired

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — One man is in the hospital after a reported accidental shooting, according to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley.   At approximately 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 7, 2022 deputies went out to the Gatewood Rd area to respond to an accidental firearm discharge that left one man with non-life threatening injuries. […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Richlands man arrested on several charges including DUI

TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA (WVNS) — Officers with the Richlands Police Department responded to a call at Richlands High School on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at 7:22 p.m. One man was asked to leave Ernie Hicks stadium, as staff reportedly said the man was intoxicated. They also noticed he had a gun with him while inside […]
RICHLANDS, VA
Lootpress

Fayette County woman charged with animal cruelty

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Hico woman is facing animal cruelty charges in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. On August 5, 2022, deputies received a call of possible animal cruelty in Glen Ferris. Deputies were advised that individuals in the neighborhood...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Accidental shooting leaves one injured in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An individual was airlifted in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. At approximately 7:30 pm, deputies were dispatched to the Gatewood Rd area regarding an accidental firearm discharge that left one individual with non-life threatening injuries. This individual was transported by Air Evac to Charleston Area Medical Center for his injuries.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raleigh, WV
City
Rhodell, WV
County
Raleigh County, WV
Raleigh County, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Man, WV
WSAZ

Charleston Police investigate deadly shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man died following a shooting along 6th Street and Hunt Avenue in Charleston on Friday. Officers with the Charleston Police Department say they responded to a shooting call just after 2 p.m. Friday. When they arrived, they say they located James Hambrick, 42, of Charleston...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Charleston shooting now a homicide investigation

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man who was shot in the head in Charleston on Friday has died. Charleston PD says that 42-year-old James Hambrick, of Charleston, died at a local hospital on Sunday. On Friday, Aug. 5, Charleston PD responded after multiple shots were fired in the 500 block of Hunt Ave. in Charleston. Mr. Hambrick […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Human skeletal remains found in Rhodell

RHODELL, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia State Police confirmed human remains were found in the Rhodell area of Raleigh County on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. According to WV State Police, the skeletal remains were found on a dirt path near Tommy Creek Road. The land where the body was found is currently owned by Pocahontas […]
RHODELL, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#The Sheriff S Office#Nexstar Media Inc
WOWK 13 News

Kanawha deputies search for missing woman

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman. 25-year-old Alyssa Smith is homeless, but KCSO says that she is known to frequent Belle, Witcher Creek, Chelyan, Marmet, and Crown Hill. She is 5’4″ and thin. She has brown hair. Anyone who has any information […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Woman injured in shooting

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Police are investigating a shooting that happened along a busy road in Charleston, West Virginia. It happened just after 7 o’clock Saturday evening in the 1500 block of Washington Street West. Charleston Police said one female was shot with a BB gun. CPD said the victim...
CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WOWK 13 News

1 critically shot in head in Charleston; victim identified

UPDATE: (5:09 P.M. Aug. 5, 2022) – The Charleston Police Department has identified a man critically shot on Charleston’s West Side. According to CPD, when officers arrived on the scene at Hunt Avenue and 6th Street, they found the victim, identified as 42-year-old James Hambrick, with a gunshot wound to the head. Officers say he […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Kanawha County Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Crime

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Galen Flowers, 40, of St. Albans, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute 5 grams or more of methamphetamine. According to court documents and statements made in court, on May 6, 2022, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) executed a federal search warrant at Flowers’s St. Albans home and at an adjoining property on which Flowers admitted he had been storing some of his property and other belongings, including several cars. DEA agents seized over 1,300 grams of actual methamphetamine and quantities of other controlled substances, including fentanyl, in connection with the search. Agents also seized 21 firearms and a stolen, loaded Glock 17 9mm semi-automatic pistol, which Flowers had obtained in an exchange for drugs.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
americanmilitarynews.com

West Virginia man arrested over alleged Twitter terror threats to VP Harris and more

A Romney man remained jailed Thursday, two days after he was arrested for allegedly making terrorist threats on Twitter against Gov. Jim Justice, Vice President Kamala Harris and other elected officials over the state’s abortion issue, according to the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security. Michael Edward Herman, 35,...
ROMNEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Woman charged in fatal crash pleads not guilty

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A woman charged in connection to a vehicle crash that killed two people in February has pleaded not guilty in Kanawha County Court. According to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Edriene Sutton, 24, of Charleston was charged with two counts of Driving Under the Influence causing death. She was […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

One person injured after being hit by car in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says one person was hit by a car on Washington Street West in Charleston. The incident happened near the Kentucky Fried Chicken on Charleston’s West Side around 7:40 p.m. Dispatchers say one person was transported, but they did not know the extent of the injuries. Charleston Police Department responded […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Oak Hill man arrested and charged over a cell phone charger

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS)- An Oak Hill man is in jail over a phone charger. According to Oak Hill Police, on July 30th, a domestic call was called in about Gary Bogle threatening to end the lives of family members with a shotgun. When police arrived, the victim stated that an argument stemmed from missing a cellphone charger. When Bogle asked for the charger, the victim said that she didn’t know where she had placed it. Mr. Bogle then became aggravated and started throwing items such as a small hack saw at her, striking her in the arm. The victim then stated that Bogle began tearing up the house by knocking paintings off the wall and putting a hole in the hallway hall.
OAK HILL, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy