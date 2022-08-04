Examiner identifies human remains found in Rhodell
RHODELL, WV ( WVNS ) — The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office provided an update on the human remains found in the Rhodell area on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.
According to the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, the remains were positively identified as Wi lliam Dustin Bowen , of Flat Top. Bowen was reportedly last seen on July 7, 2022 , in the Flat Top area.RELATED: Raleigh County Sheriffs looking for missing man
Bowen’s remains were found on a dirt path just off of Tommy Creek Road.
The Sheriff's Office thanked the WV State Police, Office and Chief Medical Examiner, and the public for their help in the case.
