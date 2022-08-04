Warner Bros. Discovery Hits Streaming-First Push Reset as DC Chases Marvel

After a week of rumors and apocalyptic speculation on the state of Warner Bros. Discovery, the company finally revealed some of its plans for the future during an investor call on Thursday. While much of what CEO David Zaslav had to say was far from the doom and gloom projected by many, the executive’s comments on this week’s cancellation of the Batgirl movie and what the DC Universe will look like going forward have raised even more questions.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO