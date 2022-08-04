Warner Bros. Discovery Hits Streaming-First Push Reset as DC Chases Marvel

Read on money.usnews.com
After a week of rumors and apocalyptic speculation on the state of Warner Bros. Discovery, the company finally revealed some of its plans for the future during an investor call on Thursday. While much of what CEO David Zaslav had to say was far from the doom and gloom projected by many, the executive’s comments on this week’s cancellation of the Batgirl movie and what the DC Universe will look like going forward have raised even more questions.
Complex
HBO Max and Discovery+ Officially Merging Into Single Streaming Service
Warner Bros. Discovery has announced plans to combine HBO Max and Discovery+ into a single streaming service, Variety reports. Warner CEO David Zaslav confirmed the news during a second-quarter earnings call on Thursday. The media corporation hasn’t announced the name of the platform, but said it will launch in the U.S. next summer.
Warner Bros. Discovery Takes $825M Write-Down on Content Following High-Profile DC Axings and TBS-TNT Cancellations
Just how much content has Warner Bros. Discovery axed since the WarnerMedia merger just a few months ago? $825 million worth. The company disclosed in a regulatory filing Friday that it has taken a $825 million write-down on content following the deal. That figure includes a $496 million impairment on content, as well as content development write-offs of $329 million.More from The Hollywood ReporterWarner Bros. Discovery Stock Drops as Post-Merger Update Doesn't Impress Wall StreetDC Films' Walter Hamada Was on the Brink of Exit After 'Batgirl' CancellationDeciphering Warner Bros. Discovery's Recent Moves; Plus Peak TV Talk With FX's John Landgraf “Content impairments...
Billboard
The Ledger: In Strong 2022, Advertising Is Rare Weakness for Music Biz
The Ledger is a weekly newsletter about the economics of the music business sent to Billboard Pro subscribers. An abbreviated version of the newsletter is published online. With a handful of music companies’ quarterly earnings releases now in the books, the outlook for the second half of the year appears strong almost across the board. There is one area of weakness, however: online advertising.
US News and World Report
Nasdaq Looks to Latin America to Replace Some Lost Chinese IPOs
SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Latin American companies could replace at least some of the Chinese companies' initial public offerings (IPOs) that have disappeared from western markets this year, a senior Nasdaq executive said. Regulators in Beijing and Washington have increased their scrutiny of Chinese companies listed in the United States,...
Live Nation Posts Robust 2022 Second Quarter, Says It’s on Track for a Record Year
Click here to read the full article. Live Nation posted solid results in its second quarter earnings report, with a 40% increase in revenue over the same period in 2019 to $4.4 billion, an 86% increase in operating income to $319 million, and a 50% increase in adjusted operating income $480 million. Perhaps most significantly, “We have sold over 100 million tickets for our concerts this year — more than we sold for the entire year in 2019,” CEO Michael Rapino said in a statement, adding that the company is on track for a record year. Live Nation also posted what it...
