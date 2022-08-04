O.C. fake doctor who targeted Latinas arrested for conducting dangerous plastic surgery operations

Read on newsantaana.com
An Irvine dermatologist was arrested on suspicion of poisoning her husband
Dr. Yue Yu, a 45-year-old Mission Viejo dermatologist at Providence Mission Hospital, was arrested on Friday by Irvine police officers who suspected that she was poisoning her husband at their home in Irvine. Dr. Yu’s husband, who was not named by the Irvine police officers, suffered “significant internal injuries but...
Brea man who posed as doctor performed invasive cosmetic procedures, targeted Spanish speakers: OCDA
A Brea man has been charged after allegedly impersonating a medical doctor and performing invasive cosmetic procedures including Botox injections, lip and face fillers and thread-lift procedures on unsuspecting victims, officials announced Thursday. Elias Renteria Segoviano, 61, is accused of targeting Spanish-speaking women on which to perform the unlicensed procedures, according to the Orange County […]
CHP Investigates Death Behind Car Wash in Costa Mesa
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a death Sunday behind a car wash in Costa Mesa, authorities said.
‘I was prettier before I walked in his office’: Garden Grove woman rues procedures performed by allegedly unlicensed doctor
A Garden Grove woman is speaking out after charges were announced against a man the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said posed as a doctor to perform invasive cosmetic procedures. The woman, who goes by Monica, said she wanted a touch-up in May and found Dr. Elias Renteria on Google. “A week later, I couldn’t […]
The Costa Mesa Police arrested 11 convicts during post-release offender checks
In July, the Costa Mesa Police Gang Unit conducted their monthly compliance checks on offenders subject to Post-Release Community Supervision (PRCS), per the State Prison Realignment Assembly Bill 109. These checks were designed to locate and audit the activity of local criminal offenders residing within the City of Costa Mesa,...
Santa Monica nursing home tells wrong patient’s family about death
A mix-up of residents at a convalescent home in Santa Monica has upset a woman’s family after they were told she was dead, only to find she’d been confused with another patient. A nurse at Santa Monica Convalescent Center — which is changing its name to Sunset Park Healthcare — told the family of 83-year-old […]
Southern California woman arrested on suspicion of poisoning husband
IRVINE — Police have arrested a Southern California woman for allegedly poisoning her husband. Police in the Orange County city of Irvine say a man reported Thursday that he believed he was being poisoned by his wife of 10 years after he grew ill over the course of a month.
Fiery crash involving Long Beach, Norwalk men turns up stolen catalytic converters
Two men were arrested on suspicion of stealing catalytic converters and leading Huntington Beach police on a vehicle chase that resulted in a fiery crash, authorities said today. The post Fiery crash involving Long Beach, Norwalk men turns up stolen catalytic converters appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Brea man accused of conducting medical procedures without a license
A 61-year-old Brea man has been charged with providing various medical procedures without a medical license, prosecutors said on Thursday. Elias Renteria Segoviano was charged July 15 with perjury.
Nurse in deadly Windsor Hills crash released from hospital, being held on $9M bail
LOS ANGELES - Charges could be filed as early as Monday against a registered nurse from Houston who is suspected of speeding a Mercedes through a Windsor Hills intersection Thursday, sparking a fiery crash that killed six people — including an infant and a pregnant woman. Nicole Lorraine Linton,...
Huntington Beach Police contact homeless individuals frequenting private parking lot
According to a series of tweets by the Huntington Beach Police Department, the Huntington Beach Homeless Task Force (HTF) regularly patrols the City in an effort to offer help and services to those experiencing homelessness. In particular, on Thursday, August 4, the HTF visited a private parking lot with the...
Dermatologist Accused of Poisoning Husband in Irvine
A Mission Viejo dermatologist was behind bars Friday on suspicion of poisoning her husband in Irvine. Dr. Yue Yu was arrested Thursday evening, according to Irvine police Lt. Bill Bingham. The victim suffered "significant internal injuries but is expected to recover," and told police he suspected he was being poisoned...
‘I don’t feel safe to be here anymore’: El Monte sneaker shop shuttered after repeated break-ins
An El Monte business owner is shutting down his brick-and-mortar shop after a group of bandits broke into his store and made off with merchandise, then another break-in was attempted. Exchanged Hype, a high-end sneaker store, opened in owner Efrain Gonzalez’s native El Monte in February. The shop in Tito’s Plaza was broken into right […]
‘We forgive her’: Family of woman killed in Windsor Hills crash says driver will have to live with consequences
Loved ones gathered on Saturday and Sunday at the site of the horrific crash in Windsor Hills that claimed six lives. They joined in prayer and solace – finding comfort among each other in their search for strength. “She was my first best friend. The first person I knew. The first person I probably had […]
Redlands teen working to become a dentist dies in car crash
Joshua Michael Jizmejian, a 19-year-old Redlands resident, died in a car crash on Interstate 10 west of the Yucaipa Boulevard around 10 p.m. Wednesday, July 27. He died in a collision between a red Subaru, and a gray semi-truck, the California Highway Patrol reports. Officers from the CHP’s San Bernardino...
Arrest made after body found in van at Fountain Valley gas station
A 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder after a dead body was found last week inside a van parked at a Southern California gas station, authorities said. Donald Ratzlaff, 41, of Huntington Beach, was found shot to death inside a white van at an Arco station in Fountain Valley early on July 31, […]
Taco Mesa Owner Opening New Drive-Up Concept in Tustin
Taco Mesita will move into the former home of Alberta's Mexican Food
Officials look to crack down on reckless driving
Windsor Hills is just the latest deadly crash where speed was a factor. State and local leaders are calling it a speed epidemic. Doughnuts, sideshows and crowds gathering to watch as wannabe drifters spin out in major intersections are leading to injuries and, in many cases, death. Since 2014, street racing and sideshows have quadrupled […]
Inglewood men involved in Norco store shooting
NORCO, Calif. – A man accused of trying to rob a Norco liquor store with three cohorts but was blasted by the owner with a shotgun remains in critical condition, authorities said Friday. DaShawn Rasheed Lee Belvin, 23, of Los Angeles was wounded in the left arm Sunday during the alleged attempted holdup at Norco Market & Liquor at 816 Sixth St.
Boy, 16, Arrested for Allegedly Killing Man, 19, in Long Beach
A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder for allegedly shooting to death a 19-year-old man inside a home in Long Beach, authorities said Saturday.
