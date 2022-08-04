ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fountain Valley, CA

Fountain Valley Guitar Center burglars arrested and found to be involved in other burglaries

By Editor
newsantaana.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on newsantaana.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newsantaana.com

An Irvine dermatologist was arrested on suspicion of poisoning her husband

Dr. Yue Yu, a 45-year-old Mission Viejo dermatologist at Providence Mission Hospital, was arrested on Friday by Irvine police officers who suspected that she was poisoning her husband at their home in Irvine. Dr. Yu’s husband, who was not named by the Irvine police officers, suffered “significant internal injuries but...
IRVINE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
City
La Palma, CA
Orange County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Fountain Valley, CA
City
Brea, CA
City
Costa Mesa, CA
City
Santa Ana, CA
County
Orange County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Anaheim, CA
Crime & Safety
Fountain Valley, CA
Crime & Safety
newsantaana.com

The Costa Mesa Police arrested 11 convicts during post-release offender checks

In July, the Costa Mesa Police Gang Unit conducted their monthly compliance checks on offenders subject to Post-Release Community Supervision (PRCS), per the State Prison Realignment Assembly Bill 109. These checks were designed to locate and audit the activity of local criminal offenders residing within the City of Costa Mesa,...
COSTA MESA, CA
KTLA

Man arrested in connection to deadly shooting in Moreno Valley

A Fontana man was arrested Saturday afternoon following a deadly shooting in Moreno Valley. The shooting happened around 12:10 p.m. in the area of Tea Rose and Blue Lupin lanes, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies arrived on scene and found 38-year-old Jason Williams of Riverside suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Despite first […]
MORENO VALLEY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burglary#The Fountain#Property Crime#Bloomingdale
KTLA

Woman killed during attempted carjacking in Canoga Park

A woman was stabbed to death during an attempted carjacking Sunday morning in Canoga Park, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The attack happened around 8:30 a.m. near the intersection of Canoga Avenue and Bassett Street. Police responded to the area for a report of a carjacking, but when they arrived on scene, they […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
oc-breeze.com

Cypress Police arrest armed man at Stater Bros.

According to the official Facebook page of the Cypress Police Department, on the late afternoon of August 4 Officers of the Department arrested a male suspect on outstanding warrants at the Stater Bros. grocery store in the shopping center on the southwest corner of Ball Road and Valley View Street:
CYPRESS, CA
redlandscommunitynews.com

Redlands teen working to become a dentist dies in car crash

Joshua Michael Jizmejian, a 19-year-old Redlands resident, died in a car crash on Interstate 10 west of the Yucaipa Boulevard around 10 p.m. Wednesday, July 27. He died in a collision between a red Subaru, and a gray semi-truck, the California Highway Patrol reports. Officers from the CHP’s San Bernardino...
REDLANDS, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Man Shot by Norco Store Owner During Foiled Robbery in ‘Stable' Condition

A man accused of trying to rob a Norco liquor store with three cohorts but was blasted by the owner with a shotgun remains in critical condition, authorities said Friday. DaShawn Rasheed Lee Belvin, 23, of Los Angeles was wounded in the left arm Sunday during the alleged attempted holdup at Norco Market & Liquor at 816 Sixth St.
NORCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Retail
foxla.com

Parents arrested a year after toddler drowned in pool

CHINO HILLS, Calif. - A year after 2-year-old Melanie Garcia died, her parents have been arrested for child endangerment. On June 13, 2021 deputies from the Chino Hills Station were called to the hospital after a two-year-old died. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office, the child was taken to the hospital by her parents who found her unresponsive in the pool of their home.
CHINO HILLS, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Dermatologist Accused of Poisoning Husband in Irvine

A Mission Viejo dermatologist was behind bars Friday on suspicion of poisoning her husband in Irvine. Dr. Yue Yu was arrested Thursday evening, according to Irvine police Lt. Bill Bingham. The victim suffered "significant internal injuries but is expected to recover," and told police he suspected he was being poisoned...
IRVINE, CA
Canyon News

Suspicious Death Of 81-Year-Old In Woodland Hills

WOODLAND HILLS—On Tuesday, August 2, at approximately 7:40 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department officers from the Topanga region responded to a call of a body, possible burglary, and possible arson at 20800 Martha Street. Upon arrival, officers found evidence of forced entry. The charred remains of the victim was...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy