Brittney Griner 'Devastated' After Russian Court Sentences Her to 9 Years in Prison, Lawyers Say

By Julie Mazziotta
People
 3 days ago
Deplorable Me
1d ago

this is so hilarious... can't help but think of all the "I'm moving to Canda if Trump wins, or I'm leaving the US, for blah blah blah.." well she may never have said it. but boy I hope she thought about it and now there she is, is her communist heaven, Mother Russia!

old age warrior
3d ago

Wonder if she’s thrown the race card yet ? The Russians will have to respect that . Maybe 🤔

