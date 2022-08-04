Woman dead after Frayser shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is dead following a shooting in Frayser Thursday afternoon.

Memphis Police said the victim was found on the 2100 block of Whitney and pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said there is no suspect information available at this time.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.