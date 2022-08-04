ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Woman dead after Frayser shooting

By Stuart Rucker
WREG
 3 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is dead following a shooting in Frayser Thursday afternoon.

Memphis Police said the victim was found on the 2100 block of Whitney and pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said there is no suspect information available at this time.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Woman shot to death in Frayser, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is dead after gunfire rang out in Frayser on Thursday, August 4, according to the Memphis Police Department. The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of Whitney Avenue, police said. One woman was shot and was already dead at the scene...
MEMPHIS, TN
