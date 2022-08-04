MLB Odds: Cubs vs. Cardinals prediction, odds, pick – 8/4/2022

Read on clutchpoints.com
Yankees star Frankie Montas drops truth bomb after rough first outing in New York
The New York Yankees saw prize trade deadline acquisition Frankie Montas make his first start for the team on Sunday. However, things didn’t go exactly to plan. Montas pitched just three innings in a 12-9 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals, earning a no-decision. He allowed six runs on five hits, walking three and striking […] The post Yankees star Frankie Montas drops truth bomb after rough first outing in New York appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB・
Nolan Arenado gets real about Cardinals’ thrashing of the Yankees
Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals are feeling it. The Cards extended their scorching undefeated streak to seven games following a 12-9 takedown of the New York Yankees at home Sunday. That victory also capped a three-game sweep of the American League-leading Yankees. Nolan Arenado distilled his emotions about the sweep of the Bronx […] The post Nolan Arenado gets real about Cardinals’ thrashing of the Yankees appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The real reason Brewers traded Josh Hader to Padres
The trade that sent Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres ahead of last Tuesday’s MLB trade deadline is not getting fully embraced, particularly by Milwaukee Brewers fans. It’s easy to see why, since Hader was among the top performers for many years for the Milwaukee club, who has become a perennial National League title […] The post The real reason Brewers traded Josh Hader to Padres appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cody Bellinger makes insane Dodgers history while embarrassing Juan Soto, entire Padres
Cody Bellinger hasn’t been good at the plate for years now, but on Sunday, he transformed into a nightmare for the San Diego Padres, as the outfielder led the way for the Los Angeles Dodgers in a 4-0 victory. Bellinger finished the game 2-for-3 with both hits being solo shots. And it wasn’t just an ordinary […] The post Cody Bellinger makes insane Dodgers history while embarrassing Juan Soto, entire Padres appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rumor: The explanation behind Yankees trading Jordan Montgomery to Cardinals
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman pulled off quite a surprise ahead of Tuesday’s MLB trade deadline, as he elected to send starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for Harrison Bader. The move brought many to speculate that Cashman was planning to then complete a late deal for a […] The post Rumor: The explanation behind Yankees trading Jordan Montgomery to Cardinals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 best destinations for Kareem Hunt after his trade request off the Browns
The Cleveland Browns have a lot of question marks on their roster heading into the 2022 season. They just got another added Sunday morning when running back Kareem Hunt requested a trade out of Cleveland after not being giving a contract extension this past offseason. The Browns have privately denied Hunt’s trade request, but since […] The post 3 best destinations for Kareem Hunt after his trade request off the Browns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tyreek Hill, DK Metcalf sit down: Usain Bolt matches NFL 40-yard dash record with massive handicap
The NFL has a bunch of speedsters that have graced the gridiron during it’s long time. In the last few years, we’ve seen some incredibly fast receivers. Guys like Tyreek Hill and DK Metcalf are widely-renowned for their speed on the field. There have also been other track stars during the NFL combine, such as […] The post Tyreek Hill, DK Metcalf sit down: Usain Bolt matches NFL 40-yard dash record with massive handicap appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chiefs: 3 biggest surprises from Andy Reid’s first depth chart for 2022
Andy Reid is entering his tenth season as the Kansas City Chiefs’ head coach, as hard as it is to believe. Under his guidance, KC has experienced unprecedented success over the last decade. The Chiefs snapped their 50-year title drought with a Super Bowl LIV victory, and are a consistent contender every year.
Chiefs sign former USFL standout WR after impressive workout
The Kansas City Chiefs are once again bolstering their depth at the wide receiver position. As noted by the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Chiefs are signing wideout Devin Gray to a one-year deal. The Chiefs hosted Gray for a workout, and after further discussions, the two sides came to terms on a contract agreement. […] The post Chiefs sign former USFL standout WR after impressive workout appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Padres OF Juan Soto breaks Ted Williams insane record not seen since 1901
The MLB trade deadline was crazy, with a number of key players changing teams. But no deal was bigger than that of the Washington Nationals trading Juan Soto to the San Diego Padres. Despite hitting just .249 this year, the incredibly talented 23-year-old has a .411 on-base percentage this year. That is because of his propensity to earn walks.
Rumor: The real reason why Yankees failed to acquire Marlins’ Pablo Lopez ahead of MLB trade deadline
This year’s MLB trade deadline was quite a hectic one for New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman. He completed multiple moves ahead of Tuesday’s deadline, and he also looked to orchestrate a trade for Miami Marlins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez. As noted by the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, the Yankees “looked” into acquiring […] The post Rumor: The real reason why Yankees failed to acquire Marlins’ Pablo Lopez ahead of MLB trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Next level’: Russell Wilson’s ‘mental rep’ process at camp befuddles Broncos teammates
Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos are preparing for a massive year as they hope to make a run at a Super Bowl with their new quarterback. Right now in training camp, the team is going through a “mental rep” period. In case you didn’t know, Wilson absolutely loves that stuff. To refresh your mind: […] The post ‘Next level’: Russell Wilson’s ‘mental rep’ process at camp befuddles Broncos teammates appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Braves make Ian Anderson move amid massive struggles
As the Atlanta Braves look to bounce back to two losses against the New York Mets, pitcher Ian Anderson will be heading down to the Triple-A level. The Braves announced the 24-year-old Anderson’s demotion amid several moves. Guillermo Heredia will join Anderson on the Gwinnett Stripers while pitcher Huascar Ynoa and catcher Chadwick Tromp will […] The post Braves make Ian Anderson move amid massive struggles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2 unheralded pass-catchers making noise at Colts training camp
When the Indianapolis Colts heartbreakingly missed out on the 2021 NFL Playoffs after an unconscionable loss to the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars, head coach Frank Reich and general manager Chris Ballard went back to the drawing board. They traded quarterback Carson Wentz, brought in QB Matt Ryan, and added or re-upped several notable offensive weapons. Despite […] The post 2 unheralded pass-catchers making noise at Colts training camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Former Cardinals star Matt Carpenter receives epic standing ovation in return to St. Louis
Former St. Louis Cardinals star Matt Carpenter returned to the city for the first time since leaving the team in the offseason. And on Friday night, Cardinals fans showed their appreciation for the former MVP candidate. Carpenter, now a member of the New York Yankees, went to the plate with...
VIDEO: Hawks’ Dejounte Murray slaps Paolo Banchero with the ultimate disrespect at Zeke-End
Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero already got his “Welcome to the league” moment even before he steps foot on an NBA court, courtesy of new Atlanta Hawks star Dejounte Murray. During their recent showdown at Isaiah Thomas’ Zeke-End tournament, Murray slapped Banchero with the ultimate disrespect. After fooling...
Saquon Barkley sparks flames for Giants’ wild training camp brawl
Punches were thrown at New York Giants’ practice on Monday. Giants Wire reported that an overly-aggressive hit from running back Saquon Barkley sparked the fire and led to a fight at practice. Center Jon Feliciano, LB Tae Crowder, LB Cam Brown, and offensive coordinator Bobby Johnson headlined the Giants’ brawl.
Jameis Winston suffers foot injury at training camp
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is looking to stay healthy in 2022 and lead his team to the playoffs after tearing his ACL in Week 8 of last season. While he has been trucking along in training camp so far, the signal-caller was handed a setback on Monday. Per John DeShazier, Winston tweaked his […] The post Jameis Winston suffers foot injury at training camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DeAndre Hopkins’ Fantasy Football outlook for the 2022 NFL season
DeAndre Hopkins has clearly proven to be one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. The five-time Pro-Bowler has elite hands and is one of the best route-runners in the game. He has been one of the top-ranked wider receivers from a fantasy perspective for several years. However, this year has some unique circumstances that complicate the Cardinals’ wide receiver’s outlook.
The Guardians make a shocking Franmil Reyes decision
The Cleveland Guardians are in the middle of a tightly contested race a top the American League Central. They are fighting with the Minnesota Twins and Chicago White Sox for the top spot, while also trying to make up ground in the AL wild card race as well. The Guardians are two games back of […] The post The Guardians make a shocking Franmil Reyes decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB・
