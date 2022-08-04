ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

MLB Odds: Cubs vs. Cardinals prediction, odds, pick – 8/4/2022

By Matthew Zemek
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Yankees star Frankie Montas drops truth bomb after rough first outing in New York

The New York Yankees saw prize trade deadline acquisition Frankie Montas make his first start for the team on Sunday. However, things didn’t go exactly to plan. Montas pitched just three innings in a 12-9 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals, earning a no-decision. He allowed six runs on five hits, walking three and striking […] The post Yankees star Frankie Montas drops truth bomb after rough first outing in New York appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Nolan Arenado gets real about Cardinals’ thrashing of the Yankees

Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals are feeling it. The Cards extended their scorching undefeated streak to seven games following a 12-9 takedown of the New York Yankees at home Sunday. That victory also capped a three-game sweep of the American League-leading Yankees. Nolan Arenado distilled his emotions about the sweep of the Bronx […] The post Nolan Arenado gets real about Cardinals’ thrashing of the Yankees appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ClutchPoints

The real reason Brewers traded Josh Hader to Padres

The trade that sent Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres ahead of last Tuesday’s MLB trade deadline is not getting fully embraced, particularly by Milwaukee Brewers fans. It’s easy to see why, since Hader was among the top performers for many years for the Milwaukee club, who has become a perennial National League title […] The post The real reason Brewers traded Josh Hader to Padres appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ClutchPoints

Cody Bellinger makes insane Dodgers history while embarrassing Juan Soto, entire Padres

Cody Bellinger hasn’t been good at the plate for years now, but on Sunday, he transformed into a nightmare for the San Diego Padres, as the outfielder led the way for the Los Angeles Dodgers in a 4-0 victory. Bellinger finished the game 2-for-3 with both hits being solo shots. And it wasn’t just an ordinary […] The post Cody Bellinger makes insane Dodgers history while embarrassing Juan Soto, entire Padres appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
City
St. Louis, MO
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
ClutchPoints

Rumor: The explanation behind Yankees trading Jordan Montgomery to Cardinals

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman pulled off quite a surprise ahead of Tuesday’s MLB trade deadline, as he elected to send starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for Harrison Bader. The move brought many to speculate that Cashman was planning to then complete a late deal for a […] The post Rumor: The explanation behind Yankees trading Jordan Montgomery to Cardinals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ClutchPoints

3 best destinations for Kareem Hunt after his trade request off the Browns

The Cleveland Browns have a lot of question marks on their roster heading into the 2022 season. They just got another added Sunday morning when running back Kareem Hunt requested a trade out of Cleveland after not being giving a contract extension this past offseason. The Browns have privately denied Hunt’s trade request, but since […] The post 3 best destinations for Kareem Hunt after his trade request off the Browns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Tyreek Hill, DK Metcalf sit down: Usain Bolt matches NFL 40-yard dash record with massive handicap

The NFL has a bunch of speedsters that have graced the gridiron during it’s long time. In the last few years, we’ve seen some incredibly fast receivers. Guys like Tyreek Hill and DK Metcalf are widely-renowned for their speed on the field. There have also been other track stars during the NFL combine, such as […] The post Tyreek Hill, DK Metcalf sit down: Usain Bolt matches NFL 40-yard dash record with massive handicap appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Stroman
Person
Sean Newcomb
ClutchPoints

Chiefs sign former USFL standout WR after impressive workout

The Kansas City Chiefs are once again bolstering their depth at the wide receiver position. As noted by the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Chiefs are signing wideout Devin Gray to a one-year deal. The Chiefs hosted Gray for a workout, and after further discussions, the two sides came to terms on a contract agreement. […] The post Chiefs sign former USFL standout WR after impressive workout appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Rumor: The real reason why Yankees failed to acquire Marlins’ Pablo Lopez ahead of MLB trade deadline

This year’s MLB trade deadline was quite a hectic one for New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman. He completed multiple moves ahead of Tuesday’s deadline, and he also looked to orchestrate a trade for Miami Marlins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez. As noted by the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, the Yankees “looked” into acquiring […] The post Rumor: The real reason why Yankees failed to acquire Marlins’ Pablo Lopez ahead of MLB trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MIAMI, FL
ClutchPoints

‘Next level’: Russell Wilson’s ‘mental rep’ process at camp befuddles Broncos teammates

Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos are preparing for a massive year as they hope to make a run at a Super Bowl with their new quarterback. Right now in training camp, the team is going through a “mental rep” period. In case you didn’t know, Wilson absolutely loves that stuff. To refresh your mind: […] The post ‘Next level’: Russell Wilson’s ‘mental rep’ process at camp befuddles Broncos teammates appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Chicago Cubs#The St Louis Cardinals
ClutchPoints

Braves make Ian Anderson move amid massive struggles

As the Atlanta Braves look to bounce back to two losses against the New York Mets, pitcher Ian Anderson will be heading down to the Triple-A level. The Braves announced the 24-year-old Anderson’s demotion amid several moves. Guillermo Heredia will join Anderson on the Gwinnett Stripers while pitcher Huascar Ynoa and catcher Chadwick Tromp will […] The post Braves make Ian Anderson move amid massive struggles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

2 unheralded pass-catchers making noise at Colts training camp

When the Indianapolis Colts heartbreakingly missed out on the 2021 NFL Playoffs after an unconscionable loss to the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars, head coach Frank Reich and general manager Chris Ballard went back to the drawing board. They traded quarterback Carson Wentz, brought in QB Matt Ryan, and added or re-upped several notable offensive weapons. Despite […] The post 2 unheralded pass-catchers making noise at Colts training camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
ClutchPoints

Saquon Barkley sparks flames for Giants’ wild training camp brawl

Punches were thrown at New York Giants’ practice on Monday. Giants Wire reported that an overly-aggressive hit from running back Saquon Barkley sparked the fire and led to a fight at practice. Center Jon Feliciano, LB Tae Crowder, LB Cam Brown, and offensive coordinator Bobby Johnson headlined the Giants’ brawl.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Jameis Winston suffers foot injury at training camp

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is looking to stay healthy in 2022 and lead his team to the playoffs after tearing his ACL in Week 8 of last season. While he has been trucking along in training camp so far, the signal-caller was handed a setback on Monday. Per John DeShazier, Winston tweaked his […] The post Jameis Winston suffers foot injury at training camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ClutchPoints

DeAndre Hopkins’ Fantasy Football outlook for the 2022 NFL season

DeAndre Hopkins has clearly proven to be one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. The five-time Pro-Bowler has elite hands and is one of the best route-runners in the game. He has been one of the top-ranked wider receivers from a fantasy perspective for several years. However, this year has some unique circumstances that complicate the Cardinals’ wide receiver’s outlook.
NFL
ClutchPoints

The Guardians make a shocking Franmil Reyes decision

The Cleveland Guardians are in the middle of a tightly contested race a top the American League Central. They are fighting with the Minnesota Twins and Chicago White Sox for the top spot, while also trying to make up ground in the AL wild card race as well. The Guardians are two games back of […] The post The Guardians make a shocking Franmil Reyes decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
187K+
Followers
104K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy